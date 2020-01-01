The last few weeks have seen very sharp moves in asset prices. Apart from hammering prices of risky assets, these shifts across assets have also impacted sector distributions to varying degrees. In this article, we take a look at these impacts as well as discuss sectors that are likely to boast more resilient distribution profiles. Our main takeaway is that, in this current environment, we would selectively tilt to fixed-rate, longer-duration, higher-quality assets with lower call risk. We discuss a number of sectors with this profile and highlight a few funds:

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Fund (MTT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

A Bird's Eye Distribution View Of the CEF Space

Now that the May distribution updates are mostly in, let's take a look at how different CEF sectors have responded to this market environment. Of course, distributions are not an exact proxy for earnings, particularly for funds with a managed distribution policy, they are still an important metric of manager views on future earnings.

We count over 140 CEF distribution changes over the months of April and May, 86% of them cuts. In the chart below, we show the number of net cuts in a given sector as a ratio to the number of funds in that sector. A net cut is just the number of cuts less the number of hikes. A negative net cut such as the one we see for the municipal sector reflects the fact that the sector had more distribution increases than cuts.

Source: Systematic Income

Is there a story to tell that reflects what we are seeing here? In our view, yes.

Lower short-term rates have negatively impacted the distributions of floating-rate sectors such as loans, mezz CLO and non-agency RMBS. The loan sector is the second most prolific distribution cutter in the chart above and the highest by the number of cuts. Funds like the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) and Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) have both made cuts reflecting lower coupons on their mezz CLO holdings.

The non-agency RMBS sector has not seen substantial cuts yet. However, three of the five funds in the sector are PIMCO funds which tend to go long periods between cuts. Distribution coverage of these funds has been below 100% for some time with down-trending UNII, so we would not be surprised to see cuts here. The Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity (DMO) had already announced distributions through May in February, but it has gradually been cutting distributions from 2017 reflecting lower earnings and sub-par coverage. We don't expect this to change.

High volatility, reflecting a worsening macro, earnings and credit picture, has rocked a few sectors, namely MLPs which has the highest average cut in the chart below. The sector has largely deleveraged, suffering permanent capital and income loss. CLO equity is another sector with a sharp cut in one of the two funds. The Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) which has not yet announced distributions past June is likely to heavily cut or even potentially suspend its distribution. Given its April-end NAV release of $2.72, we estimate the fund's preferred stock asset coverage to be below 200%, a level which will prevent the fund from declaring distributions on the common stock. The sector is facing difficulty due to downgrades of loans below B-, which will prevent some equity tranches from receiving distributions. If the fund were to redeem or repurchase its preferred stock, that would lead to further permanent capital and income loss. Our view on high-volatility sectors has been that they are less suited to holding via a CEF wrapper. This is because CEF performance is path-dependent - a sharp drawdown can lead to permanent economic loss due to deleveraging at an inopportune time.

Source: Systematic Income

Where This Leaves Us

The trends in short-term rates and volatility we have seen over the last few weeks are unlikely to dissipate any time soon, given the likely extended nature of the health crisis as well as the eventually limited capacity of the monetary and fiscal support.

For this reason and in order to own assets with more resilient distribution profiles, we would tilt to sectors with the following characteristics.

Fixed coupon

Longer maturity

Lower call risk

Higher quality

Fixed-coupon assets will maintain their distributions regardless of the moves in short-term rates. Longer-maturity assets and assets with a subdued call profile will not require reinvestment in a lower-yield environment. And higher-quality assets should prove to be more resilient to defaults which can dent investor capital and future income.

For CEF investors, however, tilting to certain sectors is not sufficient. This is because the CEF wrapper itself adds additional elements that impact distributions. An aggressive CEF wrapper of a conservative sector can still lead to distribution reductions in a less-than-perfect market environment.

The key CEF criteria that we look for in the following environment are the following:

Funds with an already-strong distribution coverage profile

Funds with unhedged floating-rate leverage instruments

Funds with no leverage caps or leverage that is not overly high

A poster child for a fund that fits all these criteria is a fund like the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) that we discussed a few weeks ago. This fund, along with its 4 sister funds, has been able to raise its distribution because it has an unhedged floating-rate credit facility which has boosted earnings. These funds also do not have leverage caps which allowed them to remain fully invested through the drawdowns.

The reason why leverage caps are important is illustrated by funds like the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF), the four Nuveen preferreds funds, the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and many others, all of which have self-imposed leverage caps in their prospectuses and all of which have had to deleverage in March.

Current Ideas

The sectors which look most attractive to us based on our sector characteristics above are: municipals, preferreds, and investment-grade. Slightly less appealing but still worth a look are external emerging market debt and high-yield.

In our Strategic Allocation Tool, we have an overweight rating on these sectors save for high yield. We just moved the preferreds sector to overweight from very overweight due to the stronger-than-expected capital gains we have seen so far.

Source: Systematic Income Sector Ratings

The CEF municipal sector is quite attractive in aggregate with negative 1-year and 5-year z-scores. It is also the only sector that has seen more funds increase than cut distributions over the past two months.

Within muni term funds, we like Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Fund (MTT), which remains on our Focus List. The fund closed Monday at a 2.85% discount and a 3.7% current yield. Its 95% investment-grade allocation makes it one of the highest quality portfolios, and its call exposure is below the sector average. The fund has a nearly 3% tailwind from expected discount compression into its termination date, though some of this will likely be spent on liquidating the portfolio unless the fund can move it "at mid" to another Western Asset fund.

Source: Systematic Income

Within muni perpetual funds, we like the BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY). The fund closed Monday at a 5.83% discount and a 4.47% current yield. Among the three BlackRock MuniYield Quality funds, MQY has the most attractive combination of fee, current yield, and distribution coverage.

MQY has well above-average credit quality portfolio and much lower call risk in the coming year relative to its sector. It also has a below-average fee and a sector-beating NAV performance over the past 5 years.

Source: Systematic Income

The fund's coverage remains well above 100% with UNII above zero and growing.

Source: Systematic Income

As far as the municipal taxable and preferreds CEF sectors, we find both sectors quite expensive in aggregate. Both sectors are trading close to their post financial-crisis discount tights.

Source: Systematic Income

In the municipal taxable sector, we continue to like the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN), though the discount has tightened 7% just in the last two weeks despite the NAV weakening. We would hold out for a discount closer to mid-single digits before pulling the trigger. The fund has a quality portfolio at 88% investment-grade bonds with a long effective duration of 14.

The preferreds CEF sector has similarly slim pickings. With the sector trading at a 2% premium on average, we would either tilt to the active First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) or the lightly-leveraged Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) both of which remain on our Focus List. We would reallocate to the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) on any pullbacks in the discount.

Conclusion

Sharp movements across assets over the last two months have hammered CEF distributions alongside prices. In the current macro and market environment sectors that boast fixed coupons, less call risk, longer durations and higher quality should prove to have more resilient distribution profiles. For this reason, we like munis both tax-free and taxable, investment-grade bonds and preferreds.