CF Industries: Best-In-Class Free Cash Flow Generation

The stock is a buy at the current price, but long-term threats linked to environmental risks should be factored in when sizing a position.

Q1 results were strong, but the company expects tougher conditions in H2, given the uncertainty in agricultural markets.

CF Industries' (CF) Q1 was another quarter of strong cash flow generation by the company, whose stock is now sporting a 16% FCF yield on a trailing 12 months basis. Lower fertilizer prices could weigh on performance towards the back end of the year, but CF Industries should still generate "a heck of a lot of free cash flow", as CEO Anthony Will put it during the earnings call.

I recently bought more shares as I take the long-term view and expect CF Industries' cost advantage to persist for the foreseeable future. Environmental risks that could affect the company, however, have prevented me from making CF Industries a large position.

Q1 Performance Remained Strong

With CF Industries having completed some major investments in the past few years, the company's CapEx are now minimal. In fact, the cash outflow from Additions to property, plant and equipment ($67m in Q1) is seen to be much smaller than the (non-cash) depreciation of its assets ($211m):

Therefore, earnings (and P/E for that matter) do not tell the full story and investors should focus on cash flow when valuing CF Industries. As it is, the company generated free cash flow in excess of $900m on a trailing 12 months basis, equating to a 16% FCF yield based on the current share price of $27:

This FCF yield sets CF Industries apart from its competitors, namely Yara (OTCPK:YRAIF, OTCPK:YARIY), Mosaic (MOS), Nutrien (NTR) and OCI (OTC:OCINF, OTCQX:OCINY):

Of course, there are other factors to consider. For instance, a firm like Nutrien has a much more diversified profile, in particular a retail segment that helps it weather the agricultural down cycles. But for investors willing to invest in a pure-play nitrogen producer, CF Industries should be top of the list.

Uncertain Outlook For H2

While 2020 started strongly for CF Industries, some headwinds are likely to impact performance for the remainder of the year. Prices of nitrogen fertilizers have weakened in recent months and the trend could continue. Several factors are at play:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts expect lower corn use for ethanol production in 2020, resulting in a reduced need for fertilizers.

In this context, some players have decided to reduce their inventories, adding to the selling pressure.

Lower energy prices in all geographies have lowered production costs around the world.

In particular, it is feared that Chinese exports could increase and put downward pressure on prices in the U.S.

Regarding the latter point, however, CF Industries doesn't see a major threat from China, since the price of anthracite coal (used by the marginal producers there) has not gone down much compared to other energy sources:

Overall, the company does expect tougher conditions ahead, with financial performance expected to be in line with 2018 rather than 2019:

Prevailing prices are lower than last year, and given the additional uncertainty for the second half of this year, that leads me to think we are likely to be more in the range of 2018's full year financial performance. Source: CEO Anthony Will, Q1 earnings call transcript

The good news is that 2018, though not as fruitful as 2019, was still a solid year for CF Industries. The company generated $1.4bn of EBITDA in 2018 (vs. $1.6bn in 2019). So unless conditions deteriorate further, 2020 should be another successful year.

A Word On Buybacks

Management reiterated that their preferred method to return cash to shareholders was buybacks (though the dividend - which offers a 4% yield at the current share price - is nothing to sneeze at). During Q1, CF Industries repurchased another ~2.6 million shares for $100m (average price $38.5). The company has now spent $437m out of a $1bn buyback program that started in February 2019.

Unfortunately - as often with buybacks - CF Industries will be reducing its purchases in the short term (precisely when the share price looks the most attractive), before resuming them when market conditions improve:

Given the broader uncertain global economic outlook, we're probably going to err a little bit on the side of caution [...] As long as we're comfortable in terms of cash flow generation and where the year is trending, I think we're going to certainly leave ourselves open to avail ourselves of taking out some shares at low prices. Source: CEO Anthony Will, Q1 earnings call transcript

It remains to be seen whether the share price will still be low when the sky is clear. But management's decision to preserve the balance sheet does look reasonable.

Environmental Risks To Watch Out For

Access to cheap natural gas should see the company remain at the low end of the cost curve for the foreseeable future, in my opinion. That's why I bought more shares at the current price, which I consider attractive in a buy-and-hold perspective. There is, however, one threat which will prevent me from making CF Industries a large position in my portfolio: environmental risk.

Chemical fertilizers will be around for a long time but, should organic farming gain traction or more environmentally-friendly techniques be developed, this could have a material impact on CF Industries:

Developments in crop technology, such as nitrogen fixation, the conversion of atmospheric nitrogen into compounds that plants can assimilate, or nitrogen-efficient varieties, or developments in alternatives to traditional animal feed or alternative proteins, could also reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and adversely affect the demand for our products. Widespread adoption of emerging application technologies or alternative farming techniques could disrupt traditional application practices, affecting the volume or types of products used and timing of applications. Source: CF Industries 10-K report

Another aspect that could squeeze CF Industries' margins is carbon/greenhouse gases regulations.

More stringent GHG regulations, if they are enacted, are likely to have a significant impact on us, because our production facilities emit GHGs such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide and because natural gas, a fossil fuel, is a primary raw material used in our nitrogen production process. Source: CF Industries 10-K report

The company has already seen increased compliance costs at its Canadian facilities. If these regulations were implemented in the other jurisdictions where CF Industries operates (U.S., U.K.), it would have an impact. Of course, it is likely that competitors would be impacted as well, so, to me, the main risk is that of reduced consumption of nitrogen fertilizers. Again, such risks won't materialize tomorrow, but they should not be dismissed by long-term investors.

Takeaways

CF Industries delivered solid results in Q1, characterized once more by strong cash flow generation. The remainder of the year could prove more challenging, but, barring further deterioration in agricultural markets, the company should perform well. Investors will get a 4%-yielding dividend and, once visibility improves, more buybacks.

While this is not an immediate threat, long-term investors should keep a watchful eye on the demand for chemical fertilizers, and size their position accordingly.

