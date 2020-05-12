Iamgold: Something Is Missing

IAMGOLD produced 170K Au oz during the first quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 159K Au Oz) compared to 185K Au oz during 1Q'19, or down 8.1%.

The quarterly revenue came in at $274.5 million. IAG posted a net loss attributable to equity holders of 34.4 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share.

Gold production Image: Westwood mine - Source: IAG

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) is a robust gold miner with an excellent financial position with production from three reliable producing mines. However, despite an attractive profile, the company stock has not performed well and has barely followed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). In contrast, more reputable gold miners like Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) or Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) have outperformed significantly.

Data by YCharts

Production this quarter was disappointing mainly because Essakane did not produce as expected. The flagship mine Essakane in West Africa represents 49.4% of the total output of the company in 1Q'20. Any weakness there can affect the results significantly.

One critical financial advantage of the company is that it has excellent liquidity and has no debt. Below is the liquidity situation as of the end of March 2020.

Source: IAG Presentation

The investment thesis has always been challenging when it comes to IAG. When I look at the balance sheet, I find the stock quite appealing long term, and I consider the stock trading at a discount.

However, after following the stock for a few years now, I realized that the situation is more complicated, and the stock is not responding to the gold price as other gold miners do.

With the COVID-19 uncertainty and risks of a possible temporary gold price retracement, which is long overdue, I recommend being very cautious and potentially take some profit off the table in case the stock retraces.

Note: IAMGOLD amended its credit facility, extending the maturity of $447 million of credit to January 31, 2024.

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 1Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 274.3 251.0 246.5 274.4 293.4 274.5 Net Income in $ Million -34.8 -41.3 -14.4 -3.0 -353.9 -34.4 EBITDA $ Million 52.3 31.2 55.4 79.4 -209.6 37.1 EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 -0.09 -0.03 -0.01 -0.76 -0.07 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 23.1 8.8 40.6 51.8 262.5 44.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 117.7 70.2 75.2 55.5 73.5 67.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -94.6 -61.4 -34.6 -3.7 189.0 -23.8 Total cash $ Million 734.6 673.7 661.0 650.7 841.2 802.2 Long-term Debt in $ Million 398.5 394.5 408.8 404.7 408.5 419.1 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 466.8 467.6 468.0 468.0 468.3 470.1

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $274.5 million in 1Q'20

The quarterly revenue came in at $274.5 million. IAG posted a net loss attributable to equity holders of 34.4 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $4.9 million or $0.01 per share this quarter.

Gord Stothard said in the conference call:

In this uncertain environment caused by the global COVID-19 crisis, IAMGOLD is fortunate to be operating from a position of strength. We have a strong balance sheet to withstand operational and/or market disruptions. We have operations in diverse jurisdictions, which in turn diversifies our risk of exposure to the current crisis.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $23.8 million in 1Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow has been a struggling matter for many quarters. IAG's yearly FCF is now $126.9 million and a loss of $23.8 million this quarter.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 170K Au Oz in 1Q'20.

IAMGOLD produced 170K Au oz during the first quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 159K Au Oz) compared to 185K Au oz during 1Q'19, or down 8.1%, as you can see in the graph above.

Production was down 11.5% sequentially. However, if we deduct the production of Sadiola and Yatela during 1Q'19, we have a gold production of 173K Au Oz, which is close to 1Q'20 gold production.

In the conference call, Carol Banducci, the CFO, said:

The company saw strong gold margins in the quarter resulting in strong operating cash flows, although Rosebel and Essakane were impacted by lower sales volumes in the quarter compared to the same prior year period. Earnings were impacted by embedded derivatives related to the Rosebel power purchase agreement and our senior notes.

Below are the historical prices of gold and AISC. AISC is now $1,230 per ounce, which is pretty high.

AISC is high due to both Rosebel and Westwood. The COVID-19 crisis had a limited impact on IAMGOLD mining operations in Q1'20. Production was uninterrupted at Essakane and Rosebel, while the effect on Westwood was limited to six days in March. Westwood was placed on care and maintenance but has restarted now.

Source: IAG presentation

IAMGOLD has indicated 2020 capital expenditure guidance at $345 million, up significantly from $275 million in 2019.

For 2021, IAG is indicating 760K-840K Au Oz with a CapEx of $250 million (under review). The increase in AISC from prior guidance is quite significant. It is one of the weaknesses that the company has not solved the past three years.

God Sthotard said in the conference call:

At Boto, planned capital expenditures in 2020 are reduced by $5 million to $25 million. In total these adjustments comprise a net increase of $5 million of sustaining capital and a net decrease of $30 million in non-sustaining capital and the total capital spend in 2020 is planned at $345 million, a net decrease of $25 million.

4 - 2019 Reserves

Source: IAG presentation

5 - IAMGOLD has no net debt and strong liquidity

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.302 billion (not including restricted cash) as of the end of March 2020.

The debt profile of the company cannot be better. However, it has made little difference in how the market is treating the stock, unfortunately.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAMGOLD experienced a robust recovery since mid-March, from $1.50 to well above $3.50. I am still wondering what happened to the gold miners in Mid-march?

A few analysts have assumed that the selloff was due to margin calls, but it seems strange, and the market reaction seemed disproportionate. However, it was an excellent opportunity to buy IAG at a massive discount. Unfortunately, I missed it.

However, I am expecting a pause in the gold price soon. The positive momentum that gold enjoyed may dissipate for a while, in response to the recent attempt to restart the world economy.

It will trigger a new market appetite for risky assets that are trading at a significant discount now - of course, assuming that the coronavirus will release its horrible grip and let us breathe again, which is doubtful. Then, as always, we will have some period of euphoria followed by despair. An excellent recipe for trading.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) IAG is forming an ascending wedge pattern, which is generally bearish. IAG entered the pattern on the resistance side, which indicates a support breakout. I believe we should expect a retracement, and the first support that I see is $3.10. I recommend accumulating IAG at or below $3.10.

However, if the stock can hold support, then IAG may eventually retest $4.15, at which point I recommend selling a good part of your position assuming a profit.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.