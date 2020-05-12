3M Quietly Outperforming Ahead Of A Short-Cycle Turn

3M shares still look priced for a relatively attractive return, but there are other industrials of similar quality with higher prospective returns.

3M has relatively little exposure to problematic markets like aerospace, non-residential construction, and oil/gas, but does have some long-term strategic positioning issues.

Respirators and similar equipment are helping now, but 3M is also meaningfully leveraged to several markets that should return to growth in late 2020/2021.

I thought 3M (MMM) had some relative appeal back in January, before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, and the shares have outperformed their peer group by about 14% in that short window since. I think there are several parts to this. 3M’s leverage to N95 respirators certainly counts for some of it, but I also think 3M has outperformed on the perception that its businesses will be more likely to see an earlier recovery and that it was already underway with some restructuring activities before the downturn.

With that relative outperformance, I don’t see as much upside at this point. I don’t think COVID-19 will have a substantial long-term impact on the business, and I still expect 3M to deliver low-single-digit revenue growth, mid-single-digit FCF growth, and healthy capital returns over time. But given the relative value opportunities with names like Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), ITT (ITT), and Parker-Hannifin (PH), I can’t say that 3M is far and away the top call now, though 3M does have the advantage of relatively less exposure to problematic markets like non-residential construction, aerospace, and oil/gas.

A Beat On Multiple Levels, Though Against Lowered Expectations

It wasn’t quite so obvious at the time 3M reported earnings, but the company’s results relative to expectations ended up being pretty typical – decent beats at the revenue and margin lines, as analysts cut too far in their COVID-19 adjustments ahead of the quarter. 3M also managed to outdo its peer group in terms of organic growth/contraction (the average has been roughly -4%) and segment-level margins.

Revenue rose slightly in organic terms, making 3M one of the very rare industrial names to deliver organic growth this quarter – Danaher (DHR), Pentair (PNR), Rexnord (RXN), and Roper (ROP) also did, but I think you could argue Danaher and Roper really aren’t true industrials anymore. Gross margin improved substantially (up almost four points), also making 3M a rare outlier, and adjusted operating income came in flat, while segment-level income rose almost 4% - driving a $0.15/share beat relative to expectations.

Safety & Industrial revenue rose more than 2% in organic terms, with strong growth in personal safety, as well as growth in roofing and adhesives/tapes offsetting weakness in abrasives (a general industrial market), auto AM, closure/masking, and electronic materials. A stronger respirator business helps explain, in part, how 3M outdid Honeywell in Safety, while weakness in areas like auto aftermarket was more consistent with the peer group. Segment profits rose 14%, with margin up 320bp, and this segment beat expectations by roughly $0.14/share.

Transport & Electronics revenue declined 3%, with weakness in auto and aero that is unsurprising given reports from companies like Eaton, Honeywell, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Parker-Hannifin. While Electronics was up, it seems like the magnitude of the recovery is a little less here than some others leveraged to electronics. Segment profits declined 7% with 60bp of margin erosion, beating expectations by about a penny.

Healthcare sales rose more than 1%, with strength in drug delivery, food safety, medical consumables, and separation/purification offsetting weakness in dental care. Profits declined slightly, with margin down 470bp, and this segment missed expectations by about $0.05/share – continuing a fairly long run of underperformance.

Consumer revenue improved more than 6%, with growth in home improvement, home care, and consumer offsetting weakness in stationary/office. Profits rose almost 15%, with margin improving almost two points, and beat expectations by about $0.05/share.

First In, First Out?

Prior to the COVID-19 downturn, 3M was shaping up as the “first in, first out” short-cycle industrial it typically has been. COVID-19 has thrown a lot of uncertainty into models, but I would still expect 3M’s short-cycle markets to see relatively earlier recoveries than some of its peers.

Markets like electronics (and electronics materials), elective healthcare (including dental), material handling, auto, and “general industrial” products like abrasives and adhesives should start seeing recoveries late in 2020 and into 2021, given where they were in the cycle prior to COVID-19. A key question for 3M is how effectively the company can leverage those upturns – in recent times, 3M has shown relatively lower downside during declines, but also less leverage to upturns.

Also working in 3M’s favor is a relative lack of exposure to more problematic markets. I believe non-residential construction, oil/gas, and aerospace original equipment could all be looking at multiyear recovery cycles, and 3M has less than 10% cumulative revenue exposure here – considerably less than peers like Eaton, Honeywell, and Parker-Hannifin. 3M’s exposure to safety devices like respirators is a little more complicated and more dependent on the unknown trajectory of COVID-19 infections; I’d expect healthy orders into 2021 (responding to current demand and rebuilding inventories), but it will likely become a headwind/difficult comp at some point thereafter.

The Outlook

Management is looking for up to $400 million in further cost savings during the second quarter, and the company out-executed margin targets this time around. It’s unclear to me at this point if this is coming from a higher level of execution on restructuring goals or simply earlier than expected success. Margins definitely matter in industrial stock valuations, but we’ll have to wait to see how much upside there is from these efforts.

Looking at the longer term, I still think 3M trails many of its peers in terms of long-term rethinkings and restructurings of its business. Rivals like Eaton and Honeywell have pivoted out of lower-margin, lower-return, more cyclical businesses, while buying/building into opportunities with more attractive long-term growth characteristics. I haven’t been similarly impressed with 3M’s M&A activities, and I do still have some concerns about the long-term mix (particularly considering issues like long-term underperformance in healthcare).

I don’t see COVID-19 having an enduring negative impact on the business, and I think 3M will see relatively less impact than many of its peers (helped in part by its leverage to personal safety/protection equipment). Long term, I still expect annualized revenue growth around 3%, FCF margins averaging in the high teens, and FCF growth in the mid-single digits. Environmental litigation (PFAS, namely) remains a risk, while further restructuring, repositioning, and M&A could go either way. Unfortunately, 3M has relatively less balance sheet flexibility than many of its peers unless it makes significant disposals.

The Bottom Line

I believe 3M is undervalued on the basis of both long-term discounted cash flow and nearer-term margins/returns-driven EV/EBITDA. Buy/hold 3M today and I think you can reasonably expect high single-digit annualized returns. That’s not bad, and I’m not suggesting you sell if you own it, but I would at least consider the relative prospects of names like Emerson, Eaton, Honeywell, Parker-Hannifin, et al before starting or building a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.