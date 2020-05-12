Autolus: A Highly Undervalued CAR-T Company

Investment thesis: As mentioned in our previous articles, Eonia Research focuses heavily on analyzing the underlying science of biotechs. After a prolonged search, we have found an intriguing biotech operating in the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) space, Autolus therapeutics (AUTL). We believe Autolus' CD19-targeted asset (AUTO1) will achieve best-in-class status among CD19-targeted therapies for adult relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r ALL). The company's relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) asset (AUTO3) incorporates both CD19- and CD22-targeting with excellent efficacy and toxicity rates. The company has an extensive pipeline of "next-generation" CAR-T assets, with exciting added functionalities not seen in competitor products. We believe Autolus is a prime buyout candidate and is currently trading at a significant discount to its fair value compared to peers. Imminent catalysts at ASCO 2020 and EHA 2020 may propel the stock upwards. We recommend Autolus as a buy.

Introduction

Based in the UK, Autolus is a scarcely known biotechnology company focusing on next-generation CAR-T therapies to treat cancer. The company has an extensive early-stage pipeline of CAR-T assets (Figure 1), the most advanced of which is AUTO1 for the treatment of pediatric and adult r/r ALL and AUTO3 for r/r DLBCL. Autolus also has a number of pre-clinical "next-generation" CAR-T assets in development, all of which have unique engineered functionalities not seen in competitor products.

Figure 1: Autolus' pipeline (Source: Autolus Therapeutics). Although the company has multiple assets in development, this article will focus on the company's most advanced assets (AUTO1 and AUTO3), as we believe most short- to mid-term value will derive from these. Upcoming catalysts include ASCO 2020 and EHA 2020. We provide a thorough analysis of the clinical data of relevant competitor CAR-T products for adult r/r ALL and r/r DLBCL and show that Autolus comfortably stands out among the pack.

AUTO1

AUTO1 is an autologous CD19-targeted CAR-T product in development for the treatment of both pediatric and adult r/r ALL. CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy has delivered remarkable response rates in r/r ALL; however, unlike pediatric patients, adults have suffered from much higher rates of CRS and neurotoxicity, which has limited the clinical utility of CAR-T therapy for adults with r/r ALL. In fact, this problem led to the discontinuation of JCAR015 by Juno Therapeutics, before it was acquired by Celgene. In line with this, to our knowledge, there are currently no CAR-T therapies approved for adults with r/r ALL, largely due to the high rates for severe CRS seen in this population.

To understand why AUTO1 stands out among CD19-targeted CAR-T therapies, particularly for adult r/r ALL, one has to understand the basic design of CARs. CARs have a targeting domain that allows the T-cells to "see" a target of interest. In the case of CD19, competitor CD19-targeted CAR-T products (e.g. Kymriah, Yescarta), use Fmc63 as their CD19-targeting domain. Fmc63 was developed decades ago, as a CD19-binding antibody isolated from a mouse cell line. The original paper can be found here. Suffice it to say, our understanding of antibodies has dramatically improved since 1997. Indeed, AUTO1 utilizes a completely new CD19-targeting domain (known as CAT) that Autolus engineered to have vastly superior properties compared to Fmc63 and other CD19 binders (Figure 2).

Figure 2: AUTO1's CD19 binding domain has a fast off-rate (Source: Autolus Therapeutics)

The key differentiating feature of Autolus' CAT is that fact that it has a very fast off-rate that is at least 100 times faster than competitor CD19 binders (Figure 2). This means that AUTO1 CAR-T cells are able to kill target cancer cells by contacting them for a much shorter period of time, as a normal T-cell would. This is this important because the CAR-T cells are stimulated significantly less than in competitor products and therefore produce much less cytokine, as well as not becoming exhausted. T-cell exhaustion is the main reason why many CAR-T products are unable to persist in patients over the long-term. Hence, AUTO1 has significantly reduced toxicity rates, with enhanced efficacy and persistence rates.

For readers who are interested, the scientific article outlining these data is published in Nature Medicine and can be found here. We see exactly this in the clinical data; compared to peers, AUTO1 has the highest complete response (NYSE:CR) rates (Figure 3) and event free survival (EFS) at 6 months (Figure 4), with very low ≥ grade 3 CRS rates (Figure 5).

Figure 3: Complete response rates of experimental CAR-T and non-CAR-T therapies in r/r adult ALL. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Figure 4: Event free survival (EFS) at 6 months of CAR-T and non-CAR-T therapies in r/r adult ALL. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3, 4

Figure 5: Percentage of adult r/r ALL patients with grade 3 or more cytokine release syndrome after CAR-T and non-CAR-T therapy. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3, 4

In the figures above, readers will notice two columns for AUTO1; "AUTO1 all" and "AUTO1 closed". The "closed" column represents patients treated with an AUTO1 product that was manufactured using a completely automated closed manufacturing process, whereas the "all" column includes "closed" patients and other patients that were treated with an AUTO1 product manufactured using older, manual manufacturing techniques. Data generated to date indicate that "closed" manufacturing produces a superior product, hence, the company has transitioned into the "closed" process for all future r/r ALL patients.

