Dilemma Facing Pinduoduo And NetEase Shareholders With Stocks At The Highs

At the same time, negative sentiment against China and anything Chinese is rising. Should shareholders take profit at this juncture or hang on tight for potentially higher returns?

NetEase is hovering near its all-time-high and firing on multiple engines with the tailwind from the pandemic.

The good progress made toward business reopening across the U.S. more than offset a grim April jobs report and dismal China services PMI numbers.

By ALT Perspective

In the past week, the equity indices of Chinese companies rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC). The April jobs report released on Friday showed the unemployment rate jumped to a record 14.7 percent that while grim, the figure was less dire than feared. The positivity added to optimism throughout the week on the good progress made toward business reopening across the U.S.

Sentiment toward Chinese stocks (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) was boosted by a phone call between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He who released a joint statement affirming their optimism both countries "fully expect" to meet their purchase commitments under the deal. President Trump's stated hesitation whether to maintain the deal did not dampen spirits.

Despite dismal China services PMI numbers for April, market players were ostensibly looking forward to the "Two Sessions" which are drawing closer. According to Caixin, the Two Sessions refer to "the plenary sessions of the National People’s Congress ('NPC'), the country’s top legislature, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference ('CPPCC'), a body that advises the government on a range of issues."

The two most closely watched annual meetings were typically held in March but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The very fact that a date has been set for the event amid continued cautiousness over large gatherings in China demonstrated to the public that the government believes COVID-19 is well under control.

The main thrust of the positive development, however, lies with the anticipation for policy goodies. While the meetings have been derided as just a rubber-stamping show, nothing beats confirmation. The bearish take is that since the sentiment has been running high into the meetings, we could see a "buy-on-rumor, sell-on-news" scenario panning out eventually.

Later in the week, investors poured into stocks likely to benefit (in Chinese) from the official scrapping of quota limits on two major inbound investment systems in China. Some market observers were skeptical of any actual impact given that two-thirds of the existing quotas remain unused.

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), outperformed the broader Chinese ETFs, closing up 9.0 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the leading e-commerce names Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), JD.com (JD), and Vipshop (VIPS) regained their prominence after stumbling a week earlier. Their share prices jumped 13-15 percent, more than the ETF itself.

The tech titans Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba Group (BABA), and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) were the laggards, rising 3.6-6.9 percent. TAL Education (TAL) continued to add to the prior week's gain. Investor seemed to have all but looked past a fraud confession last month and local reports that Chinese parents were dissatisfied with the quality of the online classes as compared to physical ones.

I had flagged in an earlier article the likelihood of the latter happening that would turn into a minus for the company. However, at Friday's closing price of $54.80, TAL Education was only 8.3 percent off its all-time high, hardly an indication of a company in trouble.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will discuss Pinduoduo as it reached new highs and NetEase (NTES) as it hovers near its all-time-high. I will also update on Alibaba's MYbank which recent reports mentioned its "aggressive" lending spree.

NetEase: Take profit and hide?

NetEase is hovering near its all-time-high. It's firing on multiple engines with the tailwind from the pandemic. Fellow Seeking Alpha writer Motek Moyen, an expert analyst on the games industry, was excited about the boost NetEase was receiving from the increase in the number of potential players of its games as the population of stay-at-home workers, furloughed or unemployed balloon in size.

"Playing video games is a great entertainment for billions of people now in mandatory quarantine," Motek Moyen wrote. He was also excited about the slate of new games NetEase would be launching. This was the same concept I was thinking in the context of China's lockdown when I emphasized in a late-January update titled Viral Outbreak A Fortuity For Alibaba, JD.com, And Tencent; A Disaster For Trip.com And TAL:

"Besides online shopping, we should expect the time spent on video-streaming and gaming to spike. Thus, the leading game developers NetEase and Tencent would be key beneficiaries as residents stay indoors and face fewer entertainment options. Long-form videos, the mainstay of video-streaming company iQIYI (IQ), could see a resurgence in views with the rise in the captive audience."

