China's Burgeoning Cloud Computing Market Is A Tremendous Opportunity

This compares with the United States, where cloud computing accounts for 11.4% of IT spend and IT spend accounts for 4.7% of GDP.

Yet, cloud computing accounts for just 2.7% of the country’s IT spend, and its IT spend accounts for just 1.4% of GDP.

China's cloud computing market is already the world's second largest but is still just about one-tenth the size of the United States (the world's largest), and China's cloud spending accounts for a tiny fraction of the country's total IT spend. This suggests tremendous room for growth.

China’s cloud computing market is growing at a rapid clip. During the year 2019, the country’s cloud infrastructure spending increased 63.7% to US$ 10.7 billion according to Canalys, making it the second-biggest cloud market in the world with a 10.8% market share.

Yet, China’s public cloud market is minuscule compared to the United States, the world’s biggest public cloud market, where cloud spending is more than 10 times higher at a projected US$ 124 billion in 2019, according to IDC.

Furthermore, according to a 2019 report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), China’s IT spend accounts for just 1.4% of the country’s GDP, and a tiny 2.7% of its total IT expenditure is spent on cloud services. This compares with the United States, the world’s largest cloud market, where IT spend accounts for 4.7% of its GDP, and 11.4% of that is spent on public cloud services.

This suggests ample potential for China’s cloud market. Gartner states China is currently a lagging country in the cloud market (lagging four or more years behind the United States). However, beyond 2023, the firm expects China to become a tracking country (lagging behind the U.S. by less than three years).

The COVID-19 outbreak may have the effect of accelerating China’s shift to the cloud; the country’s post-COVID-19 recovery is expected to boost demand for cloud computing services, driven by traditional businesses rethinking their future strategies, as supply disruptions during the pandemic may have led to cash flow problems. Companies new to the cloud market or which had been lured into trying cloud services during the COVID-19 outbreak could also end up becoming paying customers. Meanwhile, enterprises may accelerate cloud initiatives to facilitate remote working and remote interactions.

This scenario is also expected to play out around the world, with the IDC forecasting global IT spending to decline 5% this year, while IT infrastructure spending is expected to grow 3.8% to US$ 237 billion driven by cloud spending. Companies are expected to maintain their cloud spending as a way of controlling costs, while deferring expenses on other IT spending such as existing on-premise data centers and applications.

Technology market research firm Canalys echoes a similar view, expecting the global IaaS market to grow 32% in 2020 to US$ 141 billion and to US$ 248 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 15%.

In the first quarter of 2020 alone, cloud infrastructure spending globally grew 34% to US$ 31 billion, according to Canalys figures, driven by remote working demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although this was offset by a slowdown in migrations from large enterprises.

Notable players

Alibaba Cloud (BABA), Tencent Cloud (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), and Baidu Cloud (BIDU) are the three biggest cloud companies in China, collectively accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, according to figures from Canalys. Commanding a 46.4% market share, Alibaba is the market leader by a significant margin.

Alibaba serves more than 3 million corporate customers worldwide, including 38% Fortune 500 companies, 80% of high-tech companies in China’s mainland, and more than half of China’s A-listed companies.

And its user base keeps growing. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Alibaba Cloud services have grown rapidly, with about 200 million Chinese working from home using Alibaba collaboration app DingTalk and about 50 million students learning from home using the app. As the app’s traffic surged hundred-fold, Alibaba Cloud expanded capacity to meet this demand.

Collaboration tools provided by major tech giants such as WeChat Work (by Tencent) and DingTalk (by Alibaba) saw a surge in activity, but Alibaba’s DingTalk had the biggest growth in download rate of the duo with a staggering 1,446% increase. Search trends on Baidu also show DingTalk overtaking Tencent’s superapp in terms of popularity, and DingTalk shot up to become China’s most downloaded app in February.

Alibaba’s strength is also growing outside its home market. Alibaba Cloud is the world’s third biggest IaaS cloud services provider and the biggest in Asia for the third year in a row, according to Gartner. Alibaba’s IaaS market share in the Asia-Pacific region increased to 28.2% in 2019, up from 26.1% in 2018, according to Gartner, and in the first quarter of 2020, Alibaba Cloud was the only major cloud company to increase its market share (which grew from 5% to 6%). Microsoft’s (MSFT) share dropped from 18% to 17%, while Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and AWS (AMZN) maintained their respective market shares.

