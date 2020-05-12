Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.: A Bottom-Fishing Casino Buyer Betting On Low-Cost Entry In Mature Markets

Even buying cheap, can Twin Rivers make money competing with giants in the new states they will enter?

“The buyer is entitled to a bargain. The seller is entitled to a profit. So there is a fine margin in between where the price is right. I have found this to be true to this day whether dealing in paper hats, winter underwear or hotels…"

- Conrad Hilton

A year or so from now, the bottom-fishing strategy of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) will either draw kudos or a chorus of boos from investors. There is a case to be made for both as we review the spate of deals made in 2019 that expanded the portfolio to 8 states: Rhode Island (legacy base), Delaware (backdoor public issue), Colorado, Mississippi, Nevada, Louisiana, Missouri, and New Jersey.

The assumptions guiding these deals are not very hard to fathom. You have the devastating impact of the virus crisis extending into an endgame nobody can authoritatively predict yet. The US regional casino space has been consolidating for nearly three years. Sell downs have been driven by the need to unload debt, reduce marginal performers, or rationalize portfolios through mergers or unlock realty value through REITs sales. The Twin River management has clearly seen this as a rare opportunity to pick up properties to extend its geographic diversity at prices well below their replacement cost. But the regional gaming market is mature to say the least. So does this strategy hold promise going forward?

The company has used cash from operations and borrowed funds to acquire these properties, all of which are located in mature, highly competitive gaming markets. So, TRWH has bottom fished. What have they caught? Baby whales or minnows? It’s a bit early to make that call.

Major gaming operators have been either spinning off their regional casinos to REITs under activist pressure to unlock value (MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)) or consolidating portfolios post mergers or acquisitions. Most notable among these drivers has been the pending Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) acquisition/merger of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) in a $17.3b deal expected to close next month. But there’s more. Big regional operators like Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) have built their Las Vegas locals portfolio with acquisitions, as has Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), both buying, selling and mostly unloading their realty into the Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) REIT.

Data by YCharts

These major players have long recognized that the casino geography of the US is not a creature of careful corporate asset allocation over time, but a creation of state legislatures going back to the 1990s. That’s why in low population states like Mississippi and Louisiana you have a much higher concentration of properties than demographics would suggest seem to be prudent. Even assuming most properties sit strategically across state borders from major population centers, the bottom line remains the same: There are too many casinos in too few states period. So what we are seeing is a long-needed rationalization that better balances regional gaming portfolios against revenue potentials for growth.

So the bottom-line for investors or would-be investors in Twin River's stock is this: Have they bought dead on arrival ghost casinos, or made the deals of the century?

Is this a good company?

(Above: Twin River Casino Hotel: A good property a bit too close for comfort from too many competitors. Source: TRWN archives)

By most standard measures, TRWH is a reasonably solid operator with relatively low debt ($680m), decent cash flow and fairly effective management that has produced ~21.9% gross operating margin, slightly above the CSI industry estimate of 19.57%. Like most companies in the casino sector, their EV/EBITDA has fallen precipitously to a highly comfortable 5.5 - linked of course to the virus crisis which essentially distorts traditional data points in the ratio.

Our estimate that the company’s current cash on hand of $385m plus $250m revolver credit available assures its solvency through the virus crisis into the sleep tight category for the foreseeable duration of the ghost markets.

That said, its business model gives us pause. In a nutshell, you have a nice little regional operator in highly mature, flat or receding gaming markets. Much of the upside lies in using its relatively low run-rate of $190m for revenue devastated 2020 against a projected EBITDA of $180m.

TRWH can eat some losses and survive even with taking on more debt to acquire its new properties. The problem as we see it is that a cheap entry could not be enough to spur the kind of growth management envisions.

The company has lots to prove in all its 8 states. And such proof is what gives us pause at the moment, despite what could appear to be an attractive price at $16.25 a share now.

Rhode Island Flagships

The company’s two biggest performers in its Rhode Island home base produced these percentages of annual revenues that shows why it saw the need for geographic diversity:

2017: 71%

2018: 71%

2019: 58% showing impact of the Dover Downs acquisition.

These are two fine properties, well-run and marketed, but unfortunately sitting in the hot seat of what is becoming an oversupplied New England gaming market. Twin River recently signed a deal with International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to run an expanded LVT operation expanded at its Lincoln, Rhode Island property. It will invest $100m to open that VLT lottery section in conjunction with the equipment giant. This has potential. Yet when we look at the whole of the New England gaming scene, we see the beginnings of a real cannibalization problem forming.

Take January of this year, just as the virus crisis was beginning to take its initial bite. Here’s the gaming win of New England:

TRWH two properties: $54m

Encore: $49m

MGM Springfield: $21m

Penn Ntl’s Plainridge: $11m

Mohegan Sun CT: $43.8m

Foxwoods CT: $32.5m

Maine (Churchill): $3.9m

Total: $244m

(Above: New England: Every casino is little more than a hope, skip and jump from every other casino) Source: Google maps.

