Skechers Can Survive The Lockdowns And Might Be Significantly Undervalued

Post-coronavirus world being substantially different from our model could be a potential risk to the thesis.

Even on a conservative, no-growth basis, Skechers is probably undervalued by more than 25%. Inclusive of growth, the expected total return yield from Skechers could be in the range of 15%-20%.

With $1.37 billion of cash, Skechers can survive for around 8 months to more than a year with zero revenues.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Skechers closed down most of its stores across the world, although in China they have reopened.

Skechers Is An Amazing Global Franchise

Skechers is a global brand with a presence across more than 170 countries through more than 3500 stores worldwide. It clocked more than $5 billion in revenues in 2019 and shipped nearly 190 million pairs of footwear.

It has nearly 60% revenues coming from international markets. It has been consistently growing in double-digits for the last several years with a 5-year revenue CAGR of 17%.

Can Skechers Survive The Global Coronavirus Lockdown?

Current Situation

At the time of writing, Skechers had closed all stores in North America and Europe. China has resumed operations and there are chances of a few locations in Germany, Austria and Scandinavia to open in the near future.

Under the circumstances, the most conservative scenario to look at is if the worldwide stores remain closed for an extended period of time. We take that scenario and build a zero revenue model where the balance sheet has to support the cash burn for a period of time. The question is how long can the balance sheet support the cash burn without any revenues?

Reducing the expenses which can be reduced, extends the survival period significantly.

Current situation is not that dire. Ecommerce revenues are contributing and grew at the rate of 275% in April. Further, China stores are operational and are already operating at 75% of their previous revenue levels.

If we take those revenues into account the cash burn to be supported from the balance sheet reduces further and the survival period increases consequently.

It can be concluded that Skechers is well-positioned to survive an extended lockdown period. Further, during this time it can strengthen its ecommerce capabilities and position itself for a world which might be even more focused on ecommerce as a delivery mechanism.

This period also allows it to re-look at its store-led growth model and prepare for a world where the stores might be hubs for omni-channel deliveries.

How Much Cash Does Skechers Have?

According to the Q1 2020 press release, Skechers has $1.37 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This increase in cash compared to the 2019 closing cash of nearly $1 billion, is primarily the result of drawing down of its senior, unsecured revolving facility.

The focus of the company on surviving the coronovirus pandemic is very clear from the following statement of the CFO, John Vandemore (italics mine):

We have taken decisive action to fortify our business for the duration of this crisis, including drawing down on our senior unsecured credit facility, actively managing operating expenses, inventory levels and production orders, and deferring non-critical capital expenditures. We are confident that the actions we have taken and will continue to take, combined with the global strength of our brand and balance sheet, will position Skechers to successfully navigate this situation, and poise us to return to growth in the future.

How Long Can Skechers Survive With Zero Revenues?

According to the latest 10-K Skechers, the annual operating expenses are nearly $2 billion. The first quarter press release details increases in the operating expenses of around $70 million for the quarter. (We have removed the non-cash charges of $8 million related to the Mexico acquisition.) Annualizing these expenses, the annual operating expenses are projected to be $2.3 billion.

What is the monthly cash-burn rate?

There are a few non-cash expenses which need to be adjusted. Depreciation and amortization are around $110 million. Provisions for bad debts and returns are around $50 million and share-based compensation is around $40 million. Together this amounts to around $200 million of non-cash charges.

Adjusting for the non-cash charges, the annual operating expenses in cash which are required are $2.1 billion. Based on this, the cash-burn rate is $175 million per month.

Given the cash of $1.37 billion on the balance sheet, Skechers can survive for nearly 8 months at its normal cash-burn rate and zero revenues.

Estimates Of The Reduced Cash-burn Rates Due To Cost Cutting Initiatives

Quoting from the Q1 2020 call transcript of the latest, David Weinberg, the COO, says, about advertising costs:

Advertising has been cut significantly, at least for April and May where there is nothing happening. So, if you start there and you see it's very serious, and that is one of our larger expenses.

Quoting John Vandemore, the CFO, on the other costs (italics mine):

But also, just to remind you that there's a significant portion of G&A base remember that is variable right, the warehousing, the distribution, the labor associated with that, the labor associated with the store. So, there's a lot in that G&A base, we talk about all the time, that is related to variable operations. And since a lot of those operations have been suspended, there's obviously some opportunity there.

