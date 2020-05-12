ESPO: Videogame Stocks Set For A Banner Year Amid Stay-At-Home Trends

The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) tracks a basket of companies involved in gaming and the emerging segment of electronic sports. The group has gained visibility this year with the ongoing global pandemic keeping consumers at home, driving the best March for video game sales in over 12 years. Indeed, the underlying stocks are benefiting from strong momentum sending ESPO to an all-time high and now up 17% year to date. ESPO ETF is a good option for investors to gain targeted exposure to the themes in the segment. That being said, we take a more cautious outlook on shares at the current level based on what we see as lofty valuations among top holdings along with the uncertain global macro environment.

(Source: Finviz.com)

ESPO Background

The ESPO ETF with $180 million in total assets is based on the "MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index." The index methodology states that the companies must have at least 50% of their revenues related to video gaming and/or eSports including areas such as game development, software, or hardware such as computer processors and graphics cards, and accessories. Furthermore, the companies may also include those that offer streaming services or are directly involved with the operations of specialty virtual sports.

The result is a concentrated portfolio that includes only 25 current holdings. Given the market capitalization weighting methodology, the fund is dominated by some of the larger firms including the top 3 holdings in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) which together represent 24% of the fund.

(Source: MVIS Indexes)

Among pure-play video game developers and publishers, ESPO includes all the major U.S. names from Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc (EA), and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO). A recent trend has been the transition of these companies from concentrating on console and PC gaming to working on titles for mobile platforms like smartphones and tablets. On the other hand, companies like Sea Ltd. (SE) and Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) are mobile-only.

An ongoing theme is various industry partnerships with companies utilizing the platforms or capabilities of each other. An example is Poland-based CD Projekt SA (OTCPK:OTGLY) which develops and publishes videogames for hardware platforms such as Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, Nintendo, and mobile App Store. Similarly, while Activision owns the intellectual rights to the first-person shooter "Call of Duty" video game series, the mobile version was developed by "TiMi Studios" which is a subsidiary of Tencent, highlighting the symbiotic relationship of the ecosystems.

Our only criticism here is that some notable companies are missing from the tracking index and ETF. A case can be made that Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Sony Electronics (SNE), which each manufacture the Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, are important representatives to the overall gaming industry. Another example is Logitech International SA (LOGI) which is a leader in PC accessories for gaming like specialized keyboards, mice, and headsets is also not a component of EPSO. The justification is that they don't meet the "50% of revenue related to gaming" inclusion criteria, and thus, not included in the ETF.

What the fund does well is it provides exposure to various stocks that either are not listed on a U.S. exchange, or not actively traded. Japan-based mobile game developer Nexcon Company Ltd. (OTCPK:NEXOF) and toy company Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCPK:NCBDY) only have illiquid over-the-counter ADR shares. Other companies in the fund like Taiwanese "Micro-Star International Co. Ltd." and Korea's "PearlAbyss Corp." are not available for trading. Investors purchasing EPSO can own a basket of companies that includes these smaller gaming-related stocks.

EPSO Performance

While no ETF is perfect, investors should be aware that there is a broader correlation with the tech industry. Companies like Nvidia and Tencent Holdings face varying demand trends beyond gaming that can impact their stock prices. Stocks in the EPSO fund are also exposed to company-specific risks related to product launches, or market strategy execution. This is one of the challenges of sub-industry or theme-based funds in that the factors that drive the individual stock returns are not necessarily related.

With the launch of ESPO in October of 2018, the fund has returned a cumulative 45.5% which favorably outperformed the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) up 31.7% over the period. From the chart below, we find that the two funds have generally moved together while EPSO can be considered to have a higher beta given its more concentrated portfolio and more holdings in some smaller companies.

Data by YCharts

What we find is that the strong performances of the top holdings year to date have supported the overall returns for the fund which is up 16.9% in 2020 compared to a 6.8% return for QQQ. The graph below includes the returns in 2020 for the top 7 holdings in the fund which collectively represent 48% of the total weighting.

Data by YCharts

Except for Nintendo Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOY) up 2.6% in 2020, each of these stocks have exceeded the performance of QQQ. The largest holding in the fund, Nvidia Corp. with a 9% weighting, is up 37.3% year to date. Sea Ltd. has been the big winner, up 57.7% through May 11th.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Indeed, it's clear that video game-related stocks as a market theme have been able to outperform supported by growth trends and positive sentiment. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, consumers are gravitating towards video games when forced to stay at home with other forms of entertainment closed as a worldwide trend.

The growth is seen across all segments including console, PC, and mobile. U.S. video game industry data tracked by consulting firm "The NDP Group" shows Q1 2020 sales of video game hardware, software, accessories increased 35% compared to the same period last year.

A separate report by the "Newzoo analytical agency," expects the global market for mobile games to grow by 13% this year to $77 billion. That's only part of the total global gaming market estimated at $159.3 billion and expected to grow 9.3% this year. By 2024, the figure could grow to $200.8 billion at an average annual rate of 8.3% per year.

(Source: Newzoo)

In terms of console gaming, recent announcements of new-generation consoles including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 should help maintain momentum over the next year even as the pandemic winds down. Notably, Advanced Micro Devices is providing custom-designed chips for both platforms highlighting its growth driver.

Lofty Valuations

Our concern here as it relates to the ESPO ETF comes down to the lofty valuations of the several high-profile underlying holdings. Among the top 7 stocks, the average price to sales ratio is 10x including Nvidia which trades at 18.3x sales multiple, the highest in its history. The price to earnings multiples are also expensive in the group as Nvidia and AMD each trade with a forward P/E multiple of 43.1x and 54x each respectively. These types of valuation levels lead us to question how much of the positive growth story is already priced in.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that the top holdings in NVDA, AMD, and Tencent face trends in demand beyond gaming. Other areas of the business could be pressured this year given the weaker global macro environment headwinds. The individual game developers and publishers representing more of a pure-play on the gaming theme each focus on different markets and have presented varying levels of growth. Higher volatility going forward could represent downside risks.

Verdict

We think the trends in videogames are positive with the underlying companies of the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF well-positioned to benefit from these strong growth tailwinds. We rate shares of ESPO as a hold balancing our favorable view of the market segment against valuation concerns and broader macro uncertainty.

The way we are looking at ESPO is that the fund will need the leading top holding stocks to continue higher and that momentum is far from certain. Tactically, investors that are bullish on the segment may find a potential pullback over the next few months could offer a more attractive entry point.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.