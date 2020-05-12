Altria At These Levels Is Too Good To Pass Up

The company maintains a strong balance sheet and plenty of liquidity to get through this pandemic.

The company's investment in JUUL has come under fire from the FTC for competition reasons and not marketing to youth, which was the uproar in 2019 from outsiders.

Fresh off the month of April, which saw the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rise 12.7%, shares of Altria Group, Inc. (MO) were roughly flat during the month. Altria investors have been on a wild ride the past few years, as shares of the US tobacco giant have cratered 30% over the past 12 months and 35% the past 24 months.

The negativity surrounding Altria has not come unwarranted as cigarette volumes continue to decline and the company is seeing valuations slashed on a couple of big acquisitions they made at the end of 2018.

However, given all of this, shares are trading at a cheap valuation that are difficult for investors to pass on.

Much Of The Negativity Is Nothing New

The negativity surrounding the company all of last year was primarily on their failed (thus far) investment in Juul Labs. In December 2018, Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in the vaping leader, which valued the company at $38 billion. Altria has since written down their investment to value Juul closer to $12 billion.

The write-down has not been new news for Altria investors, but Juul finally made a move to decrease their own valuation. As of this past weekend, Juul Labs slashed their internal valuation by 35% to roughly $13 billion, which is more in line with Altria’s valuation.

The other large investment made by Altria that has come under scrutiny is their $1.8 billion investment in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) for a 45% stake in the company. The transaction closed in March of 2019, and since that time, shares of CRON are down a staggering 75%.

The last bit of negativity that tends to always be circling the company is the decrease in popularity and thus volume of cigarettes. Decreasing volume is 100% correct, but the pricing power MO maintains more than offsets the volume decline more often than not, so not a big worry here.

Looking Forward To What Is Ahead

Over the last several years, Altria has continued to diversify their portfolio as they understand their legacy cigarette business is declining in popularity, even with the pricing power they have. The company has made several investments to diversify the portfolio, even though some are not working out as quickly or as well as they hoped, thus far. Here is a look at the breakdown of brands within the Altria portfolio.

In regards to the two investments I mentioned above, Juul and CRON, I still like the prospects of both in the long-term. However, Juul being part of the MO portfolio in the long-term is still up in the air given that the FTC sued Altria last month demanding the company unwind its $12.8 billion investment in the e-vapor leader. The suit has nothing to do with the marketing complaints that have plagued the company, instead they are centered on the fact that the company suspended selling their own e-cigarrette products once they decided to buy into JUUL. This could be a long drawn out process, one that will delay Altria gaining seats on Juul’s board.

In terms of CRON, I like this investment long-term due to the fact that the cannabis sector is still quite young. As cannabis gains more federal approvals, the value of CRON is bound to increase. In addition, the company sells CBD infused products as well.

Altria also owns roughly 10% of AB InBev (BUD), which is the world’s largest brewing company. The company owns a huge number of beer brands all over the world and has a great distribution channel.

A High-Yield Dividend Combined With A Cheap Valuation

Altria currently trades at a P/E of 8.3x with a dividend yield of 9.2%. This is an incredible value investors are getting in this longtime value play that has traded at a P/E of 18.4x and a dividend yield of 4.4% on average over the course of the past five-years.

Over the years, MO shares have traded in-line with that of their international counterpart Philip Morris International (PM), which currently trades at a P/E of 13.5x. At this very same valuation, shares of MO would be trading at a fair value closer to $60, which would imply 63% upside from current levels.

In addition, the dividend is supported by a payout ratio of 76%. Over the last five years, the company has raised the dividend an average of 10.5% per year. The company last raised the dividend in August of last year, but given the current pandemic, we will see what the company decides to do in 2020.

Investor Takeaway

Altria has seen the past few investments crumble, but long-term I see why the company made the move. These investments have diversified the portfolio, and long-term I believe they will come back and begin contributing. We will have to see if Juul is a part of that long-term plan or not given the FTC lawsuit.

As for the remainder of the company, the portfolio has continued to diversify and Altria still maintains strong pricing power. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB credit rating and maintains strong cash flows.

If we do in fact go into a prolonged recession, given the state of unemployment right now expected to reach 20% or higher, cigarettes and alcohol tend to perform quite well in stressful times.

Given the valuation and the stable high-yield dividend that can be obtained right now, I rate shares of Altria a Buy for the long-term.