Alibaba’s growth momentum is likely to continue, with the company doubling down on the cloud computing sector with an RMB 200 billion investment (US$ 28 billion) over the next three years on its cloud infrastructure such as data centers and to support the development of technologies such as AI inference chips.

Alibaba has numerous advantages in the cloud computing space. It has been noted to be a compelling option for satisfying cloud computing demand from Chinese companies going global.

Alibaba also has an advantage in its wide business ecosystem; it has invested in more than 150 companies in China, helping create a business empire in a number of industries and geographies, spanning companies in all stages of growth. This has created a sizable client base for Alibaba Cloud. Ant Financial (an Alibaba affiliate which is the world's largest fintech company) and Weibo (WB) (Chinese micro-blogging website in which Alibaba is an investor) are notable users of Alibaba Cloud.

Another major competitive advantage is that Alibaba Cloud is quite integrated into its own e-commerce marketplaces. For instance, Alibaba Cloud announced it was offering a series of e-commerce solutions to assist organizations adversely affected by the outbreak. The solutions enable retailers to launch a B2C e-commerce platform in just a few days and have been designed as a set of plug-and-play Alibaba Cloud products and solutions in multiple areas, including computing, databases, multimedia, video and live-streaming, collaboration, security, and data analytics to help retailers launch an e-commerce business.

This makes Alibaba very unique compared to the rest of China’s cloud computing players. But Walmart (WMT)- and Tencent-backed JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) (Alibaba’s largest e-commerce rival in China) recently joined the cloud computing arena and could emerge as a formidable competitor. However, Alibaba’s first-mover advantage has placed the company so far ahead in the race, it is likely to take several years for JD.com (which launched its cloud services seven years after Alibaba) to catch up.

And while Alibaba faces stiff competition in the world stage against global cloud behemoth AWS, in China, Alibaba has the advantage of being able to offer a relatively more attractive value proposition for customers; not only is it considerably more affordable compared to AWS, but Alibaba also delivers low latency to mainland users compared to AWS, thanks to its partnerships with China’s top three network providers China Mobile (CHL), China Unicom (CHU), and China Telecom Corp. (CHA).

Whether it’s price or service, AWS is at a real disadvantage in China,” Lin Rong, who runs cloud review website 91Yun told TechCrunch.

Alibaba’s unique competitive advantages in the cloud computing space, coupled with its aggressive expansion plans, suggest the company is likely to remain China’s market leader for some time. Alibaba reported RMB 24.7 billion in cloud revenue for 2019, accounting for about 7% of total revenue. Being among the best-positioned players to profit from the country’s fast-growing and relatively early-stage cloud market suggests there is ample potential for the cloud segment to account for a greater share of Alibaba’s revenue in the future.

Tencent, China’s second-largest cloud company, is also worth watching. Tencent serves more than a million paying customers, and it has reportedly convinced 75% of gaming companies to use its cloud services.

Tencent has forged a partnership with Huawei to develop a cloud gaming platform which will stream games directly to a user’s device, thereby reducing gamers’ hardware requirements (however, this requires a high-speed internet connection and powerful streaming servers to ensure user experience, hence the partnership with Huawei, a major 5G player). The gaming platform will be hosted on Tencent’s own cloud infrastructure, and with the gaming market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 and 2025, Tencent’s cloud business is well-positioned to expand along with it and the market share gap between Tencent and Alibaba could narrow.

Tencent has its own competitive advantages in the cloud computing space. As China’s number one gaming company, it is likely to have greater expertise and experience catering to the cloud needs of gaming companies. Tencent is also China’s number one social media company, being the operator of super app WeChat, which boasts a user base of 1.1 billion. The company has capitalized on this advantage, and reportedly at least 160,000 shops, restaurants, and other operators that use WeChat to communicate with customers have used Tencent’s cloud offerings.

At RMB 17 billion, cloud computing currently accounts for just about 5% of Tencent’s revenue, but like Alibaba, the revenue share of Tencent’s cloud business is poised to grow.

