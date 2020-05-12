SWAN: How This Lower-Risk Equity Fund Has Outperformed The S&P 500 For Decades

Low-risk high-return investment opportunities are few and far between, but SWAN seems to fit the bill.

SWAN's performance has been outstanding, with the fund and its underlying index outperforming both the S&P 500 and more traditional 60/40 funds at a significantly lower level of risk.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is a balanced equity and fixed-income fund investing in treasuries and in long-term S&P 500 call options. The strategy captures most of the upside potential of the S&P 500, while minimizing its downside potential. The end result is a fund with stronger risk-adjusted returns, significantly fewer losses during downturns, and market-beating performance during all but the most exuberant bull markets. Both SWAN and its underlying index have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 since inception and with significantly fewer losses, to boot.

SWAN is an outstanding investment opportunity, and particularly appropriate for more risk-averse investors and retirees looking for equities market exposure.

As a final point, as the article was originally published close to a month ago, I decided to re-check and update a couple of these figures. SWAN's performance remains outstanding, with the fund outperforming the S&P 500 since inception and during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Brief Fund Overview

SWAN is a balanced equity and fixed-income fund.

SWAN's fixed-income exposure is comprised of Treasuries of varying maturities, equivalent to 90% of the fund's holdings. These securities are basically a buffer for the fund's equities exposure, and also serve a rebalancing function.

SWAN's equities exposure is comprised of in-the-money SPY LEAP calls. These securities are structured in such a way as to ensure that the fund and its shareholders receive about 55-70% of the S&P 500's upside, while ensuring that possible losses are capped at 10% of the fund's value.

SWAN's overall investment strategy serves to significantly lower risk, due to asset class diversification and capping equity downside, while only slightly decreasing shareholder potential, due to lower equity upside.

In theory, SWAN should outperform during bear markets, underperform during bull markets, and slightly underperform in the very long term, due to the slightly lower equities exposure.

In practice, SWAN and its underlying index have both slightly outperformed since inception, as the gains from minimizing losses have outweighed the lower returns during bull markets.

I've summarized most of the important points above.

I'll also include a longer, more detailed explanation and analysis for interested readers. Be sure to check out the fund's FAQ as well, it is quite easy to read and does answer most relevant questions.

Fund Analysis

SWAN's treasuries holdings are nothing special, so I'll focus on the fund's equities exposure and options strategy. Taking a detailed look at the fund's options themselves can help us understand how the strategy works, so let's do just that.

Last June, SWAN bought some S&P 500 calls with a $245 strike price and an expiration date of June 20, 2020. These were equivalent to about 5% of the fund's holdings at the time. The options themselves are highlighted in yellow:

These options give SWAN the right to buy shares in the S&P 500 at said date for $245, regardless of the actual price of the index. In general terms, the profitability of this strategy depends on the share price of the index at the termination date, of the strike price, and of the premiums paid for the options contract. The following diagram summarizes the situation:

If the S&P 500 ends higher than $245 at the expiration date, then the options are profitably exercised. Basically, the fund would end up buying the shares at $245, and then selling them in the open market at a higher price, profiting from the spread. Total shareholder returns equal the difference between the S&P 500's price and the strike price times the number of shares, minus the total price of the options contract, equivalent to about 5% of the fund's total holdings. The breakeven share price at maturity, where profit equals zero, is equivalent to the price of the S&P 500 when the options were bought.

If the S&P 500 ends lower than $245 at the expiration date, then the options expire worthless. Shareholder losses equal the total price of the options contract, equivalent to about 5% of the fund's total holdings. Losses for these options cannot, under any circumstances, exceed this 5%.

If the options were exercised or matured the day the article was written, April 12, with the S&P 500 trading at $278 per share, and with AUMs of $200 million, shareholder returns would be roughly equal to the following:

Returns = (S&P 500 Price - Strike Price) * Number of shares - Total Price of the options contracts = (278 - 245) * 228,100 - 10,000,000 = -$2,472,700

As mentioned previously, these options were bought during mid-June 2019. At the time, the S&P 500 was trading at about $290 per share, which equals the breakeven price of the strategy. As of May 11, the S&P 500 is trading at a price of $292.50, so the options strategy has been somewhat profitable so far.

If the S&P 500 had remained flat since, profits would have been roughly zero:

Returns = (S&P 500 Price - Strike Price) * Number of shares - Total Price of the options contracts = (290 - 245) * 228,100 - 10,000,000 = $264,500

The above numbers are not exactly zero, mostly because I don't really know when the options were bought. Presumably, the fund bought them when the S&P 500 was trading just slightly below 290.

SWAN invests a further 5% of its holdings in similar calls with an expiration date of December.

