Tuesday Morning: When A Bet Quickly Goes South

Stage Stores had debt of $360 million (November 2019) and hired bankruptcy advisors in late January 2020, yet its market capitalization on March 6 was higher than that of TUES.

I explain why it is highly improbable that this company is truly bankrupt. Although TUES' management might still file Chapter 11.

Despite a quick 47% haircut since my May 1 purchase (original shares), on May 6 I added more shares of TUES at $0.2625 per share.

As the late, great Kenny Rogers famously sung, in arguably his greatest song: The Gambler:

You've got to know when to hold 'em. Know when to fold 'em. Know when to walk away. And know when to run. You never count your money when you're sittin' at the table, there'll be time enough for countin', when the dealin's done.

Since my April 5, 2020 return to writing on Seeking Alpha, after a fourteen month sabbatical, I have had a hot hand at the poker table. The market has rebounded smartly, confounding many, just when many pundits were amplifying fear and warning everyone the S&P 500 would make news lows and trade well below its March 23, 2020 intra-day low of 2,192. So admittedly, my writing return and timing was perfect. With the wind at my back, and despite a favorable market backdrop, I still think it is fair to say, at least for now, my recent picks have outperformed. The only glaring exception is Tuesday Morning (TUES).

Unfortunately my hot streak on the green felt has cooled. This is akin to having glass of Jack Daniels (on the rocks) thrown in my face (the liquid and not the actual glass), shall we say. My call to buy Tuesday Morning - see Whether To Buy The Cannons - hasn't worked out so well. At least not yet.

As I stated in the original piece, I was a buyer at $0.49 per share, as the company owns valuable real estate assets in Dallas, TX, was debt free (as of December 31, 2019), competes in the coveted off price segment, and activist hedge fund manager, Ken Traub, disclosed an 8% stake, at $1.53 per share, on February 13, 2020. The Dallas Morning news even reported that Mr. Traub was prepared to buy out the entire company. Again, we are talking about on February 13, 2020, not February 2019!

As I said, thus far, my bet hasn't worked out so well. Incidentally, on May 6th, Bloomberg published an article that Tuesday Morning was considering bankruptcy. Soon after that headline hit the newswires, sellers scrambled for the exit. The stock quickly gapped down and traded as low as $0.25 that day. Incidentally, I was buying more, albeit modestly, at $0.26 per share.

Amidst the fog of war, I reviewed my thesis, weighed the possible outcomes, including exiting stage left (dumping my shares for a big loss), and instead I calmly concluded to bet a few more chips. Despite the scary 8-K followed by an encore (leaked?) Bloomberg article, I still like my thesis. Now I am working hard on my confirmation bias, but I am here to swing the bat. This is one of those really tricky calls, and markets are about taking some calculated risk. This is a calculated risk I am willing to take, whereas I have taken my medicine (losses) on some other bad bets earlier this year.

Therefore, I am sticking with my 4% sized bet (based on my original cost basis) in Tuesday Morning.

Let me explain why

Essentially, at least to me, it is clear that Tuesday Morning's management is engaging in hardball tactics and certainly appears to be using the media to advance its agenda. Frankly, I'm not sure if they are violating their fiduciary responsibilities to work on behalf of their shareholders, but the optics are really bad. At least in theory, I was taught in school that management was supposed to be the stewards of shareholders' capital. Along with that awesome responsibility, including all of the perks and executive pay, fiduciary duty was management's North Star.

Yet the on April 30, 2020, the company filed a cryptic 8-K with limited information. Management seems to have a lot more details about the current state of its business affairs but conveniently left that information out in its 8-K.

(By the way, I did contact Tuesday Morning to request a comment on this and they "declined to comment.")

And then, as I mentioned above, on May 6th, a Bloomberg article surfaces that indicates that TUES' management is contemplating bankruptcy.

With many of its stores already partially reopened and more to follow this the week of May 11th, the timing of the 8-K and leaked Bloomberg story are awfully suspect.

Enclosed below is where Tuesday's stores are located by state.

Source: TUES 10-K

Per the New York Times, many of the states where Tuesday Morning has stores are already partially reopened include:

Texas 109

Florida 65

Georgia 34

North Carolina 29

Arizona and Alabama (21 each)

Colorado 20

Pennsylvania 19

South Carolina 19

Missouri 18

Stores still closed include:

California 61

Virginia 34

Washington 14

Source: NYT.com

By the way, if somehow I am misreading the tea leaves and this business has simply imploded in a mere matter of two months then batten down the hatches because there will be so many retail bankruptcies that your head will be spinning. And incidentally, because of that May 6th Bloomberg article, I took my medicine in my Michaels Companies (MIK), selling at $2.91 per share, for a 25% (costing me 100 Bps of annual performance) as well as in my terrible Tailored Brands (TLRD) bet where I sold (at $1.21) for a cool 75% loss (representing 200 Bps of annual performance losses). I think MIK is a great company, but that they have too much debt. As for Tailored, I would argue that it will take a miracle for them not to file because of its debt load. Moreover, it is unlikely we will have a normal wedding season, in 2020, and that is where TLRD makes its outsize profits (think tailored suits, tuxedos, and alterations). Candidly, I knew I was in trouble on Tailored, when the stock was in the low $2s, but I let confirmation bias and hope for a dead cat bounce win out against my intuition to take the losses in the $2s. Incidentally, on May 7, 2020, Michael Burry filed that he took his TLRD stake from 4 million shares to 1.7 million shares. This explains why TLRD shares have been trading so poorly (clearly the algos sniffed out his selling).

Oh well. Chalk it up as a costly mistake.