He goes on to elaborate on the fixed vs variable costs, and that the fixed is no longer fixed:

But I would also point out that there's some cost categories that we probably would have normally described as fixed, that may not be fixed for a variety of reasons. So, we're looking at everything and I think that's probably the emphasis we make. David gave examples in advertising that obviously we're going to cut back significantly. But, there's other categories that would normally have been fixed that, we're looking at. And if there is a viable path to adjusting those, we'll take that as well. ... One of them is certainly looking at things like rents and things like those cost categories.

Based on the above statements, we can infer that, at least, the following cost heads could be reduced (or deferred):

Employee costs

Advertising costs

Lease rental costs

We estimate that the annual employee costs should be in the range of $250 million. This is approximately $20 million per month.

The annual advertising costs are around $300 million. This is approximately $25 million per month.

Further, the operating lease rentals for the year are also around $250 million. That translates to $20 million per month.

We can assume that the employee costs and advertising costs can be fully reduced and lease rentals are also deferred during the store-closure period.

In that case, the monthly costs are reduced to $110 million per month. This takes the survival to more than a year.

The above clearly demonstrates that the company has a rock-solid balance sheet with enough cash and liquid financial resources to survive a nearly year-long zero-revenue situation.

But There Are Cash Flows From Revenues

Despite the company's ability to survive without any revenues, the reality is much better. Currently, there are revenues from ecommerce and also from China operations.

David Weinberg, during the Q&A session of the Q1 2020 earnings call mentions that the ecommerce revenue are at the run rate of $500 million annually and growing at 275% in April.

We are talking about the running rate that we're building into through April now and what exists in China, for a somewhat longer period of time. Obviously, we're up 275%. We didn't have that running rate in the first quarter, but we are growing into it now.

This means that the monthly revenues from ecommerce are around $40 million per month and growing extremely fast. It can be inferred that a lot of the store-based sales are moving to ecommerce since the stores are closed.

It can be conjectured that coming out of the crisis a much larger percentage of the Skechers sales will be through ecommerce, whether through their owned ecommerce channels or third-party.

On the Q1 2020 call, David Weinberg, mentions:

And last year, if I remember correctly -- and John probably jump in, we did about $850 million give or take in China proper of the $5 billion plus that we did as a company.

David and John also mention that the China store revenues have recovered to around 70-75% of their normal range. At 70%-75% of $850 million, the China revenues would be around an annual run rate of $600-$640 million. This translates to a monthly rate of $50 million and growing towards the normal range.

We could assume that the total annual run rate putting the ecommerce and China revenues together, with ecommerce growing at triple digits, would be around $1.2 billion. This is a monthly revenue of around $100 million.

It should be clear from the above that the cash flows from currently operational revenue channels, i.e. ecommerce and China is already around $100 million per month and growing very fast. Further, chances of locations in Europe opening up soon are also high.

It can be concluded that Skechers can easily survive an extended lockdown of several months to a year. Further, it is likely to emerge stronger with a higher ecommerce revenue contribution and lower costs. It is also likely to have rationalized the store-led growth model based on the potential shift in consumer behavior in a post-coronovirus world.

The trend of work-from-home could potentially accelerate demand for its casual, athleisure products.

Before proceeding to a valuation analysis, let us understand the business a little bit better.

Skechers Business Understanding

Skechers: Segments and Segment Revenues

Skechers reports its revenues under three segments, viz. domestic wholesales, international wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.

Domestic Wholesale (including Internet Retailers)

This segment includes the following channels:

Department stores

Specialty stores

Athletic specialty shoe stores

Independent retailers; and

Internet retailers

According to the management, department stores and specialty stores contribute the largest revenues to this segment, but they don't provide more specifics. While internet retailers are not highlighted in the 10-K as important contributors, it is clear from the Q1 2020 earnings call that they are going to become considerably more important to SKX going forward, if not already for the coronavirus-impacted environment of 2020.

International Wholesale

Skechers is present in more than 170 countries worldwide and has a sophisticated and complex distribution network globally. This segment includes the following categories:

International Subsidiaries: Europe Canada Americas (South & Central) Japan India

Joint Ventures: China & Hong Kong Malaysia, Singapore & Thailand Israel South Korea Mexico

Distributors, Licensees & Franchisees (DLF) Asia Europe Middle East Rest of the World



International subsidiaries and joint ventures make direct sales to department stores and specialty stores in the territories that they operate in. In the other regions the products are distributed to the department stores and specialty stores through the distributors in the DLF segment. The DLF segment also has 2386 stores in their licensed territories of which nearly 1700 are in Asia.

