Mortgage Insurers: Market's Misunderstanding Creates Significant Opportunity

The Market's Misunderstanding

During the COVID-19 inspired sell-off a confluence of factors have combined to hammer the stock prices of the pure-play Private Mortgage Insurers (PMIs), collectively MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG), Radian Group (RDN), Essent Group (ESNT), and NMI Holdings (NMIH). While there are some distinguishing considerations between these four firms, their business models are very similar and their stock prices are highly correlated. I believe that a combination of factors, including their being small caps and underfollowed, scars from the housing bust of '08, and confusion over their relatively more difficult to understand industry, has resulted in a significant discount to their fair value.

It will be helpful to provide an overview of the residential mortgage market in general and how PMIs fit in. Whenever an individual purchases a home and gets a loan from an originating bank, the vast majority of those banks will then in turn sell the home buyer's residential mortgage on to an investment bank that then securitizes pools of mortgages and in turn sells these securities on to investors. To give these investors added comfort surrounding default risk, and in turn allowing would be home owners to obtain more affordable interest rates with lower required down payments, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae (the Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs)), guarantee to back-stop these loans in the event of default. The GSEs stipulate that they will only guarantee mortgages that are deemed to be "conforming". One qualification for a loan to be conforming is that if the down payment on the house is less than 20% (and the loan-to-value is consequently above 80%), then the borrower is required to purchase mortgage insurance as an added form of protection for the GSEs. If a borrower stops paying their mortgage and their home is ultimately foreclosed on, the mortgage insurer would pay for the lender's losses. This would be the remaining principal amount after the home is sold (foreclosed homes can see heavy discounts in a sale) as well as any other legal fees, taxes, transaction costs, etc. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and other private portfolios also compete with the GSEs and fill this role, however they do not utilize PMI. The FHA and VA typically lend to borrowers with lower credit scores.

The housing crisis and recession of 2008 brought the PMIs to their knees (MTG and RDN were the only two of our four that existed at the time) and nearly put the companies out of business, as nationwide the average home price declined by 30% with some markets declining more than 50% and unemployment peaking at 10% by October 2009. The PMIs learned many hard lessons and significantly improved their underwriting standards as the charts below for MTG display.

Credit Scores on New Insurance Written:

Source: MTG 10-Ks

Loan to Value on New Insurance Written:

Source: MTG 10-Ks

Documented vs. Reduced Documentation on New Insurance Written:

Source: MTG 10-Ks

Gone are the days of undocumented incomes, high LTVs, and sub-prime credit scores. The PMIs also increased their utilization of re-insurance in the form of quota share reinsurance (QSR), where the insurer passes on a portion of the premium income to a reinsurer in exchange for the reinsurer assuming a similar portion of the default risk, and excess of loss insurance via insurance linked notes (ILNs), where (in a nutshell) after a certain amount of losses are incurred by the insurer, the ILN would then absorb a layer of additional losses before the subsequent losses would ultimately revert back to the insurer if the ILN becomes exhausted.

COVID-19 Crisis of 2020

As the stock market began selling off in February in response to the spread of COVID-19 cases, the PMIs rightly sold off as well as the risks of a recession grew and consequently a higher rate of unemployment and defaults. Despite the speed and scale of the sell-off for the overall market, the train absolutely went off of the rails on March 18th as shown by the below trough price changes.

As the chart shows, the PMIs were down 30% to 50% in a single day. These kind of earth shattering declines would suggest an existential threat to these companies. So what exactly happened on March 18th? Details emerged concerning the CARES Act and how it would impact residential mortgages. Specifically, borrowers would be able to forbear paying their mortgages for up to six months merely by claiming a COVID-19 related hardship and then possibly an additional six months if the hardship continues. The market clearly took this to be a huge negative for the PMIs, but was that justified?

The most critical thing to remember is that mortgage insurance is only paid out by the PMI if the title of the property transfers via a foreclosure or short sale. If a lender agrees to forebear a loan for 1 month or 100 months, it makes no difference from a payout perspective. In the current political environment, there is overwhelming pressure to prevent people from being kicked out of their houses as a result of this virus and mandatory government shut-downs. If anything, this is a benefit to the PMIs. A further benefit is that it seems likely that the missed mortgage payments will not be due as a lump sum at the end of forbearance, but will instead be pushed to the end of a borrower's mortgage term. But in reaction to the CARES news, the PMIs traded just as badly as mortgage servicers, who on the other hand do face a significant burden from this policy. A second important point is that even if a borrower is foreclosed upon, insurers only pay out the difference between the outstanding loan and what the property is sold for plus taxes, legal fees, etc. In other words, insurance payouts are significantly smaller in the absence of a significant housing price decline.

Q1 2020 Results and Managements' Commentary

Given this backdrop, there was much to discuss during the Q1 earnings calls for the PMIs and all four of our firms struck a similar chord. Revenues, earnings, and default rates showed virtually no impact through the end of Q1 2020 (a borrower must miss at least two payments to be counted as defaulted), but Q2's level of defaults is still difficult to predict. It is helpful to think of the consequences of defaults to the PMIs in two respects. First, the accounting impact and their minimum regulatory required capital ratios, and second (and more importantly), the ultimate amount of losses that must be paid out.

