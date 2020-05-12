SailPoint: Becoming Relevant Again

Though SailPoint believes the coronavirus is a net near-term headwind, it cites the remote work trend as a long-term accelerant for identity management. April bookings have also been solid.

SailPoint has chalked up the accelerating growth to "solid execution," though there may also be tailwinds from remote work-related deployments.

SailPoint (SAIL), the Texas-based vendor of identity management software, is clawing its way back into relevance. After a poor showing in 2019 in which the company cited growing pains and the dreaded situation of "sales execution issues" that pushed growth down to the low teens, SailPoint seems to have found its footing again, with its revenues accelerating back to to 25% y/y growth in Q1 (roughly back to levels seen in its late 2017 IPO at $12 a share) - in a quarter in which most businesses have reported sharply decelerating revenues thanks to the coronavirus.

Shares of SailPoint are up nearly 10% since the earnings release. Still, they are down ~13% year-to-date, deeper than roughly 10% losses in the S&P 500 and comparing even more unfavorably toward a tech-heavy NASDAQ that has entered positive territory.

Data by YCharts

In my view, the markets are long overdue to get excited about SailPoint again. SailPoint has asserted that the current pandemic and the stay-at-home orders have reinforced the need to have strong identity management protocols in place to support the surge in remote work, which for many businesses could last well into Q2 and Q3. SailPoint cites a bevy of customer requests it handled in Q1 from its install base, ranging from retail customers to insurance companies, that have had to manage secure access to internal applications and virtual meeting rooms. While SailPoint cites the coronavirus as a near-term negative for sales, it believes the growing popularity of remote work is a long-term accelerant for SailPoint's product.

At present share prices near $21, SailPoint trades at a market cap of $1.86 billion. After we net off the $461.2 million of cash and $313.4 million of convertible debt on SailPoint's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.71 billion. SailPoint, like many other companies this quarter, has yanked its full-year forecast in citing pandemic uncertainties, but Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $311.8 million (+8% y/y) for SailPoint this year, per Yahoo Finance. Considering SailPoint just saw 25% y/y growth in Q1, and pointed to strong bookings so far in April, this target is likely conservative by at least a few points of growth. Regardless, if we take this consensus revenue outlook, SailPoint's current valuation stands at 5.5x EV/FY20 revenue.

Essentially, SailPoint's current valuation (despite the post-earnings rise) is still trading as if the company was a low-teens or single-digit grower. If SailPoint really does succeed at raising its growth rates to the high teens/low twenties (indeed, SailPoint had previously promised to achieve accelerating bookings and revenue in the second half of 2020, and though the company is now citing full-year uncertainty, Q1 is off to a roaring start), SailPoint could see its valuation multiple re-rate to the ~7-8x revenues that companies in similar growth buckets are currently trading:

Data by YCharts

In other words, SailPoint is still cheap enough to buy. Look for an entry point here as the company capitalizes on its leadership in the identity management space (as validated by Gartner for six years in a row) and drives a re-acceleration in its growth rates.

Q1 download

Let's now drill into SailPoint's most recent performance in greater detail.

Figure 1. SailPoint revenue trends Source: SailPoint 1Q20 earnings release

Revenue growth, of course, was the big highlight in the quarter. SailPoint's total revenues grew 25% y/y to $75.4 million in the quarter, dramatically outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $69.2 million (+14% y/y) by an eleven-point margin. Even more impressively, SailPoint's revenue growth accelerated fourteen points quarter-over-quarter, fulfilling SailPoint's promise of an execution turnaround by the second half of 2020 earlier than expected.

SailPoint's messaging on the exact impact of the coronavirus is rather mixed. Overall, the company line is that the coronavirus has been a headwind. The company chalks up Q1's beat to strong execution in January and February, while bookings slowed down in March and sales cycles have elongated as customers take longer to finalize and close deals. Per CEO Mark McClain's prepared remarks in the Q1 earnings call:

For example, in the near term, we expect some level of ongoing uncertainty within the enterprises that we target. While identity continues to be a top priority for the enterprises in our sales pipeline, certain industries have obviously been hit harder than others. For these industries, their ability to sustain current projects or push new projects forward will ultimately depend on factors that are hard to predict and remain somewhat unknown for all of us at this time. However, in the long term and even in the near term, in certain cases, we believe COVID-19 will accelerate existing trends among enterprises where identity governance plays a critical role."

The full quarter acceleration, however, as well as customer anecdotes describing how many customers have prioritized identity and access management as they shift to 100% remote workplaces, suggests that the true impact of the coronavirus is mild if anything.

Even better yet, SailPoint has seen performance improve in April. Per CFO Jason Ream's remarks on the earnings call:

Our new bookings in April were very strong, and our sales pipeline continues to grow and improve in quality, indicating that we could have a very good outcome in Q2. However, it is simply too difficult to predict what close rates will be in this uncertain environment. Hence, our decision to not provide guidance at this time."

Having this view of SailPoint's performance linearity and recovery in April gives us confidence in SailPoint's ability to sustain, if not a mid-20s growth rate throughout the rest of 2020, then at least a growth rate in the mid/high teens. We note that a large chunk (approximately 60%) of SailPoint's revenue base is derived from subscriptions, so any new April deals signed in the midst of the pandemic either as a result of catchup demand lost from March or in direct response to remote-work requirements will likely provide a sustained revenue stream throughout the year.

SailPoint's top-line strength has delivered significant profit expansion as well. Despite the acceleration in sales, SailPoint's sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues have fallen to 49%, down a point from last year. SailPoint has benefited (at least from a cost perspective) from its sales teams' inability to travel. General and administrative costs as well have remained roughly flat to the prior-year quarter. As a result, as shown in the table below, SailPoint's pro forma operating income has multiplied to $4.4 million this quarter, representing a strong 5.9% margin - and up 510bps from just 0.8% margins in 1Q19.

Figure 2. SailPoint operating income trends Source: SailPoint 1Q20 earnings release

Recall also that SailPoint has profitability ingrained into its DNA thanks to its prior ownership by private equity. SailPoint's consistent ability to deliver positive operating profits, plus positive cash flows (SailPoint's free cash flow this quarter was $16.2 million, representing a strong 21% FCF margin, and up 8% y/y), gives investors added stability in this stock amid widening losses for most SaaS companies, especially those in the high-growth space.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about SailPoint as we exit the first quarter. Expectations for the company are still low - consensus hovers at a single-digit revenue growth rate for the year - but so far in Q1, despite a weak march, SailPoint has seen its growth rate recover to the mid-20s. Commentary around a strong April pipeline leads us to believe that Q2 will be at least nearly as strong. SailPoint's ~5.5x valuation multiple may be appropriate for a company growing revenues in the low single digits, but if SailPoint continues to sustain its strong Q1 performance, it would be difficult for the stock not to re-rate higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.