Direct-To-Consumer (including ecommerce) (DTC)

DTC segment is, primarily, the company-owned retail stores in the US and other international markets. It also includes the ecommerce segment which has not been a significant contributor to revenues. However, based on the Q1 2020 earnings call, in the post-coronavirus world, the ecommerce segment has already become an important contributor.

We provide the as-reported segment revenues in table 1 below.

Skechers Reportable Segments Revenue (in $ Millions) Domestic Wholesale 1248 International Wholesale 2463 DTC (Retail & ecommerce) 1510 Total 5221

Table 1: Skechers segment revenue in dollars

Source: Skechers 10-K (2019)

Each segment is a substantial revenue generator with more than billion dollar under each.

The reportable segments in terms of percentage contribution are as follows:

Segments Percentage contribution Domestic Wholesale 24% International Wholesale 47% DTC (Retail & ecommerce) 29% Total 100%

Table 2: Skechers segment revenue in percentage contribution

Source: OmniScience Capital Research

Skechers: Geographic Contribution

The following is the reported geographic contribution of revenues for Skechers.

Geographies Revenue (in $ Millions) United States 2197 Other International 3023 Total 5220*

Table 3: Skechers revenue in dollars across geographies

Source: Skechers 10-K (2019)

*Discrepancies in numbers in the last digit is because of the rounding.

The percentage contributions of the geographies is as follows:

Geographies Percentage Contribution United States 42% Other International 58%

Table 4: Skechers revenue contribution from geographies in percentage

Source: OmniScience Capital Research

The important aspect to keep in mind from the above data is that the international revenues are 58%, while domestic revenues, i.e. US sales, are 42% of the total.

Skechers: Segment Growth Rates

Segments CAGR (2015-19) Domestic Wholesale 0.6% International Wholesale 22.5% DTC (Retail) 16% Total 13.5%

Table 5: Skechers long-term revenue growth rates across segments

Source: Skechers Invesor Presentation Q4 2019, OmniScience Capital Research

While the company has been growing at 10%+, the domestic wholesale has stagnated. Practically, all the growth is coming from the international markets and the store-driven DTC segment.

International markets exposure to China and other emerging markets has been driving growth in the international wholesale segment.

Historically, the DTC growth has been store-driven, i.e. growth through same-store-sales growth and addition of new stores. In a post-corona world, the store-led model might be substantially complemented or even dominated by an ecommerce-focused approach.

Skechers: Business Analysis, Estimates And Scenarios

While the above information is quite useful, we need to dig deeper to understand the dependence of Skecher's business model on various segments, formats, geographies etc. Also some estimates might need to be made.

Based on our analysis we present the following revenue segments to get more granular view. In some places, we have had to use estimates or certain assumptions. It is possible that some of them are not accurate. We will try to mark estimates as far as possible.

Skechers: Granular Revenue Segments

Granular Segments Revenue (in $ Millions) Domestic Wholesale (incl. Internet Retailers) 1248 International Subsidiaries & JV (ex-China, ex-Stores) 792 (est.) China Wholesale 561 (est.) China JV Stores 289 (est.) International JV Stores (ex-China) 405 (est.) International Distributors (including DLF stores) 415 Domestic Owned-Retail (incl. ecommerce) 950 International Owned-Retail (incl. ecommerce) 560 Total 5220

Table 6: Skechers Granular Revenue Segments

Source: Skechers 10-K, Skechers Q4 2019 presentation, Q1 2020 call transcript, OmniScience Capital Research

Skechers Revenue and Profit estimates post-corona

We present our assumptions on the likely impact of the lockdown on various granular segments to arrive at a view of what each segment could contribute to the revenues in a post-corona world (c. 2021 onwards).

Domestic Wholesale Estimates

The weak domestic wholesale segment is likely to permanently lose some customers due to the economic scenario and, consequently, increasing spate of bankruptcies in the financially weaker retailers with weak balance sheets. This will result in significant drop in revenues from this segment. Further, the remaining companies are likely to close a significant percentage of their existing stores.

The closed stores will be from two categories. Stores which were already marginal in terms of profitability and were being considered for closure under normal economic and operating scenario in 2019 itself. Another category of stores would be stores which are likely to become unprofitable because of the social distancing protocols. These two categories together should constitute more than 20% of existing stores for the retailers which are continuing to operate.

