Cognizant: Pressure Points Around Revenue Drive Our New Neutral Thesis

Healthcare vertical came in below our expectations, but we believe growth will accelerate throughout 2020.

Cognizant delivered mixed results on March 8, missing the top-line, while delivering on the EPS. Specifically, revenue of ~$4.2 billion represented 2.2% Y/Y growth, but came short by about $32 MM, while the EPS of $0.96 beat consensus by 3.1 cents. Below, we provide an update on the company by analyzing new information available from 1Q20 earnings. We believe that the company is overall in a good shape, but there are some pressure points around the top line that drive our Neutral thesis at present. We believe our previous 14.5x PE multiple on 2020 earnings remains pertinent; however, we remain cautious around some verticals that could negatively pressure the multiple in the coming weeks. As a result, we remain Neutral on the name, but stand ready to upgrade as soon as some of macro pressures and potential pressure points get resolved in 2Q or 3Q.

Difficult, But Overall Solid Quarter:

Revenue growth driven by CMT and Products/Services Verticals: Communications, Media & Technology (NYSEMKT:CMT) and Products/Services groups grew 5.2% Y/Y and 4.4% Y/Y during the quarter, slightly ahead of our expectations. We believe that demand for BPO (business product outsourcing) has been the core driver, as well as continued double digit revenue growth from SMAC (Social/Mobile/Analytics/Cloud) initiatives. The revenue base of SMAC is still under 20% for these verticals; hence, the overall revenue growth was in mid-single-digits during the quarter.

Healthcare group at 2.5% Y/Y revenue growth, below our expectations: We modeled 3.2% Y/Y growth, but we believe that this 3% run rate is sustainable for the overall year, hence, we expect acceleration throughout 2020. Given that some of CTSH's clients are seeing their revenues expand as a result of coronavirus vaccine and/or medication development, we anticipate demand for Cognizant's services to grow. There is, of course, a question of a certain lag; hence, in 2021-22, we may see even further acceleration.

Mixed performance for Financial Services vertical: As during the last several quarters, there was consistent performance across Banking sub-vertical, with some pressures from Insurance segment. Specifically, Banking was driven by Samlink deal in Europe, albeit some larger clients in the US and North America created a moderate headwind. Within Insurance, several US clients continued to underperform the overall vertical, driving low-single-digit revenue decline. The overall Financial Services vertical grew only 1% Y/Y.

Short run immunity from coronavirus economic impact: We also have to remember that Cognizant's revenue is contractual and is not impacted by immediate events, such as furloughing or reduced disposable income. As a result, the European business, where coronavirus pressures developed in February, at least several weeks before the US, was shielded relatively well during the first quarter. Specifically, European revenues grew 5.4% Y/Y, beating North American (essentially US) revenue by 330 bps. We do expect some European deceleration later this year, but not by much, 50 bps at most.

Utilization rates remained steady: Onsite utilization rate was at 91%, while offshore rates (excluding trainees) was 83%. We note that this performance was in line with prior quarters. Going forward, we do expect rates to drop during the second quarter, however, we don't see a material impact to the company's financials as a result.

Share repurchases remain solid and more are in store: The company bought back approximately $500 MM in stock during 1Q. Furthermore, there is still $1.9 billion remaining under the current authorization. We do not expect CTSH to up the authorization in the near term; however, we don't envision them holding it back either. We estimate anywhere between $300 MM and $500 MM in buybacks during each of the remaining quarters in 2020.

Free cash flows steady, but question marks remain: During 1Q20, the company generated $385 MM in free cash flows, which was a steady, yet average, result. As an example, in 4Q, FCF stood at $845 MM while in 1Q19 they were $163 MM. As of right now, it is very difficult to model out FCF at Cognizant by quarter, particularly in light of the virus uncertainty. We still expect the run rate north of $2 billion for the whole year.

Company Description

Cognizant mainly concentrates on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail /Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1. Pricing Wars

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy (OTCPK:TTNQY), and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future.

2. Too Much US Exposure

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years, Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company's top-line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.