NetEase also has a Cloud Music app that had already experienced rapid growth prior to the outbreak. Shareholders might also have recognized that working from home likely enabled more listeners to tune in to music as they no longer have superiors watching and judging their every move. Plugging into music also helps to block out the noises from the surrounding, especially useful for those with children (and nagging spouses). Last year, Alibaba Group, together with Yunfeng, the investment firm launched by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, invested approximately US$700 million in NetEase Cloud Music in a financing round.

With schools closed, online education arm Youdao (DAO) enjoyed an obvious lift in business. While we await the Q1 results, shareholders find comfort that NetEase had already enjoyed blazing contributions from Youdao last year. For 2019, net revenues from Youdao grew 78 percent to CNY1.3 billion.

While Youdao gifted over 10 million complimentary enrollments out of goodwill as well as brand awareness, it had also launched low-cost trial courses. The management revealed during the FY2019 earnings call that the move results in "much lower user acquisition costs over the period of time and also better conversion rates." Note that Youdao was listed on October 25, 2019, on NYSE.

NetEase used to have an e-commerce unit but that was divested to Alibaba last year for approximately US$2 billion. Some shareholders might lament if only that had not happened! However, you cannot have your cake and eat it. The rationale for the move then was to enable NetEase to redirect resources and focus on its remaining businesses such as its gaming division which experienced heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Another major booster for the stock was news NetEase has joined the dual-listing bandwagon, following Alibaba and JD.com. It has designated banks for a secondary offering in Hong Kong where NetEase could be looking to raise up to $2 billion. Its intention to do so had surfaced in early January and I wrote then about the impetus for these Chinese internet giants to pursue dual-listings.

NetEase started its current uptrend from August when I detailed in a piece titled NetEase Stuns Naysayers, But YY Sees More Pain. The stock has appreciated just over 30 percent since. Regular readers may recall in late December, I suggested shareholders to consider selling to avoid the negativity surrounding Chinese stocks. Alibaba was trading above $215 at the time of writing and registering new highs. Nearly every ADR shareholder would be able to sell at a profit and say "I'm out!" happily.

"I have written on Alibaba under ALT Perspective, Seeking Alpha's Chinese Internet Weekly column, and Seeking Alpha's PRO Tech for a couple of years. From the comments, we have come across the fans of Alibaba, those sitting on the fence, naysayers, and outright critics. A few did not seem to bother about the stock much but saw it their duty to warn investors to think twice about the risks before jumping in. Whatever the dangers of investing in Alibaba, the stock is now trading at a record high. No matter when you had purchased your shares, you can now exit with a profit and no longer have to worry about how the trade war is progressing, whether the financials are reflective of the actual operations, perception issues facing Chinese stocks, or if Alibaba can thrive amidst the intensifying competition in the various sectors it is now engaged in. An investment in Alibaba is also subjected to a multitude of other risks disclosed in its IPO prospectus."

The hostility against China and dare I say anything Chinese has ostensibly reached new highs too recently. The majority, if not all, of current NetEase shareholders now have the opportunity to sell out at a profit and sleep well at night. I find it hard to do so with such a nice long-term uptrend though.

Data by YCharts

Pinduoduo is riding on fresh droves of price-conscious shoppers

With Pinduoduo registering new highs, it's more clear cut that its shareholders would be in profit as compared to those holding NetEase which still is some shade away from its all-time high. Why not ride the uptrend and momentum, you ask? Well, we don't know if China will be held accountable for the pandemic, a possibility some well-meaning readers had pointed out, and the collateral damage to our plethora of Chinese internet stocks.

The admission by Luckin Coffee (LK) of a major fraud galvanized many readers to comment "I told you so" in various articles covering Chinese stocks. I agree it's a jungle out there in the Chinese corporate world. I choose to stick with proven names with a long operating history. They won't come cheap, of course, as I would have missed the high growth early days. However, there's always major dips serving as entry points.

