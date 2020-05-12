VXZ: Conservative Way To Short Volatility

VXZ is still 100 percent up from its low in February which means there is space for more downside.

In my last article I explained, why I am short UVXY over the long term. On the other hand, investment in leveraged volatility products can be highly volatile and it can become a nightmare if you don’t trade it responsibly and it goes in the wrong direction. Therefore, VXZ can be a better option for conservative investors since its performance is derived from performance of mid-term VX futures that are less sensitive to spikes in VIX.

Comparison with UVXY

If you compare the performance of UVXY (red line) and VXZ (candles) in last three months, there’s no doubt that VXZ is not as dangerous as UVXY. At its peak UVXY was 900 % up from its levels in January while VXZ was up only 140 %. UVXY and VXZ are still up 200 % and 89 %, respectively.

Source: Tradingview.com

Specifics of volatility ETPs

I've described the specifics of volatility ETPs more in depth in my last article so I will only make a short summary:

Volatility ETPs suffer from price erosion caused by contango because they need to roll part of their positions daily to keep exposure in volatility.

Volatility is mean reverting which means that if it spikes it's highly probable that it'll go back to its mean. Normal level of VIX is under 20.

Leveraged ETPs have one more weakness and it's tracking error. These products are inefficient in tracking its benchmark over the long term.

Directly shorting volatility ETPs is dangerous and expensive because there are huge borrowing fees. Therefore, it's better to use options to short it.

Difference between short and mid-term volatility

VXZ, as much as VXX or UVXY, suffers from price erosion caused by contango. The difference between short and mid-term volatility is that for mid-term volatility contango is weaker. On the other hand, it’s more stable which means there’s larger percentage of time when mid-term contracts are in contango. It means that while short-term VX futures are already in backwardation, mid-term VX futures are mostly still in contango.

Source: own proceeding of data from spreadcharts.com

The next important thing is backwardation on mid-term futures. It's milder in comparison with short-term futures and it often turns back to contango faster.

Space for downturn

VXZ is now trading at around $33 per share and its low from February is at $16.50. If I assume that positive roll yield in last two months caused 20 % of growth, it would mean that after the situation calms down and VIX goes back to its normal, the price should be at around $20 per share. It means the price may drop by almost 40 % from the current level. Moreover, I don’t take into account the price erosion caused by contango over the long term. As you can see in the chart below, average contango between 4th and 7th VX futures contract is between 5 to 10 percent. It means that VXZ loses on average 5-10 % every three months which is 20 to 40 % a year.

Source: vixcentral.com

The easiest and the most conservative way to trade this is to use options, specifically to buy put bear spreads. Another way is to sell call bear spreads. It offers slightly better risk-reward ratio but bears the risk of unwanted assignment. For the current situation I'd choose March 19, 2021 put bear spread 25/20. If I use ask price for buying and bid price for selling options, it would cost $195 (the price would probably be better). It's the RRR of more than 1.5:1.

Source: Trader Workstation

Conclusion

VXZ, as much as other volatility ETPs, is affected by negative roll yield over the long term. Recent volatility spike is the great opportunity to start shorting the volatility. There is high probability of VIX going back down to its mean and the cost of contango will keep destroying its value over the long term. Option strategies are the best for trading these products because they offer decent upside with limited downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.