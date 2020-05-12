Altria: The Sin Discount Becomes The Return Premium

We believe that those who take advantage of the current uncertainty to invest in Altria will generate strong returns.

The company offers an incredible secure dividend yield of more than 9%. The company will be able to continue paying that dividend going forward.

Altria has an impressive portfolio of assets, not only through its existing assets but through its investments in other companies.

Altria (NYSE: MO) is an almost $70 billion company that was once renowned as having some of the highest historical returns. The company has since seen its share price decrease significantly, dropping more than 50% since mid-2017, despite no significant change in its potential for shareholder returns. While the company did make some poor decisions, the company has significant potential to generate significant long-term shareholder returns.

Altria - Fortune

Altria 1Q 2020 Earnings

Altria reported some incredibly strong 1Q 2020 results, despite the global economic difficulties. That's unsurprising given how little the pandemic affects the company's base market - smoking.

Altria 1Q 2020 Diluted Earnings - Altria Investor Presentation

Specifically, Altria's adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.09 were a very respectable 18.5% increase from $0.92 / share in 1Q 2019. Additionally, the company's earnings annualize at $4.36 annually, which gives the company a single digit P/E ratio based on its market capitalization. Given the company's long history of increasing dividends and with no significant thesis changes, that alone indicates how undervalued Altria is.

However, it speaks to something more. So called "sin stocks" have always traded at a discount to the market, given the general apathy some people have to owning them. We do not expect nor are we stating that we expect that "sin discount" to evaporate anytime soon. We are not betting on a significant multiple expansion for Altria that moves it to the market average.

However, with that said, as Warren Buffett enjoys discussing, retained earnings are incredibly important. If I can spend $1 on an investment, that gets me $0.10 in annual retained earnings versus another earning $0.05 in annual retained earnings, even if the multiple doesn't increase at all, that's more potential earnings for shareholders. An example of this is that MO pays $0.84 in quarterly dividends.

That's a manageable payout ratio for the company but it results in a dividend ratio of more than 9%, almost approaching the double-digits.

The Focus Has Shifted

Another benefit for Altria is that the focus has shifted. Overall, the company faced some significant threats to its business as concerns occurred about efforts to cut the cigarette markets.

FDA Nicotine Regulation - KHN

In the immediate term, those concerns seem to have been partially alleviated. However, with that said, efforts are occurring worldwide to reduce smoking as an expensive and unnecessary death. Altria is aiming to be on the forefront of this shift by promoting lower risk heated tobacco and vaping products. However, the effects that ends up causing remain to be seen.

Still it's important to note that in the immediate term, a significant % of the risk among changes in cigarette laws seems to have alleviated itself. How that continues remains to be seen, but in a COVID-19 world, the focus has changed.

Altria 10-Year Plan

Altria is focused on de-risking its business with a 10-year plan.

Altria Plans - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria is focused on preventing underage use of adult products - something that has brought a lot of negative attention to the company in the past. Additionally, the company is focused on developing an FDA-authorized noncombustible product. Lastly, the company is focused on maintaining the profitability of its declining businesses to generate significant shareholder rewards.

Overall, the company is focused on de-risking its business and maximizing profits. That's something it has done since the risks around tobacco were revealed more than 50 years ago. That's something it's done with the master limited agreement in tobacco. That's something it'll continue going forward.

Altria Minority Investments

Another significant aspect of Altria's business is minority investments. Altria's minority businesses are Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), JUUL, and AB InBev (NYSE: BUD). AB InBev is the most significant holding here, with the stake worth $7 billion, or more than 10% of Altria's market capitalization. That company has been punished with the assumption that less socialization means less drinking.

Altria Investments - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria's significant investments have the potential to generate significant cash. At the same time, they're centered around alcohol, which is having a difficult time from COVID-19, but is a much separately regulated business from tobacco. That separation means the continued almost $3 billion in annual cash flow the company gets from its alcohol assets will continue going forward.

At the same time, Altria has its Juul investment. The value of Juul has dropped to less than what Altria paid for a 35% stake. However, let's assume the stake is worth nothing. That's still a negligible part of the company's market capitalization (<10% of its peak). The investment has done poorly but it doesn't justify the company's decline in share price.

U.S. Marijuana Market - Statista

At the same time, the marijuana market is growing rapidly. Altria has a significant stake in this through the Cronos Group and its size should enable the company to rapidly take a major stake. Assuming Altria can capture a significant % of this business, while supporting regulation to decrease competition, that could help the company's business grow significantly.

Altria's share price and dividend, along with having the potential to balance the decline in tobacco with the Cronos Group, should support significant shareholder returns.

Altria Financials and Shareholder Rewards

Altria has the financial portfolio to continue generating shareholder rewards.

Altria Financial Position - Altria Investor Presentation

As discussed above, Altria's businesses are highly cash generative and generate significant cash / FCF for shareholders. The company halted share buybacks, rescinded its share repurchase program, and withdrew its $3 billion revolving credit facility to maintain facility strength. However, the company actually has seen its FCF grow.

Altria has an incredibly long history of increasing its dividend. The company has more than doubled its dividend of the past decade and it has a multi-decade history of increasing its dividend. The company's current yield of more than 9% has succeeded through various market declines. The company's low payout ratio means double-digit shareholder returns are possible when buybacks continue.

We believe Altria will continue to generate long-term returns.

Altria Risks

Altria's most significant risk is continued pressure against the company's tobacco business along with continued declines in the company's investments in Juul and AB InBev. However, the company's business has been declining for decades and it has shown the ability to continue extracting profits. Additionally, the growth and legalization in marijuana present an enormous new business opportunity the company hasn't had in a long time.

While there is constantly risk of new regulation or decline in the company's business, that has been true for a long time and the company has shown the ability to perform.

Conclusion

Altria's sin discount becomes the return premium. Having a higher cash flow to market capitalization ratio means that investors can get a secure dividend of more than 9% in a company that has performed incredibly well YTD and is expected to continue performing as it has been. While share repurchases have been halted, the near double-digit growing dividend is more than enough reason to invest.

Looking into the future, Altria has seen some losses in its portfolio companies that it's invested in. However, despite that, we expect those companies to continue to support diversification of the company's business. Additionally, with significant growth potential from marijuana, the company is facing potentially one of its first major growth periods since the 60s.

These things make the company a significant long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.