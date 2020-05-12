China MeiDong: Quality Does Not Come Cheap

China MeiDong's after-sales services gross margin declined slightly from 48.2% in FY2018 to 46.1% in FY2019, as the fast pace of new store expansion had a negative impact on profitability.

The negative impact of the coroanvirus pandemic is expected to be limited for China MeiDong, given the company's strong recovery in March 2020 and its low inventory turnover days.

China MeiDong has outperformed the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index by more than +700% since listing, but its valuations could have peaked as evidenced by a recent share placement.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile dealer China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on China MeiDong published on October 30, 2019. China MeiDong's share price has increased by +85% from HK$7.85 as of October 28, 2019, to HK$14.54 as of May 11, 2020, since my initiation. China MeiDong has outperformed the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index by more than +700% (excluding dividends) since its IPO in December 2013, and the stock trades at a significant premium to its peers. The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic is also expected to be limited for China MeiDong, given the company's strong recovery in March 2020 and its low inventory turnover days.

China MeiDong trades at 27.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 22.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. While I acknowledge that quality does not come cheap and the company's business quality is evident from its high ROE and strong EPS growth, China MeiDong's valuations could have possibly peaked already. It is noteworthy that China MeiDong's controlling shareholder Apex Sail recently placed out shares and reduced its equity interest in the company in late-April 2020. China MeiDong's after-sales services gross margin also declined slightly from 48.2% in FY2018 to 46.1% in FY2019, as the fast pace of new store expansion had a negative impact on profitability in the short term. As such, I maintain my "Neutral" rating on China MeiDong.

Share Price Outperformance And Valuation Premium Relative To Peers

Since the company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2013, China MeiDong (blue line in the chart below) has outperformed the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index (red line) by more than +700% (excluding dividends) in the past six years. Year to date, China MeiDong's share price is up +42%, versus a -14% decline for the Hang Seng Index.

Relative Share Price Outperformance Of China MeiDong Relative To Hong Kong Benchmark Hang Seng Index

Source: Yahoo Finance

China MeiDong trades at 27.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 22.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$14.54 as of May 11, 2020. The company has maintained an ROE of above 25% in the past three years between FY2017 and FY2019, and it has delivered a six-year earnings per share or EPS CAGR of 22.7% since FY2013.

China MeiDong's Historical ROE And Earnings Per Share Growth

Source: China MeiDong's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

China MeiDong trades at a premium to its Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile dealer peers, which is justified by its higher ROE.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China Automobile Dealer Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Historical FY2019 ROE Consensus Forward FY2020 ROE Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ZSHGY) [881:HK] 16.2 15.1 22.5% 20.5% China Yongda Automobiles (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] 8.7 8.0 15.6% 15.2% China Harmony New Energy [3836:HK] 9.1 8.6 7.2% 7.4% China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] 4.1 4.8 5.4% 4.5%

Source: Author

In my initiation article on the stock on October 30, 2019, I have highlighted China MeiDong's focus on lower-tier cities (where penetration rate of luxury automobile brands is lower), its Single-City, Single-Store strategy (a single store for a specific brand in any single city), a strong luxury brand portfolio (BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Lexus and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY)), and growing revenue contribution from higher-margin after-sales services as the key investment merits for the stock. Nevertheless, I had vastly underestimated the valuation premium that investors are willingly to pay for a stock with high ROE and strong earnings growth. On hindsight, the earlier "Neutral" rating was a mistake.

However, China MeiDong's valuations could be at the peak already, as evidenced by a recent share placement. On April 21, 2020, China MeiDong announced that Apex Sail, China MeiDong's controlling shareholder and the investment vehicle of founder and Chairman Fan Ye, placed out 51,688,000 (4.45% of issued capital) of the company's shares at HK$12.82 per share, which is approximately 12% below the company's share price of HK$14.54 as of May 11, 2020. Notably, Apex Sail's equity stake in China MeiDong was reduced from 65.14% (prior to share placement) to 60.57% following the recent share placement.

Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic Expected To Be Limited

The majority of automobile dealers in Mainland China are expected to suffer from store closures and other supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 1Q2020. But China MeiDong's operating metrics suggest that the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be limited for the company on a full-year basis in FY2020.

China MeiDong's order intake declined -26% YoY in January 2020, but the YoY rate of decline had narrowed to -15% YoY by February 2020. By March 2020, the company's order intake was at the same level as it was a year ago in March 2019. Similarly, foot traffic at China MeiDong's store fell -61% YoY in February 2020, but store foot traffic recovered significantly in March 2020 to only represent a -15% YoY decrease.

More importantly, China MeiDong's strong operating efficiency, as evidenced by inventory turnover, will help to mitigate any working capital related risks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's inventory turnover days have been maintained at a comfortable level of around a month between FY2016 and FY2018. In FY2019, China MeiDong's inventory turnover days fell to a record low of 17 days.

In the company's FY2019 results announcement published on March 27, 2020, China MeiDong noted that "it is expected that the growth momentum (of the Chinese luxury automobile market) will maintain in 2020" and that the company "was not aware of material adverse effects on the financial statements as a result of the novel Coronavirus outbreak."

New Store Expansion Was Key Growth Driver But After-Sales Gross Margin Declined

China MeiDong's revenue grew by +46.5% YoY from RMB11,067 million in FY2018 to RMB16,210 million in FY2019, and new store expansion was a key growth driver. China MeiDong's number of stores under operation increased from 49 as of end-FY2018 to 58 as of end-FY2019, which included four new Lexus stores, two new Porsche stores, one new BMW/Mini store, one new Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) store and one new Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) store. Earlier in FY2018, China MeiDong added 10 new stores.

New store additions via both greenfield projects and acquisitions are a key growth driver for China MeiDong. But a fast pace of new store expansion could have a short-term negative impact on profitability, since new greenfield stores need time to ramp up, and the company also has to spend time to integrate newly acquired stores which were probably not operated as efficiently under their prior owners.

China MeiDong's gross profit margin for its after-sales services declined slightly by -210 basis points from 48.2% in FY2018 to 46.1% in FY2019. This is an indication of the challenges in driving revenue growth from new store expansion while maintaining profitability.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China MeiDong include weaker-than-expected luxury car sales in China, a failure to strike a balance between new store expansion and profitability, and a valuation de-rating for the stock if earnings growth fall short of market expectations.