Options contract pricing can get complicated really fast, but here is a brief overview of the logic behind these options.

Buying call options is generally cheaper than outright buying stock, especially long-dated ones like SWAN is buying, because, well, a lot can happen in a year or two. Like the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. SWAN's investment managers have calculated that if they commit 10% of the fund's holdings to these securities, and taking into consideration option pricing and premiums, they can buy enough options to receive about 55-70% of the index's upside. As only 10% of the fund's holdings are invested in these options, losses are capped at 10%. Upside potential is somewhat dependent on options pricing, which depends on too many factors to analyze.

SWAN's treasury holdings are basically there to act as a buffer for the fund's options. Basically, the fund's managers wish to limit downside potential from equity exposure to 10%, so the fund has to invest 90% of its holdings in something else, and that something else is treasuries. Treasuries are also generally inversely correlated with equities, which serves to lower risk even further, and ensure that the fund has excess funds to invest during most bear markets.

Performance Analysis - Strong Returns - Lower Risk

SWAN's portfolio construction almost necessarily means that the fund will outperform equity indexes during bear markets, underperform during bull markets, and have significantly greater interest rate exposure than the same. Long-term performance should be lower, due to less exposure to equities. Portfolio risk, volatility, and drawdowns should also be significantly lower, for the same reasons. Risk-adjusted returns are not obviously clear, although the combined fixed-income and equities exposure should serve to increase diversification and improve these.

SWAN's actual past performance has been outstanding, with the fund and its index significantly outperforming the S&P 500 during bear markets, moderately underperforming during bull markets, and slightly outperforming on net. SWAN has achieved slightly greater and significantly safer returns, a solid combination.

Compare SWAN's performance with that of the S&P 500 since inception:

SWAN handily beats the S&P 500, mostly because it has suffered significantly fewer losses during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. SWAN was performing broadly in line with the index before the outbreak, another positive development for the fund and its shareholders, as it means that the fund minimizes losses without jeopardizing gains.

SWAN's underlying index has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, mostly due to significantly stronger performance during bear markets.

SWAN's index performed exceedingly well during some past market downturns, including the financial crisis and current coronavirus outbreak, and actually managed to post positive returns during both. SWAN underperforms during bull markets, like 2017 and 2019, and when treasuries underperform, like during 2009.

SWAN's underlying index is also remarkably stable, just take a look at its performance in graph form:

Finally, I wanted to compare SWAN to a more traditional 60/40 equity/fixed-income portfolio. I settled on the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBINX), mostly because I could easily access the necessary information. SWAN's underlying index generally outperforms a more traditional 60/40 fund or asset allocation, especially during downturns.

Let's review. SWAN and its underlying index have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 and more traditional 60/40 portfolios since inception, mostly due to experiencing significantly lower losses during market downturns. Due to the fund's construction and underlying holdings, it should probably underperform during bull markets and during the very long term, although that hasn't been the case so far. SWAN's risk-adjusted returns and overall performance seem outstanding, although obviously tilted towards minimizing losses.

Risks and Other Factors to Consider

SWAN is generally a lower-risk equity fund, but there are some risks that investors should consider.

First, is the fact that the fund's investment strategy and overall performance rely on the use of options, and these are somewhat complicated securities dependent on and influenced by many, many factors. As a quick example, call options increase in price as volatility rises, which means that SWAN's share price will almost certainly increase in the short term if volatility increases, but long-term performance will suffer, as the fund will be forced to buy fewer, more expensive options during each rebalancing. Option prices are affected by several other factors, most of which are outside the scope of this article, so the fund's performance is likely to be affected by factors outside management or investor control.

Second, is the fact that the fund invests quite heavily in treasuries, so there is quite a bit of interest rate risk. Although interest rates seem unlikely to rise until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, this is definitely something that investors should consider, as interest rates are at historical lows.

Third, is the fact that the fund's performance is somewhat dependent on treasuries outperforming when equities suffer losses. Although this generally happens, there have been a couple of years during the last century when both asset classes posted losses, which would seriously hurt the fund.

Finally, I do think it is important to once again mention that SWAN's downside potential from its options strategy is limited to 10% of the value of the fund. Some options can result in outsized or even unlimited losses, but that is not the case for SWAN.

Conclusion - Strong Buy for the Conservative Equity Investor

SWAN's overall investment strategy has led to strong shareholder returns at a significantly lower level of risk than the broader equities market and comparable funds. The fund should continue outperforming during bear markets and periods of heightened market volatility, but should underperform during bull markets and in the very long term. SWAN is an outstanding investment opportunity, and particularly more appropriate for more conservative investors looking for equities exposure.

