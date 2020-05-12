Veeco Benefitting From Diversification, And Waiting For Orders To Rebound

If you like to trade, Veeco (VECO) may hold some appeal, as the shares seem to like to range between the high single-digits and mid-teens. From the perspective of a long-term investor, though, I continue to regard Veeco as a more middling prospect. The shares are up about 10% from my last article, when I thought the shares had some appeal/value, and have outperformed the chip space and many tool peers/comps, but now I consider the valuation to be more “fair” and the company’s longer-standing performance and competitive issues are more relevant.

Mixed Revenue Results, But Better Margins

Relative to expectations, Veeco’s first quarter wasn’t so impressive on the top line (where it did post a small beat) as it was on the margin lines, with the company doing meaningfully better than expected at the gross margin and operating lines. Lack of specificity on orders and backlog was unfortunate, but not new.

Revenue rose 5% from the prior year and fell 8% from the prior quarter. LED, Display, and Compound Semiconductor revenue rose 13% yoy but declined 40% with near-term weakness from 5G smartphone drivers like RF and 3D VCSEL. Advanced Packaging was down 63% yoy and 46% qoq on similar smartphone-related weakness, though this segment has long tended to be more volatile. Front-end Semi was up 39% yoy on strength related to EUV mask production, but down 20% qoq on what I’d regard as more timing-related issues (ASML (ASML) has said nothing to indicate meaningful impairment to EUV interest).

On a more positive note, Scientific & Industrial grew 22% yoy and 52% qoq on strong demand for ion beam tools used for hard drives, with underlying hard drive demand driven by ongoing investments in data centers.

Gross margin was surprisingly strong this quarter, improving almost 10 points from the prior year and five points from the prior quarter. That, in turn, fueled better than expected positive EBITDA (up 208% qoq) and operating income in the quarter.

Drives The Driver For Now…

Strength in enterprise hard drives is the primary source of good news for Veeco right now. Veeco’s ion beam etch/deposition equipment is used to create thin-film heads for drives, and Veeco has minimal meaningful competition in that space right now. Both Seagate (STX) and Western Digital (WDC) reported strong demand in their respective enterprise / data center businesses (EB up 112% and 50%, respectively), and several companies that provide different types of chips and components to data center customers have reported strong ongoing demand trends. With Seagate bringing out its new HAMR drives later this year, tool demand here looks pretty solid for the near term.

Outside of hard drives, the environment is tougher to assess.

While companies like Teradyne (TER) have reported strong equipment demand related to smartphone production, other companies have spoken of greater buyer caution; inquiries are there, but they haven’t materialized into orders as quickly as hoped. While Veeco has seen relatively healthy interest in its packaging and annealing tools for next-gen processes, the company has definitely hit an air pocket in the business. That’s somewhat true for the EUV-driven business as well; while ongoing demand for ASML’s EUV tools will eventually drive demand for Veeco tools for creating mask blanks, the installed base of EUV tools is still relatively small today.

The Outlook

While acknowledging that it has already seen some order pushouts/delays (although without quantifying them), management also said that they expect gross margins to stay about 40% for the year. I regard that as a significant positive, and I would assume it speaks well to the underlying profitability of the disk drive ion beam business, as that is likely to be the most consistent business for Veeco this quarter.

I expect a significant (double-digit) qoq drop in Veeco sales, but I also expect sales to rebound in the third quarter and grow further in the fourth quarter, allowing Veeco to generate positive overall growth for the year. While I expect the Lighting & Display business to be down year-over-year, I expect meaningful growth (around 20%) in the Scientific & Industrial business and some growth in Front-End Semi. Although I do expect Packaging, MEMS, and RF to rebound in the second half, year-over-year growth for the full year looks like a stretch at this point.

Looking beyond 2020, I expect Veeco to see a couple of years of double-digit growth on strong demand in data centers (hard drives) as well as 5G smartphones and other leading-edge applications (like GaN). Veeco has logged wins with its advanced packaging and annealing tools, and I do expect to see those wins translate into orders and revenue over the next couple of years. Opportunities in tools for the manufacture of VCSELs and EUV mask blanks will take longer to develop, but should still continue to grow.

All told, I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term growth from Veeco, as well as improved profitability. Still, it is well worth mentioning again that Veeco’s long-term track record with respect to margins and FCF is still pretty poor, and the company is still more of a hodgepodge of tools and market opportunities rather than a cohesive leading player. On the whole, I prefer companies like ASML and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) with a strong core focus (and strong market share), but then those stocks often trade at premiums.

The Bottom Line

Between long-term discounted free cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe Veeco should trade around $14 to $14.50, so I don’t see it as much of a bargain right now. Pullbacks are pretty common here, and I’d certainly reconsider the situation at $13 or below, but for now I view the company’s valuation and risk as pretty well-balanced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.