Tackling the first variable, our four companies across the board are modeling that they should have enough capital to stay in regulatory compliance for default/forbearance rates up to 20% to 30% of their insured book. I'll stress that this does not mean that they will be paying claims on all of these loans, this is again strictly related to their minimum required capital given the heightened risk of these loans. The below data sourced from the real estate analytics firm Black Knight estimates that the GSEs had 1.7 million loans in forbearance as of April 30th, or 6.1% of their total loan count. When you add in the FHA, VA, and other lenders, the total comes to 3.8 million loans in forbearance.

Forbearance Rates Through April 30th 2020

Source: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor

Black Knight then projects three separate scenarios for where forbearance loans could peak by June 30th. Their optimistic, midpoint, and pessimistic peaks are roughly 4.5 million, 7 million, and 9 million loans respectively in forbearance.

Source: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor

Assuming a pro-rata allocation of these loans between the GSEs, FHA, VA, and other lenders would suggest default rates of 7%, 11%, and 14% for the GSEs.

Fannie Mae's 2019 10-K notes that only 22% of their loan portfolio carries mortgage insurance. Without speculating on what portion of their loans in forbearance carries MI, it's reasonable to say that current industry expectations for default/forbearance rates suggest the PMIs should have adequate regulatory capital throughout this downturn barring further unexpected deteriorations.

Moving on to the far more important second point, just how much will the PMIs have to pay out in cash claims? We are very early in this downturn and there are many indeterminate variables at this point, the most important being: 1. how long will we remain at extremely high levels of unemployment and 2. will housing prices significantly decline from current levels. Time is on the PMIs side. With up to 12 months of loan forbearance available, this gives borrowers an adequate amount of time to get back on their feet and return to being in a position to meet their mortgage payments. A few other macroeconomic trends in the PMIs favor are the fact that we continue to have a shortage in housing supply versus demand and consumers have much higher disposable income relative to debt services requirements today relative to the finance crisis.

Household Financial Obligations as a Percentage of Disposable Income

Source: St Louis Fed FRED

Moving back to guidance provided by our PMIs, the most lucid speculation on possible claims rates came from NMIH in their earnings call Q&A:

In terms of a mile marker, we look at a whole variety of stress scenarios. We do run a repeat of the financial crisis on the portfolio. We run the CCAR adverse scenario as a estimation of a more normalized recessionary environment. We also then just come up with some additional stresses that we contemplate. We don't necessarily believe that this is where things will go, but I do think it's instructive to think about a scenario where we have call it a down 10% national house price environment that takes hold immediately and stays at that level for 24 months with a very modest recovery thereafter, that type of a stress for us largely doesn't pierce the retained layers on our ILNs, maybe just a touch on our 2019 ILN. Overall, that's less than a 3% cumulative claims rate outcome for us.

A claims rate of 3% would be consistent with MTG's experience during natural disasters such as hurricanes. A recurrent theme during earnings calls was to liken the current epidemic to natural disaster-like events as opposed to a financial collapse and housing crisis akin to 2008. MTG's comments from earnings call Q&A:

We have used lower claim rates on hurricane-related notices in the past, claim rates in that 3% to 4% range.

Given the prolonged timeline of forbearance and the natural timeline of paying out claims once actual delinquencies are established, it is likely that claims related to our current downturn will not begin to be paid out until 2021. If claims rates of between 3% to 4% turn out to be the norm, it is possible that as they are paid out over the course of several quarters that the PMIs will be able to maintain a positive free cash flow throughout this ordeal and consequently suffer no deterioration to capital and book value of equity. Below is an illustrative napkin math example for MTG with some simple assumptions (this does not attempt to take re-insurance impacts into consideration).

Once the Dust Settles: A Return to Normalized P/Bs

Now that we have dispelled concerns over the imminent demise of the PMIs we can focus on where the fair value of the stocks could return to when the dust settles. I think that this return to fair value will take time and will not be fully accomplished until the COVID-19 crisis is firmly in the rear-view mirror and the market safely concludes that the housing market will not imminently crash and that people will go back to paying their mortgages. The simple answer on price targets is that under a U shaped recovery through the end of 2021, if there is no deterioration in book value for the PMIs, I would expect a return to their pre-COVID-19 P/B multiples at the minimum. In reality, I would expect their P/Bs to improve as the PMIs will have shed some great financial crisis stigma in having proved their ability to withstand the current recession. The implied upside is shown below when considering their respective low point 2019 P/B ratios. These figures are meant to be illustrative and are not necessarily price targets or indicative of relative value between the four companies.

Conclusion

The current economic backdrop for the US housing market combined with the unprecedented monetary and fiscal support should give borrowers every opportunity to avoid foreclosure on their homes and thus minimize losses for PMIs. In a world where we are in a global recession with zero bound or negative interest rates and a U.S. stock market that trades at an expensive multiple by any standard, the PMIs offer a clear discount to book value with a reasonable level of comfort that they will not be pummeled by a new massive wave of foreclosures and housing price declines. While this article has focused on the PMIs broad industry backdrop, I plan on diving deeper into the unique differences between the four mentioned pure-play PMI companies (MTG, RDN, ESNT, and NMIH) when time permits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG, RDN, ESNT, NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.