Domestic Internet Retailers

The relatively small contribution from the domestic internet retailers as part of the domestic wholesale is likely to become significant, gaining from the shift from brick-and-mortar to ecommerce. For this reason, we separate it out as a new segment and project that this segment will become important and contribute 30% of the 2019 revenue of the domestic wholesale revenue going forward.

International subsidiaries & JV

International subsidiaries & JV is likely to face the same problems as domestic wholesale. This category which markets to, primarily, brick-and-mortar retailers in international markets other than China is likely to lose some marginal customers and remaining customers are likely to reduce the number of operating stores significantly.

China Wholesale and Stores

China wholesale is likely to maintain the revenue but the customers could be operating at lower store revenues and higher ecommerce contribution. Similarly, the China JV stores are likely to be stable but gaining significantly greater ecommerce revenues.

International JV Stores (ex-China) & DLF Stores

International JV store count is likely to be rationalized since a certain percentage of stores might become unprofitable with the social distancing protocols. The situation could be more drastic for the DLF stores since they are operating in more marginal markets where the economic impact in terms of demand reduction could be significant.

Domestic and International DTC stores

Company-owned domestic and international stores would also be rationalized sicne the social distancing and operating protocols might make several stores unprofitable. A shift in demand from brick-and-mortar to ecommerce is also likely.

Company Ecommerce

We estimate that there will be a significant shift in demand from brick-and-mortar to company-owned ecommerce platforms. This could contribute around 25% of the 2019 revenue coming from DTC.

Granular Segments % of 2019 revenue Domestic Wholesale (ex-internet retailers) 60% Domestic Internet Retailers (as % of 2019 domestic wholesale) 30% International Subsidiaries & JV (ex-China, ex-Stores) 70% China Wholesale 100% China JV Stores 100% International JV Stores (ex-China) 80% International Distributors (including DLF stores) 60% Domestic Owned-Retail (ex-ecommerce) 85% International Owned-Retail (ex-ecommerce) 85% Owned Ecommerce (as a % of 2019 DTC revenue) 25%

Table 7: Granular segment revenue in 2021 as a percentage of 2019 revenue

Source: OmniScience Capital Research

Granular Segments 2021 revenue (est.) Domestic Wholesale (ex-internet retailers) 749 Domestic Internet Retailers 374 International Subsidiaries & JV (ex-China, ex-Stores) 554 China Wholesale 561 China JV Stores 289 International JV Stores (ex-China) 324 International Distributors (including DLF stores) 249 Domestic Owned-Retail (ex-ecommerce) 808 International Owned-Retail (ex-ecommerce) 448 Owned Ecommerce 378 Total 4734

Table 8: Granular segment revenue in 2021

Source: OmniScience Capital Research

The above estimate is a drop in revenue of 9% compared to 2019.

With hidden ecommerce in the domestic and international wholesale and China, the total ecommerce is likely to be close to or exceed a $1 billion, making it contribute around 20% to 25% of total revenues.

Skechers: Profits for 2021

Gross Margins for Granular Segments

The following table lays out our gross margin assumptions. These are based, primarily, on the information provided in the 2019 10-K. Where the data is available at the reportable segments, these are used and extrapolated to the granular segments.

Granular Segments Gross Margins (%) Domestic Wholesale (ex-internet retailers) 36.7% Domestic Internet Retailers 36.7% International Subsidiaries & JV (ex-China, ex-Stores) 50.1% China Wholesale 50.1% China JV Stores 50.1% International JV Stores (ex-China) 50.1% International Distributors (including DLF stores) 26% Domestic Owned-Retail (ex-ecommerce) 62.5% International Owned-Retail (ex-ecommerce) 54.6% Owned Ecommerce 59.6%

Table 9: Granular Segment gross margins

Source: Skechers 10-K, OmniScience Capital Research

Total Gross Profits

The total gross profits based on table 8 revenues and table 9 gross margins are $2317 million. This is a 7% drop from the gross profits for 2019 at $2492 million.

Cash Operating Expenses

Based on the 2019 and Q1 2020 reported SG&A, we had estimated in the survival analysis sections that the total cash-SG&A was $2.1 billion.

Selling expenses are $385 million, composed of around $315 million from advertising expenses and $70 million from other selling expenses.

G&A expenses are $1689 million of which around $250 million is estimated by us to be employee costs and $250 million are lease rentals. This means other G&A expenses are $1189 million.