Encore Boston: At $54m for the month, the property is still underperforming forecasts. Some analysts believe this is proof that Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) overbuilt for its market at $2.6b, compounding a recurring business model error that has plagued the company since back in the day.

Wrong.

Industry insiders know that Wynn has always engendered the skepticism of analysts whenever they opened a new property. Those of us with the industry memory note that the pooh bahs of gaming early in the life of Mirage, Bellagio, and Encore Las Vegas have seen early results and also concluded that Wynn had overshot the market spending far more than what potential justified.

All these properties turned out to be money machines unprecedented in the entire history of Las Vegas. Steve Wynn told me one day not long after Mirage opened at a then unheard of cost of $620m, “Never bet against a better product.” Eleven years later Wynn sold Mirage, Treasure Island and Bellagio to MGM for $6.2b even under pressure from a covetous Kirk Kerkorian’s run at the company.

The property had ramped slowly, as do all Wynn properties until it caught its projected target audience and went on to coin money. The only possible blunder in this record was the Beau Rivage in Mississippi in 1999, subsequently sold to MGM as well. That was a riverboat property that Wynn had envisioned eventually going land based — which has happened. It was timing. The Beau Rivage has done well for MGM since.

My point here is that the ongoing underperformance of Encore Boston Harbor, largely in slots and mass feeding outlets, will ultimately correct itself. Meanwhile, TRWH properties in RI have taken an initial Encore hit and inched back up a bit. But this doesn’t count as final proof that they can withstand the Encore charge as its act unfolds going forward post-virus building its slot win. Just as it had done in AC 40 years ago. The property will ramp faster than competitors post virus.

The New England challenge to TRWH will be further complicated by the application of a joint tribal initiative by the two Connecticut tribes. To protect their vital Boston customer base from cannibalization, they want to open a fighting brand slot parlor at East Windsor Connecticut at the lip of the MGM Springfield market. If that finally happens, it will further dilute the TRWH upside New England potential.

The total population of New England states is 14.8m in a tiny geography. Driving times between cities are fast. Boston to Providence: 55 minutes. Driving time between metro Boston and Connecticut tribal properties: ~1.4 to 1.5 hrs.

Driving time from metro Boston to Plainridge, Mass.: 40 minutes.

Having known and competed head to head with Wynn properties over 30 years, I have observed the slow out of the gate openings common for their new properties. The result was always the same: Over time, proof positive don’t bet against Steve Wynn, never. Even though Wynn personally is gone, clearly a big hit, his ideas live in the walls. Encore Boston Harbor is a superior product and it will take and maintain the lead in New England, taking share from competitors.

My view: Bottom line - WRWH will be lucky to hold its own once the Encore property starts perking sometime deep into 2020 and probably early 2021. I sense that concern is why it has embarked on its aggressive acquisition programs of 2019 in states in the south and west. And presented with fire sale bargains, it was difficult to pass.

Elsewhere: I am not very sanguine about the Lake Tahoe Mont Bleu property they have bought. I speak from personal experience here. I was a c-suite executive at CZR when we owned CZR Lake Tahoe (now Mont Bleu) between 1976 and 2006. Our CEO dispatched me there in 1986 for an opinion. It was a dead loser with a terrible land lease that lived or died on the arrivals of handful of big players taking a break from Caesars Palace. In addition, mother nature destroyed many winter months for us by piling foot upon foot of snow, closing the roads from Reno airport. It was a problem property then and I believe continues to be one regardless of how cheap TRWN bought it. It was and likely to remain problematical as a performer regardless of how cheaply it was acquired.

Bally’s Atlantic City: I speak here too as a former senior executive of the property back in the admittedly halcyon AC days of the 1980s and 1990s. I know the property upside down and sideways. I recently visited it and concluded it is in desperate need of a ton of Capex. The deal CZR/Vici agreed to was clearly a fire sale $25m, essentially free. That’s to the good since the property won’t be a burden by dragging a high leverage debt service cost with it. But that’s far from the problem. (Below: Bally's AC: Once a fortress of profit based on slot play now struggling to find a new footing in a shrinking market. Source: Bally's Park Place Archives)

Quite frankly, Bally’s no longer has a reason to be in a market like Atlantic City (it pains me personally to point out) which I believe faces significant recovery problems. Nine casinos are probably four casinos too many for the AC market to sustain a healthy recovery post virus. As my former industry colleague Steve Norton, who ran Resorts International, has correctly pointed out, AC needs air service from the nearby southeastern states to survive its shrunken market.

The virus is one issue of course. But much deeper is the squeezing of AC via cannibalization coming in a pincer movement from neighboring New York and Pennsylvania. Both those states have expanded their Capex base. In New York, MGM has acquired the Empire casino in suburban Yonkers. It is lobbying the state to allow live gaming. It also envisions building a hotel beside the racino facility. This will drain AC along with the Genting properties in metro New York’s Aqueduct race track and its Resorts World upstate Catskill resort, still struggling to find a foothold in what is now a vastly oversupplied market. TRWH will have to pour Capex into Bally’s and then find a way to redefine itself in an ever shrinking market base.

