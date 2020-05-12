Macy's: New Capital Could Be Highly Dilutive

Macy's has $3.9 billion in near-term obligations. Inventory is likely stale and cash may be dwindling amid the pandemic.

Source: Barron's

The coronavirus has left millions of workers unemployed and caused entire businesses to shut down. Consumers are spending less, which has hit the travel industry and retailers like Macy's (M) particularly hard. Macy's closed several of its retail locations and furloughed employees. In April, the company reportedly hired Lazard to explore options pursuant to improving its finances. A recent SEC filing implied Macy's was seeking additional financing to address liquidity strain:

The Company’s liquidity has been negatively impacted by the store closures and the Company is pursuing additional sources of financing to meet its financial obligations. Obtaining such financing is not guaranteed and is largely dependent upon market conditions and other factors. Further actions may be required to improve the Company’s cash position, including but not limited to, monetizing Company assets, elongating employee furloughs, and foregoing capital expenditures and other discretionary expenses. Failure to obtain additional financing or enhance the Company’s liquidity could lead to default on its current financing arrangements and impact the Company’s ability to meet its obligations as they come due.

Chatter suggests J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) could file for bankruptcy within weeks. Sycamore Partners recently terminated its agreement with L Brands (LB) to acquire a majority stake in Victoria's Secret. The pandemic has likely broadened the divide between retailers with a strong digital presence and those without one. Speculation persists over which retailer will be next to go belly up.

The majority of retail sales are occurring online. The company's digital platform has made progress. For its most recent fiscal year, the company's digital sales were 26% of total net sales, up from 23% in the year earlier period. However, certain of its physical locations remain an albatross. Macy's had plans to gradually close about 125 stores, representing about $11.4 billion in annual sales. In the meantime, the company faces a cascade of capital calls.

$3.9 Billion In Estimated Near-Term Obligations

Retailers needed to pare inventory left over after the holiday season. When the pandemic hit the U.S. hard in February it likely hampered those efforts. That could make it difficult for Macy's to meet about $3.9 billion in near-term capital obligations.

As of February 2020, Macy's had $17.1 billion in total contractual obligations (including debt); about $3.9 billion of that amount was due in less than a year. This does not include amounts the company pulled down on its revolving credit facility in March. Macy's also had short-term assets of $6.8 billion, including $685 million in cash and $5.2 billion in inventory. The lion's share of that inventory is likely stale by now. Difficulty in liquidating inventory to help pare near-term obligations is likely what is causing the liquidity strain.

Prior to the pandemic, Macy's was not necessarily setting the world on fire. In its most recent quarter, the company's $8.6 billion in revenue fell 1% Y/Y. It could worsen after the economy reopens. According to Forbes contributor Shelley Kohan, consumer spending has shifted from fashion goods to groceries and consumer staples:

The dependency on fashion goods, which are based on current trends, complicates the issue for department stores since store closures leave a majority of inventory unmoved throughout the chain. Macy’s women’s apparel accounted for 22% of the total sales in 2019 with accessories, shoes, beauty and intimate apparel being 38%. Apparel took a significant decline in the second week of March even before stores were closed. According to Placer.ai, a location analytics company, traffic dropped across many major apparel stores. Jocelyn Bauer noted that Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus saw the most severe traffic declines, with 43% and 41%, respectively. Macy’s saw a decline of 35%. Consumer shift in spending from fashion goods to grocery and staple items began mid-March, resulting in a 52% drop in apparel and accessories sales in March compared to last year.

When the economy reopens consumers could remain in survival mode, shunning non-essential items like the fashion apparel Macy's is known for. That sounds foreboding.

New Capital Could Be Highly Dilutive

Macy's has $6.6 billion of real estate on its balance sheet it could potentially liquidate to fund itself. Selling assets could hurt sentiment for the stock; it could imply the company is a real estate play with a money-losing retail hobby on the side. The question remains, "How much new capital does Macy's need?" In its most recent fiscal year, Macy's generated EBITDA of $2.1 billion. That put its $4.2 billion debt load at 2.1x EBITDA.

Assuming a 20% decline in EBITDA (not unrealistic given a dismal economy), the company's run rate EBITDA would be around $1.7 billion. To maintain its currently credit metrics, Macy's could potentially support debt of $3.5 billion (2.1x run-rate EBITDA). Its $4.2 billion debt load and $3.9 billion in near-term obligations would combine to about $8.1 billion, or $4.6 billion more than what the company could potentially support. This $4.6 billion in capital is an estimate what Macy's needs to fund itself. This could be raised via new equity or a combination of new equity and asset sales. We will know more once the company's earnings are released later this month.

Conclusion

Macy's currently has a $1.7 billion market capitalization, which pales in comparison to its estimated funding needs. A solution to its funding problems could require a sizable equity raise, which could be highly dilutive. The stock remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out firsthand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.