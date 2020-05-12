Dividend Aristocrat Round-Up (Going Long Procter And Gamble) For 5/4-5/8

The insurance industry members have sold-off and are at/near 52-week lows. Let's keep an eye on this sector for a bit.

Let's start with this week's list of top/bottom performers and highest/lowest yields.

Top performers:

MSA Safety (MSA): +18.19%

Meredith Corp (MDP): +13.67%

Stanley Black and Decker (SWK) +10.17%

Lowes (LOW): +9.35%

Eaton Vance (EV): +9.12%

There was no major news on MSA. However, it broke through resistance near the 115 area. Meredith Corp. continues to consolidate in the lower part of its 52-week range (while it has paused its dividend, the company has left open the possibility of resuming increases should advertising revenue stabilize). Stanley is remarking its cumulative preferred shares, which may account for its rise this week. While there was no news on Lowe's, it's likely that investors continue to bid up its shares thinking that home improvement activity has picked-up during the lock-down. There was no news on Eaton Vance, but it's probably catching a bid due to the market rally.

Bottom performers

Leggett and Platt (LEG): -11.7%

Mercury Financial (MCY): -9.73%

Cincinnati Financial (CINF): -8.56%

Tompkins Financial (TMP): -5.06%

Consolidated Edison (ED): -3.97%

Leggett and Platt had a weak earnings report. The entire insurance sector (MCY)(CINF) is under pressure due to a large increase in pandemic related litigation (see below). Tompkins Financial was caught in the financial sector downdraft while Consolidated Edison will see an earnings drop due to decreased electricity demand in the New York area.

Next, let's take a look at how stocks on the buy list did this week: Exxon, which went on the list last week, had a strong showing, gaining 7.05%. Genuine Auto Parts and Coke were marginally higher. AT&T was off a bit while Universal Corp. was nearly 2% lower. Here are their charts: A majority of the charts show some type of consolidation. The only chart with a truly negative development was Universal Corp. (top right) which broke an uptrend. But prices found support at the 41 price level and stabilized on Friday.

Next, let's take a look at the stocks on the watch list: Clorox continues to perform well; Kimberly Clark was up modestly. Procter and Gamble was off slightly while Consolidated Edison continues to move lower. Clorox (left) went on the list two weeks ago. I was hoping that it would sell-off a bit to a more attractive buying level, but no such luck. (ED)(second from left) continues to move lower while Kimberly Clark continues to move sideways.

And that brings us to Procter and Gamble, which has a very attractive chart: (PG) has been trending lower for the last month. This is a standard, aristocrat-style sell-off - it's a very measured, disciplined move lower. Volume has risen the last three days, hitting a short-term high on Friday. Prices printed a solid bar while the MACD leveled off.

Here, you want to let the chart come to you by placing a stop order above a certain level. In the chart above, it looks like the 117-118 level would be appropriate.

Next, let's take a look at the charts of the five insurance aristocrats: The entire industry is getting shellacked. Why? There is currently a huge controversy regarding business interruption coverage. A large number of businesses have filed claims seeking business interruption coverage, only to have most denied. The reason is some policies include an exclusion for losses caused by bacteria or viruses while other policies also exclude losses caused by government action. As a result, there's been a wave of litigation at the state level. As if that wasn't enough, several states have proposed legislation requiring insurers to cover business interruption coverage. At the national level, there has been a series of open letters between Congress and the industry on this issue while others have floated the idea of a national pandemic fund.

In short, the uncertain environment has sent the share prices to near 52-week lows. But that means some companies have been unfairly punished. So, I'm going to set up a separate watch folder of the insurance aristocrats and let the share price action dictate what companies to analyze.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with any reader. This is not specific investment advice for anyone. Read people who disagree with me. I reserve the right to be wrong. In other words, buyer beware.