NJ Sports betting legalization holds promise without doubt. And the Bally's buy includes licensing rights for a sport book. But the popular Wild West, sports book adjunctive property was not part of the deal. And more threatening to the entire NJ sports betting revenue base is the financial disaster among the states due to the virus.

Our source in Albany tell us that while NY Governor Cuomo was dithering about sport betting pre-virus for years, the live or die amount of the state deficit now faced, estimated at $50b will bring him around. If New York does fast track sports betting legalization, you can wave bye bye to at least 25% to 30% of New Jersey’s sports betting action when sports leagues resume play. This again will dilute the value of Twin River Bally’s bargain giveaway price or not.

The Eldorado deals

As I have written many times in SA, I fully believe the rise of Eldorado Resorts Inc. ignited by the covetous and very shrewd eye of its management headed by CEO Tom Reeg has planned to unload many properties in advance of the closing of its deal to acquire CZR. My best information at the moment from a source I believe to be about as accurate as possible is that the merger deal will close next month, if not early July. The sell downs of Eldorado and CZR properties in my view are far from over. I see more coming, among the most crucial, a the CZR $775m South Korea project. In the end, the new CZR will be THE national giant with anywhere from 56 to 66 active properties rationalized much better than they are now in terms of balance to population. And of course, with visitation driven by its monster 50m plus Total Rewards database.

Let me preface my remarks by acknowledging there is no question in my mind that TRWH has bought these properties right. The multiple paid is highly attractive. The three properties acquired will bring 3,318 more slots, 176 more table games, and 207 rooms into the portfolio.

But lesson one in gaming is this: gaming positions are meaningless unless there are bodies in front of them. And bodies are what this business is about. Mississippi has 16 casinos servicing a population base of 3.15m. The geography is dependent on geographic cross border spikes. TRWH has also acquired a property in Shreveport, Louisiana, one of the earliest expansion locations. The city sits less than a three-hour driving distance from Dallas — a plus. But as this market has evolved over time, we found that results across both Gulf states appear to be flat. The only growth propulsion we see is the legalization of sports betting in Mississippi — a plus, but not one likely enough to propel strong growth in total revenue going forward.

Dover Downs Delaware: A former colleague ran this NASCAR base racino property often telling me that the place did business during the NASCAR events, but in between wasn’t very impressive. Delaware was one of the states to first legalize sports betting outside of Nevada. Its results were poor from day one and only deteriorated once nearby Pennsylvania got sports betting.

The facility is large, diverse and well run. But the advent of gaming in Pennsylvania has taken its toll and the property is more than ever dependent upon the NASCAR schedule.

So again, using the Dover company as a transformational vehicle to become publicly traded made sense for certain. But the process is not where the profit lies. Delaware is geographically surrounded as it were between the growing Pennsylvania gaming industry and the arrival of the MGM National Harbor property in Maryland (driving time under 2 hrs).

The Twin River basics: A stock to watch, not buy right now

Price at writing: $16.25

52-week range: $7.22-$32,30

EPS (TTM) $1.46

Dividend: $0.40 (yield 2.70%)

5-year high: MARCH 1, 2019: $32.30

Long-term debt: $689.2M

As of 12.19 FCF: $65M

Earnings: May 12/13. The market is looking for $0.17

Revenue: $125M up y/y 3.7%E

The expanded footprint of Twin River puts it head to head against its bigger competitors who have huge databases, facilities and financial heft for the hand to hand combat that awaits it in regional markets outside of its home base.

Here’s the competitive set it will face:

Caesars Entertainment Inc., post merger:

60 properties in 17 states with a 50m database to cross-market them all.

Penn National Gaming Inc.:

Price at writing: $18.43

6-month pre-virus high: $37.51

41 properties in 19 states.

It has acquired a piece of the popular site Barstool which asserts it has a 66m viewer base heavy into sports betting.

Boyd Gaming Corporation:

Price at writing: $17.98

6-month pre-virus high: $33.06

29 properties in 10 states.

MGM Resorts International, Inc.:

Price at writing: $15.59

6-month high pre-virus: Jan 16: $34.54

5 properties in 5 states heavy in east coast: Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York.

Monarch Casino & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Price at writing: $33.89

6-month high pre-virus: $56.88

2 properties in two states: Nevada and Black Hawk Colorado.

This company offers a contrast to the strategy of TRWH. Its focus is on using mostly cash to expand, and confine expansion to states with strong growth upsides. The Reno and Black Hawk markets share common characteristics: High migration from tax refugees and life style seekers, growing employment base of higher than average income consumers and clear undersupply of hotel rooms (Black Hawk).

Though Reno is nominally one of gaming’s oldest markets, its metro area is experiencing a renaissance of growth propelled by the arrival of many top shelf corporations establishing headquarters there.

So where’s the fit? What could TRWH have in mind other than acquiring casino properties at fire sale prices at the right time but facing limited prospects of organic growth going forward?

Our guess: Preparing the company to find another fisherman willing to pay a premium to acquire it once it begins producing accretive EBITDA on a much larger scale.

Our takeaway: Worth checking in periodically but better buys in the space abound now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.