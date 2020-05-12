Revisiting SWAN Now That We've Seen The Black Swan Event

More importantly, SWAN's overall volatility was about 60% less than that of the S&P 500.

SWAN is built to be a portfolio that allows investors to capture most stock returns while pivoting to downside protection during bear markets.

Investment Thesis

I recently profiled a couple of ETFs designed to offer downside protection in bear markets (HERE and HERE). SWAN hasn't been around long enough to experience a full down market cycle - it debuted in the middle of the Q4 2018 mini-bear. But now that the COVID-19 bear market and subsequent rebound are in the books, it's time to examine SWAN again to see how it performed in the latest black swan event.

Overview

Back in February, I wrote about the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) as a recommendation for investors interested in adding downside protection to their portfolios. At the time, the coronavirus outbreak was in its very early stages (in the United States, at least) but we were already staring down some significant economic strains. When it was published, the S&P 500 (SPY) was only about 30 points from its all-time high, so the timing was ideal.

To provide some background, approximately 90% of the ETF will be invested in U.S. Treasury securities, while approximately 10% will be invested in S&P 500 LEAP options in the form of in-the-money calls.

In theory, the LEAP options will provide SWAN with uncapped return potential during bull markets, although not quite to the same magnitude as the S&P 500 itself. With a delta of around 70, SWAN can be expected to deliver around 70% of the stock market's return during normal market conditions. The Treasury position provides the downside hedge as well as a modest amount of income on the side.

In a rising market, SWAN will deliver about 2/3 of the return of the S&P 500 plus the returns of the Treasury portfolio. In a down market, the LEAP options fall out of the money, essentially providing zero return on that portion of the portfolio, while the Treasury position takes over as the primary source of returns.

Since Treasuries tend to do well in bear markets, SWAN would, in theory, offer a positive return and a defensive risk hedge as stocks are declining.

SWAN only launched recently in November 2018, so we haven't had a full bear market cycle and recovery to analyze its performance. That is, until now. While we still won't know if the bottom is truly in for some time, we have seen the S&P 500 drop 34% off of its highs and, subsequently, recover more than half of those losses.

Results

2019 offers a good look at how SWAN performs during a normal, relatively steady rising bull market. The fund did indeed capture a good percentage of the S&P 500's upside while getting a bit of a boost from the Treasury position as well.

Note: I used the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) as the bond proxy since, like SWAN, it invests in a variety of different maturities.

In 2019, SWAN performed almost exactly as it would have been expected. Overall, the fund's total return captured about 70% of the S&P 500's return. The Treasury position also succeeded in smoothing out the downside of the few relatively modest declines that occurred during the year.

The standard deviation of historical returns can be a bit misleading here because it takes into account a full year's worth of activity and isn't necessarily reflective of short-term trends. It does, however, show that SWAN, as expected, falls in the middle of SPY and GOVT on the risk spectrum. Over the full year, SWAN appeared to be about 40-50% less risky than the S&P 500.

30-day rolling volatility figures confirm a much more smoothed out ride. During the pullbacks, short-term volatility in the S&P 500 at least doubled compared to normalized levels, but SWAN remained relatively steady. With the VIX now back below 30, SWAN is about 10-15% less risky than the broader equity market.

This year, however, is when SWAN earned its keep. As both bonds and stocks rallied in the early part of the year, SWAN was able to briefly outperform both asset classes, although that's generally not to be expected longer term. During the bear market, though, SWAN performed admirably.

On a total return basis, SWAN only briefly dipped into negative territory on the year. The LEAP options became worth very little, but the subsequent continued rally in Treasuries quickly pushed the fund back into positive territory.

The max drawdown is the key metric here since downside protection is SWAN's primary objective. While the S&P 500 cratered around 34% from its bull market highs, SWAN maxed out at a loss of 13%. It's worth noting that the fund dipped sharply and quickly around the time of the option contract's expiration, which is an added risk in options-based strategies.

Overall, SWAN would have saved equity investors from nearly 2/3 of bear market losses proving its value as a downside hedge.

Risk metrics for 2020 show even greater volatility reduction benefits. As the bear market rout began, SWAN remained about 30% less risky than the S&P 500, but the difference between the two has grown to more than 50%. It helps to have a Treasury market that was steadily rising in the background, but, again, SWAN proved its ability to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

SWAN's total return outperformance compared to the S&P 500 is skewed due to the fund's short history and the bear market taking place during that time frame, but it still demonstrates its ability to accomplish its objective.

I'm more interested in the standard deviation of returns, downside capture, and max drawdown instead of total returns, since, again, risk reduction during black swan events is the objective.

SWAN has shown an ability to reduce risk and drawdown potential by more than 60%. While the 2020 bear market won't necessarily be reflective of future bear markets and the Treasury market could respond differently, SWAN has demonstrated that its S&P 500 LEAPS/Treasury portfolio combination works in the context of sharp market downturns.

Conclusion

While they haven't been needed much during the 2010s, 2020 is showing why risk reduction tools are still an important part of a broader portfolio strategy.

I like SWAN because it still allows investors to capture a good chunk of the equity market's upside while being able to pivot relatively quickly should things turn south. Other funds that are designed to be more pure tail risk hedges, such as the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), tend to produce negative returns in the majority of years when markets are rising or volatility is low. It's only during severe declines that returns really take off. SWAN attempts to offer more of a middle ground that allows for returns during up markets but a more modest degree of downside protection.

Overall, I think SWAN has done a really good job of delivering as expected. It captured roughly the degree of stock market upside that it advertised it would, while reducing portfolio risk and downside by well over 50% during the recent bear market.

SWAN has indeed proven itself as an effective portfolio hedge.