In any case, I doubt business or financial shenanigans can be that prevalent or blatant in China. Else, why would famed short-seller outfit Muddy Waters have to spend significant time pursuing ex-China targets like American Tower Corporation (AMT), Prothena Corp (PRNT), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), Innogen (INGN), just to name a few?

Short-sellers also tend to be sensational, and sometimes rely on generalizations, misrepresentations, and selective interpretations. In IQIYI: Blunting Wolfpack's Fangs, I detailed the questionable tactics adopted by research firm Wolfpack which claimed that iQIYI (IQ) "fraudulently and materially overstates its users, revenues, acquisition consideration, and value of its 'barter' content."

Some have alluded to the ethical dilemma of profiting from investments on Chinese companies even as several others begged to differ. A reader quoted Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) fame saying:

"I think the strongest companies are not in America. I think the Chinese companies are stronger than ours and they're growing faster. I have investments in them and you don't. And I'm right and you're wrong. Well, you can laugh but I just spoke a simple truth."

Parag Khanna who authored the book The Future Is Asian, implied the U.S. risk missing out on the opportunities from China’s growth that the Europeans are lapping up with glee. He wrote:

"It's essentially saying, I'm taking my ball and going home. But it’s important to remember that if you're not there, nobody misses you. US absence just means more opportunities for everyone else."

I couldn't help but wonder if this train of thought could be applicable to investors who avoid putting their money on Chinese names.

Pinduoduo can generally be regarded to be climbing on a wall of worry. I had in my initial coverage on Pinduoduo noted that it has a "good concept" but faced "plenty of challenges." I later learnt to appreciate its policy smarts where it leveraged on the Chinese government's heavy investments in infrastructure and strong impetus to reduce poverty.

Pinduoduo was understood to have lagged behind JD.com and Alibaba in riding the e-commerce boom during the lockdowns in China as it didn't have as robust a logistics system as the latter two. Nevertheless, it eventually managed to sort things out and is in a sweet position to capture more users.

Recall that Pinduoduo started out with a large rural base and its ultra-low-priced products with quality not meant for the picky attracted droves of price-conscious shoppers. With rising unemployment due to the damage caused by the widespread store closures and reduced income faced by many, Pinduoduo suddenly found that the user demographic it sought hard to shift away from is rushing to its platform enthusiastically. Not that the company executives or shareholders are complaining though.

Alibaba's MYbank expands lending spree

There's always plenty of updates on Alibaba. One development caught my attention due to the significance on its strategy and demonstration of strengths.

MYbank's lending plan jumped a whopping 18 percent over 2019 to $282 billion. MYbank's largest shareholder is Ant Financial, which Alibaba has a 33 percent stake in. Growing the business of a bank via lending expansion is definitely one of the key ways to do so. However, with the coronavirus outbreak ravaging the economy, it might be seen as a highly risky proposition to increase the bank's exposure, especially to the small and medium enterprises, the primary customers of MYbank.

Nevertheless, the move was done in agreement with 25 partner banks after "a two-day marathon of calls and emails", which I assume to mean extensive due-diligence and intense consultations were done. An advantage to lending the smaller businesses is that the loan quantum is likely to be small.

According to a Bloomberg article in July last year, MYbank had lent $290 billion to nearly 16 million small companies. Taking a simple average, the loan per company was just over $18 thousand. Contrast this with the risk that the larger banks have to undertake.

It was recently reported that HSBC (HSBC) was owed $600 million by a beleaguered energy trading company. Several other banks including JP Morgan (JPM) and Deutsche Bank (DB) were involved, taking the total exposure to the energy trader to $3.85 billion.

In further soothing nerves, Bloomberg reported that the default rate for the $290 billion lent was only about 1 percent. In any case, the large cash reserves held by Alibaba on the group level is able to allay any liquidity concerns.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.