The allogenic CAR-T products (PBCAR0191 and UCART19) appear to deliver significantly lower CR rates compared to autologous products (Figure 3). We speculate that this is because allogenic products require significantly more ex vivo engineering during the manufacturing process, compared to autologous products, in order to prevent graft versus host disease (GvHD) and host versus graft rejection. Hence, all allogenic CAR-T therapies require at least two more engineering steps (removal of MHC-I and endogenous TCR) compared to autologous therapies. It is widely understood that extensive manipulation of T-cells ex vivo causes deleterious terminal differentiation of the CAR-T cells into an "effector T-cell state", leading to an inferior product.

UCART19 is being developed by Cellectis (CLLS) in collaboration with Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Servier for r/r ALL. Interestingly, on Servier's website, a press release from December 2018 put the CR/CRi rate of UCART19 for adult r/r ALL as 57% (8 out of 14 patients). This is in agreement with the ASH 2018 presentation on Allogene's website from 2018. However, in Allogene's most recent corporate presentation, the CR/CRi rate jumped to 73% (8 out of 11 patients) after 3 patients were seemingly removed from the analysis.

PBCAR0191 is being developed by Precision Biosciences (DTIL) for r/r ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Hence, both allogenic products are direct competitors with AUTO1; however, AUTO1 has generated clinical response rates that are vastly superior to both in adult r/r ALL.

As far as we can tell, AUTO1 is the only CD19-targeted CAR-T asset that incorporates a fast off-rate binding domain and hence is differentiated significantly from CD19-targeted CAR-T peers. It is evident that AUTO1 delivers excellent efficacy with much lower CRS rates, which has been the main problem of CAR-T therapy in adult r/r ALL. Hence, we believe AUTO1 will achieve best-in-class status if it can maintain the clinical data generated to date in the recently announced pivotal study. Autolus has recently announced that it will be providing an update on AUTO1 at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2020 in June, representing a near-term catalyst. The company plans to provide approximately six months of additional follow-up post ASH 2019 data cut, as mentioned on their recent earnings call.

AUTO3

AUTO3 is a CAR-T product engineered with both CD19- and CD22-targeting CARs. As far as we know, AUTO3 is the only CD19 and CD22 bi-specific CAR-T product currently in clinical trials for r/r DLBCL (ALEXANDER trial). Autolus is combining AUTO3 with pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1) in its r/r DLBCL trials, based on data indicating that PD-L1 is upregulated on cancer cells in this disease.

In terms of efficacy, AUTO3 has demonstrated comparable CR rates to CAR-T peers, as well and non-CAR-T therapies (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Complete response rates of experimental CAR-T and non-CAR-T therapies in r/r DLBCL. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

At this year's AACR meeting, we saw updated data from the ZUMA-6 trial of Yescarta + atezolizumab (anti-PD-L1) for r/r DLBCL, which we believe is a relevant comparator for AUTO3 + pembrolizumab. Interestingly, when comparing to Yescarta alone, Yescarta + atezolizumab delivered a slightly lower CR rate, leading the investigators of the study to conclude:

"Efficacy outcomes and CAR T cell level results of axi-cel combined with atezo were similar to those of pts treated with axi-cel alone"

In terms of the ongoing CRs at 6 months, AUTO3 is at least 50% (Figure 7); in other words, even if all of the patients in CR with less than 6 months follow-up end up progressing, AUTO3 will still give a 6-month CR rate of 50%. The company plans to provide updated data at ASCO 2020 and we anticipate that AUTO3 will be able to hit a 6-month CR rate of 75%, which will clearly separate it from competitors.

Figure 7: Ongoing complete responses at 6 months of experimental CAR-T therapy for r/r DLBCL. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3

We view the excellent 6-month CR rate as very positive for the durability of responses with AUTO3 compared to competitors. We believe there are two reasons for this improved durability of response:

AUTO3 has both CD19- and CD22-targeting CARs, allowing the product to be active even if CD19 antigen loss occurs (which has been a major cause of relapse after CD19 CAR-T therapy). As with AUTO1, Autolus has been able to administer extremely high numbers of AUTO3 CAR-T cells (up to 450 million CAR-T cells per patient), without notable toxicity (discussed below). For perspective, the dosing of Yescarta for r/r DLBCL is 2 x 106 CAR-T cells/kg, which would only equal AUTO3 if the patient weighed 225 kg or 496 lbs!

Perhaps the most important aspect of AUTO3 is its striking safety profile relative to competitors. Not only have we seen no cases of grade 3 or more CRS (Figure 8), but AUTO3 has a remarkably low level of neurotoxicity (Figure 9). Based on the highly favorable CRS and neurotoxicity rates observed with AUTO3, the company is beginning to position the product as a potential outpatient therapy. An outpatient CAR-T therapy for r/r DLBCL would be completely game changing in the field.

Figure 8: Percentage of r/r DLBCL patients with grade 3 or more cytokine release syndrome after CAR-T therapy. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3

Figure 9: Percentage of r/r DLBCL patients with grade 3 or more neurotoxicity after CAR-T therapy. Source: Eonia Research and 1, 2, 3

Readers will note that Precision Bio's allogenic CD19-targeted CAR-T product (PBCAR0191) also has very low rates of CRS and neurotoxicity; however, this product has delivered inferior responses to date (Figure 6).