We estimate that post the cost-cutting measures and store rationalizations and expected revenues for 2021, the following are the estimated SG&A in cash.

Advertising costs which have creeped up to $315 million annual run rate, will be reduced by 10% to $284 million.

Other selling expenses will also be rationalized by 15% to around $60 million.

The total Selling expenses are estimated at $343 million.

The employee costs can be reduced significantly with a reduced store count and the social distancing and operating protocols for the stores are likely to require fewer employees per store. Employees will need to enhanced for servicing the ecommerce, but overall there will be a significantly reduced number of employees. We estimate that the employee costs are likely to be down by 25%. This will bring the employee costs to $188 million.

With a reduced store count and pressure on the mall segment and retail real estate, lease rentals are likely to be reduced by 20%. This would bring the lease rental costs to $200 million.

Further, we expect a significant reduction in other corporate costs through reduced overhead costs and a rationalized middle management and reduction in fixed cash salaries to top management. This is expected to reduce the other G&A by 15%. This brings the other G&A to $1011 million.

This brings the total G&A to $1398 million.

Total SG&A is estimated to be $1741.

Operating cash flow before taxes is estimated to be $576 million.

Assuming an effective tax rate of 20% brings the post-tax operating cash flow to $461 million.

Capex of $200 million is likely to be continued.

The free cash flow available to shareholders is estimated to be $261 million.

Growth rates

We expect that once the global economy stabilizes in 2021, and revenues for Skechers stabilize at the level estimated above, going forward, the revenues are likely to resume the 10%-15% growth rates.

Valuation Analysis

Market-based, Enterprise Value

Currently the market cap of Skechers is around $4.4 billion with a debt of $800 million. Under the current circumstances of survival in a crisis, the cash available should not be accounted for calculating the enterprise value. Thus, the current market-based, enterprise value of Skechers is $5.2 billion. Keep in mind that adjusting for the cash on the books of $1.4 billion will bring down the enterprise value significantly to $3.8 billion.

No-growth, Intrinsic Value

Based on our estimates for 2021, the operating cash flow is $461 million. We estimate that in a no-growth valuation model, the maintenance capex would be around $100 million. This implies a free cash flow of $361 million.

In a no-growth scenario, there is further rationalization of selling and corporate costs. A 10% reduction in SG&A of $1741 million would lead to addition of nearly $140 million to free cash flow. The no-growth FCF is around $500 million.

With a 7% discount rate, this brings the no-growth intrinsic value of Skechers to $7.1 billion. A 9% discount rate leads to an estimate of $5.6 billion.

Total Return Yield Under Growth

For a growth scenario, the FCF is $361 million. On an enterprise value of $5.2 billion, this is a yield of nearly 5%. Add to this the total growth of 10%-15% which the company is likely to maintain based on the consumer preferences for its brands and products over the last several years worldwide, the CAGR total return yield during the holding period could range from 15% to 20%.

Risks To The Investment Thesis

The post-coronavirus world could be significantly different from the previous world. The size of the apparel markets could be significantly reduced if people spend more times inside their homes. In this scenario, while it is likely that Skechers maintains its market leadership and maintains or even gains market share, the total revenues and cash flows could drop for a year or two.

Conclusion

Skechers, a fast-growing, global apparel brand, has been forced to close most of its stores worldwide due to the coronavirus lockdown. While this is a tough situation for the Skechers business operations, the company has a solid balance sheet fortified with nearly $1.4 billion of cash which can help it sustain for nearly a year without any significant revenues.

Despite the challenges currently, it is already seeing revenues at the annualized run rate of $500 million each from ecommerce and China, which has reopened after the lockdown.

Our analysis shows that the survival of the company is not in question at all. In fact, if things come back to normal, the geographically, globally diversified store base and increasing shift to ecommerce revenues will strengthen the business further. The athleisure trend which is likely to be accelerated further in a post-coronavirus world of work-from-home plays to the strength of the Skechers brands and products.

Even in a conservative valuation analysis of no-growth, Skechers looks undervalued by around 20%+. Inclusive of growth the total yield could be in 15%-20% range, meaning the stock is likely undervalued by nearly 50%.

However, we suggest that an allocation should be considered only after a detailed analysis, and not more than 5% of the portfolio size. Also, it might not be suitable for everyone since no one knows the actual situation in a post-coronavirus world.