As for Tuesday Morning, I simply do not buy it that this business has gone from healthy and debt free, as of December 31, 2019, to bankruptcy dancing after temporally closing all of its stores on March 26th. I understand that from March 13th (the day the NBA cancelled (suspended) its season) until March 26th, the company could have lost maybe $5 million to $10 million as there was a lag between furloughing its staff. However, I highly doubt it that TUES' vendors are tightening the screws on them given the unprecedented environment. Why would it be in vendors' long term best interest to put a longtime and good client out of business? How many clients will these off-price vendors have left if they get tight on terms at this point in the cycle?

Vendor can't just sell to TJX's (NYSE:TJX) HomeGoods.

In terms of April 2020 rent, there is no reason whatsoever for TUES' CFO to have made any rent payments. Period and end of story. How could they negotiate from a position of strength if they've already paid April 2020 rents? Moreover, if liquidity is so tight then why pay April 2020 rents before negotiations?

If we turn to Tuesday's FY 2019 10-K, we learn that its minimal annual rent payments for FY 2020 were $91.4 million. So if we divide $91.4 million by 12 months that equals $7.6 million per month.

Source: TUES FY 2019 (10-K)

Moreover, here is Tuesday's definition of SG&A. As you can see wages, occupancy, advertising and in store expenses are included.

Selling, general and administrative expenses are comprised of wages and benefits, rent and occupancy costs, depreciation, advertising, store operating expenses and corporate office costs. While selling, general and administrative expense increases and decreases are generally attributable to changes in variable expenses, higher rents, depreciation, and real estate project costs have increased over the last several years as we continued to implement our store real estate strategy. Variable expenses include payroll and related benefits, advertising expense and other expenses such as credit card fees.

In FY 2019, annual SG&A was $363 million. However, remember occupancy costs are in that numbers. So if we back out $8 million for occupancy (and it most likely will be higher as minimum rent can be understated), we are talking about monthly SG&A of $30 million less $10 million (for total occupancy cost) or only $20 million. However, the stores were only open for two weeks, when traffic fell of a cliff, before furloughs.

So rent notwithstanding, we are talking about maybe a true $10 million cash burn ($20 million per month divided by 2 weeks).

As I mentioned in the Whether To Buy The Cannons piece, TUES owns some very valuable real estate in thriving Dallas, TX.

Within the commentary stream, fellow contributor, Hewitt Heiserman, was kind enough to share the link to Dallas Real estate (see here).

If you type in 'Tuesday Morning' you get a full listing of its extensive Dallas, TX real estate.

On page two, we learn that Tuesday Morning acquired this 1.2 million sq. foot D.C. back in 2002. Real estate is kept on the books at the lower of cost or market value.

As is known by any SA readers who have crossed swords with Hewitt within the commentary streams of an SA article, he is a very conservative investor, which is fine. Hewitt also very thoughtful about his comments and I sense he is genuinely trying to help other readers. And yet, even Hewitt agrees that TUES' Dallas HQ and D.C. are worth $10 million and $50 million respectively (see his comments below).

Pier 1's Slow March Towards Bankruptcy

Next, I want to highlight that it took Pier 1 Imports (OTCPK:PIRRQ) (incidentally I wrote a really bearish article on them (Pier 1 Needs A Christmas Miracle in November 2018)), a long time to file bankruptcy.

Despite PIR hemorrhaging north of $150 million of cash flow, from the time of my article (November 2018) until its February 2020 bankruptcy filing, PIR's management didn't throw in the towel. PIR's management fought for shareholders until the end despite horrible comps and awful cash flow burn. Whereas TUES has had relatively stable comps and positive Adjusted EBITDA prior to March 2020.

See PIR's balance sheet with over $350 million of debt.

See PIR's 39 week cash flow statement, ending November 30, 2019, where the company burned $145 million.

Source: PIR 10-Q

Next, I want to briefly discuss another retailer, Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI). The company had $360 million of debt as of November 2, 2019.

On January 29, 2020, after a disappointing Christmas 2019 it was reported that SSI had hired advisors to consider a bankruptcy filing.

Source: SSI 10-Q

Yet on March 6th, SSI had a market capitalization of $14.2 million and TUES had a market capitalization of $12.5 million. Yet, SSI had $360 million of debt and TUES had zero debt (prior to Covid-19). You can't make this stuff up!

Again, if I play back the sequence of events, specifically how Tuesday's management is playing its hand with its 8-K and then, conveniently, an article in Bloomberg magically appears that discusses a possible bankruptcy filing, it doesn't add up. The encore Bloomberg article is too staged for me. I find it nearly impossible to fathom that this business could go from debt free (December 31, 2019) to bankrupt in a matter of two months.

Moreover, the $64,000 question is where is Ken Traub with his 8% stake? Why isn't he hard at work preserving value here? Perhaps he is, behind the scenes.

Finally, keep in mind that Tuesday Morning competes in the coveted and somewhat insulated off price retailing segment that will do better than malls after a post-COVID-19 restart. Moreover, as of January 2020, there was a record $1.5 trillion of dry powder on the sidelines in the private equity world, waiting to get deployed.

I would argue that there would be a bidding for Tuesday Morning if Tuesday Morning's management didn't have agency bias. I propose management put the company up for sale, in an open bidding process, and let's see if a buyer emerges. That would be a show of good faith and prove they are good stewards of shareholders' capital.

Lastly, remember, during the 2008/2009 financial crisis, even though General Growth (now owned by Brookfield (BPY)) filed for bankruptcy, Bill Ackman, then a major holder, protected shareholders' interest and GGP investors. Incidentally, these farsighted GGP investors made more than 40X their money off the bankruptcy lows. That said, I agree that GGP is the exception and not the rule.

Putting it all together, I added more shares and think Tuesday Morning's management is bluffing! I am willing to risk my 4% to see how this poker hand eventually plays out.