At ASCO 2020, we will be looking at the CR rate, ongoing CR rate at 6 months, CRS and neurotoxicity rates of AUTO3. Abstracts will become available online on May 13th 2020. If AUTO3 can outperform or continue to deliver its current numbers, we believe that Autolus will move AUTO3 into a pivotal study and the stock will see significant upside. On the other hand, if CR rates drop or CRS/neurotoxicity rates increase significantly, we estimate the stock may see downside of about 30-40%. However, in terms of balancing efficacy with the risk of CRS and neurotoxicity, we believe AUTO3 currently represents the best CAR-T product in development for r/r DLBCL.

Financials and Valuations

Autolus raised $74.2 million in January 2020 and has enough cash and equivalents (about $243.3 million) to operate for about 19.6 months at current burn rate. Hence, we believe that a dilution event is not on the near-term horizon. Should the stock rise significantly in value following ASCO and EHA meetings, management may take the opportunity to raise.

Considering enterprise value, the market is valuing Allogene's pipeline at a whopping 11.26 times that of Autolus (Figure 10), which we find remarkable given that Allogene has not produced clinical data that comes close to Autolus. In our opinion, three scenarios are possible:

Autolus is significantly undervalued Allogene is significantly overvalued Both of the above

Figure 10: Enterprise value of companies with comparable CAR-T assets (Source: Eonia Research calculations and company filings).

Indeed, since this press release from 2018, we have been unable to find any updated clinical data for Allogene's UCART19 for adult r/r ALL. On the other hand, Allogene will be presenting data at ASCO 2020 on their ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 assets for r/r DLBCL. When looking at the overall pipelines of both companies, it is our view that Allogene's pipeline does not justify such a massive discrepancy in enterprise value compared to Autolus. Hence, we believe that Autolus represents a significantly better value for money than Allogene.

Our calculations indicate that Autolus can achieve a target market cap of $2.5-$5bn, representing a 5-10x increase from today's valuation. For perspective, Gilead paid $11.9bn for Kite and Celgene (now Bristol Myers) paid $9bn for Juno (as an aside, Gilead and Bristol are currently engaged in a patent dispute over their CAR-T assets). Just like Juno and Kite, we believe Autolus is a prime acquisition target; however, given its current pipeline, Autolus has CAR-T assets that are superior to what both Juno and Kite produced.

Summary

In the universe of CAR-T therapy companies, Autolus is currently undervalued given the state of their AUTO1 (for r/r adult ALL) and AUTO3 (for r/r DLBCL) clinical assets. The company is delivering technology that solves the main toxicities of CAR-T therapy: cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. AUTO1 and AUTO3 have produced excellent CR rates with remarkably lower toxicities compared to competitor CAR-T therapies. AUTO1 is a highly differentiated CD19-targeted CAR-T product with unique fast off kinetics, giving it potential for best-in-class status in r/r adult ALL. Additionally, AUTO3 has additional CD22-targeting functionality that also provides potential for best-in-class status in r/r DLBCL. We recommend Autolus as a buy at current valuations. The upcoming ASCO meeting could represent a significant catalyst for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This material has been prepared by Eonia Research and is provided for information purposes only. The authors of this publication do not hold regulatory licenses and are not approved/licensed to provide investment advice. The information provided is not intended to provide a basis on which to make an investment decision. Any reference to potential positioning and potential returns do not represent and should not be interpreted as projections.



Accuracy

Neither Eonia Research nor any of its data providers or affiliates make any warranties expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, adequacy, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of the information or the services for a particular purpose or use and all such warranties are expressly excluded to the fullest extent that such warranties may be excluded by law. You bear all risks from any uses or results of using any information. You are responsible for validating the integrity of any information received over the internet or from us by any other means.

The information contained in this publication has been obtained from sources that Eonia Research believes to be reliable, but Eonia Research does not represent or warrant that it is accurate or complete. Eonia Research is not responsible for, and makes no warranties whatsoever as to, the information or opinions contained in any written, electronic, audio or video presentations of third parties that are accessible via a direct hyperlink in this publication or via a hyperlink to a third-party web site.



Liability

In no event shall Eonia Research, nor any affiliate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, partners, or employees have any liability for (a) any special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages; or (b) any lost profits, lost revenue, loss of anticipated savings or loss of opportunity or other financial loss, even if notified of the possibility of such damages, arising from any use of this publication or its contents.

The views in this publication are solely and exclusively those of the authoring analyst(s) and are subject to change, and Eonia Research has no obligation to update its opinions or the information in this publication. This publication does not contain personal investment recommendations or investment advice or take into account the individual financial circumstances or investment objectives of those who receive it. Any securities and other investments discussed herein may not be suitable for all investors.

The value of and income from any investment may fluctuate from day to day as a result of changes in relevant economic markets (including changes in market liquidity). The information herein is not intended to predict actual results, which may differ substantially from those reflected. Past performance is not indicative of future results.