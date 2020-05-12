CVR Energy Jumps On The Renewable Diesel Bandwagon

The company presented the initiative as a means of reducing its expenditures under the federal biofuels blending mandate that CVR Energy and its stakeholders have historically lobbied against.

CVR Energy announced as part of its Q1 earnings report that it is exploring an investment in renewable diesel production capacity even as it is reducing its cash outlays.

The Q1 earnings report of merchant refiner CVR Energy (CVI) was released last week. The report was dominated by the company's substantial beat of the consensus on both lines, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic's refined fuels demand disruption, and its new 15% stake in fellow merchant refiner Delek US Holdings (DK). The quote from CEO Dave Lamp that led the report was especially instructive with regard to the current operating environment:

We have revised our business plan to protect our balance sheet by reducing costs, capital spending and refining runs to match customer demand, while continuing to focus on maintaining safe, reliable operations. CVR Energy’s Board of Directors has reduced our first quarter dividend to 40 cents per share to preserve cash as we believe there are better shareholder return opportunities in the current market environment, including the potential for industry consolidation.

CVR Energy, in other words, is in "hunker down" mode as it adapts to the rapidly-changing operating environment that has been wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are equally concerned about the near-term outlook: while the company's share price has staged a substantial rebound since late March, it remains down by almost 50% in 2020 YTD (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The circumstances surrounding the Q1 earnings report made the inclusion of the following comment by Mr. Lamp in the subsequent earnings call all the more notable:

As we continue to explore ways to reduce or offset our RIN exposure, we are looking at utilizing excess hydrogen capacity of both refineries and converting selected existing desulfurization units to renewable diesel production. We are still in the early phases of this project but look forward to providing additional details as we have further along.

CVR Energy will, if it moves forward with these plans, only be the latest of a long string of U.S. merchant refiners to announce plans to add renewable diesel to its product slate. Valero Energy (VLO) was the first to do so when it formed the joint venture Diamond Green Diesel, but it has since been joined by Phillips 66 (PSX), HollyFrontier (HFC), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC). If anything, CVR Energy is relatively late to the scene: a 2019 analysis found that announced capacity additions would increase total U.S. renewable diesel production capacity from less than 400 million gallons per year [MGY] in 2018 to almost 2,500 MGY in 2022, most of which will be backed or owned outright by refiners. That latter number has only increased since then following HollyFrontier's announcement that it will commence operations at its own 125 MGY facility in early 2022.

CVR Energy's latecomer status likely stems from its historical opposition to the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. The RFS2 requires refiners to blend specific volumes of biofuels with their refined fuels annually, with a refiner's individual blending volume being determined by its share of the overall refining sector. Many merchant refiners such as CVR Energy do not own sufficient biofuel blending capacity, especially after many refiners spun-off their wholesale and retail assets in the early 2010s. In the absence of this ability they instead purchase Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], which are tradeable credits that are used to demonstrate compliance with the blending mandate.

CVR Energy, including its refining MLP CVR Refining (CVRR) that it acquired in early 2019, has historically incurred substantial RIN expenditures, peaking at $249 million in 2017 (see figure). CVR Energy's lead shareholder Carl Icahn became an outspoken critic of RINs in 2016 when he argued in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that they threatened to cause the "collapse" of the refining sector. Soon afterward he became a special adviser to the Trump administration, in which capacity he fiercely advocated for changes to be made to the biofuels mandate that would have had the effect of reducing merchant refiners' RIN expenses. He also vetted the Trump administration's first U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, who went on to greatly weaken the mandate and reduce RIN prices (albeit via a different mechanism than the one that Mr. Icahn proposed) in his new position. While Mr. Icahn stepped down from his White House position in 2017 following allegations of ethics and possible legal violations, CVR Energy's subsequent annual RIN expenditures have been but a fraction of their pre-2018 levels.

Annual RIN expenditures for CVR Refining, 2012-2018, and CVR Energy, 2019. Sources: CVR Refining and CVR Energy 10-K filings.

CVR Energy's presentation of its renewable diesel plan as a means to "reduce or offset our RIN exposure" comes not long after the Trump administration lost a legal battle against the changes made by Mr. Pruitt to the biofuels mandate that directly involved the refiner. CVR Energy's RIN expenditures certainly seem to be on the rebound following the Trump administration's legal defeat: the company's Q1 RIN expenditure amount was 46% higher YoY, and it now expects to spend up to 74% more in 2020 than it did in 2019, albeit far less than in 2017.

In many ways renewable diesel is an ideal way for CVR Energy to reduce its RIN expenditures. It is no coincidence that refiners have heavily invested in renewable diesel capacity that directly competes with one of their more important refined fuels. Renewable diesel is produced by reacting lipid feedstocks with hydrogen in a step that can be done in the same hydroprocessing units that refiners already use. The biofuel meets the same ASTM spec that is met by ULSD, meaning that additional infrastructure requirements are limited (unlike ethanol). With excess hydrogen production capacity and spare hydrodesulfurization units, CVR Energy can reduce or even eliminate its RIN expenditures by producing renewable diesel that generates its own RINs.

That said, though, this move represents a major reversal of the company's longstanding opposition to the blending mandate. Mr. Lamp's own comments during the Q1 earnings call made it quite clear that this was not an easy decision for management in that context:

RINs have nowhere to go but up frankly to levels that you've - that are scared. So, to us, it's a fight for the life of one of our refineries which is important to us. So, we're going to fight as hard as we can in every which direction. We continue to try to mitigate RIN, our RIN exposure which is still way too high. And that’s why we’re looking at renewable diesel and others that you kind of force yourself into capitulating what the - this crazy that mandates, non-economic solutions to the problems that you can argue whether they exist or not. So, that's kind of the bottom line.

There are two factors besides the RFS2 that are driving CVR Energy's latest strategic thinking. The first is the primary reason behind the ongoing major expansion to U.S. renewable diesel capacity: California's (and now Oregon's as well) Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS]. Unlike the federal blending mandate, the LCFS provides a direct subsidy to biofuels that is a function of their reduced carbon intensity relative to that of the corresponding refined fuel. Renewable diesel achieves life cycle greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 75% or more compared to ULSD and generates a large number of carbon credits under the LCFS as a result. These credits have in turn become more valuable in recent years as California has strengthened the LCFS, resulting in a subsidy of up to almost $2/gallon for renewable diesel.

The second factor is linked to the first: the subsidies that are provided to renewable diesel (or, from a different perspective, that internalize the biofuel's positive externalities) have coincided with declining lipid feedstock prices to make renewable diesel production an incredibly profitable activity. Valero's Diamond Green Diesel JV has achieved a historical EBITDA of $1.26/gallon, or $53/bbl, of renewable diesel sold. That value has only increased in recent years (the JV reported $2.66/gallon in the latest quarter), especially following Congress's recent retroactive reinstatement and extension of the $1/gallon tax credit for biodiesel and renewable diesel.

As CVR Energy's Q1 earnings call made clear, the company is done fighting against the prevailing regulatory winds. Mr. Lamp even suggested that refined fuels could be facing a future characterized by perpetually-shrinking demand:

I talked about this renewable diesel. What's driving that is the low carbon fuel standard that California and Oregon have embraced. I think most of the industry out there feel that that is probably going to overtake the United States at some point and be the norm in some form or fashion. It may not come in that way, but what that tends to mean is drifting away from the fossil fuel molecule.

The fact that the last sentence was made by a merchant refiner's CEO cannot be overemphasized. It certainly suggests that, while CVR Energy has yet to finalize its proposed renewable diesel production plans, the company's move towards a more diversified product slate is inevitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.