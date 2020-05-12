Zebra Technologies - One Of The Better Longs

However, the company is still doing quite well given the circumstances, has a strong balance sheet, and deserves to outperform the market.

Zebra Technologies, just like many other companies, reported a weak first quarter and will see further weakness in Q2.

This is going to be the kind of article you only get to read during 'strange' economic times like we are currently in. Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) has been one of my favorite cyclical stocks for some time. The company has been a tremendous outperformed in the past and is currently only down 4.9% year-to-date. It only takes the stock slightly more than 7% to return to its previous all-time highs. The company just reported its first-quarter earnings, which came in above expectations despite significant weakness in Asia. While the second quarter will without any doubt be worse due to the shutdowns that started at the end of Q1 in Western-Europe and the United States, I think Zebra is a great stock to buy as soon as we get another sell-off.

Unfortunately, Zebra Technologies is still flying under the radar despite its phenomenal track record. Therefore, I will start this article by quickly telling you what Zebra is about if you are new to this stock. Note that this part is from my article written in June of last year.

Zebra Technologies is part of the diversified machinery segment. In this case, I think 'diversified' is one of the most appropriate ways to describe the company. Zebra products include mobile computers and scanners, barcode scanners and imagers, printers, RFID products, location technologies, and much more. Source: Zebra Technologies So not only does the company sell products that support more common operating activities but also solutions to enhance production in a time of 'internet of things.' Zebra Technologies offers a variety of products to streamline production thanks to smart software integration to speed up production. RFID design improves the speed, cost, and probability of success of any RFID project. RFID means 'radio-frequency identification' and is used to automatically identify and tag objects. Additionally, the company offers workflow and design consulting to analyze existing infrastructure and technology as well as business processes which ends up with an intelligent solution to streamline business processes. Just recently, Zebra acquired Temptime, which will give Zebra exposure in the healthcare business. In this case, Temptime is a company that offers solutions like the ability to monitor the temperature of medical shipments. Source: Zebra Technologies Investor Presentation

With this in mind, let's take a look at the first quarter.

Here's What Happened In Q1

Let's start by taking a look at the company's (historical) earnings per share results. Prior to the just-released first-quarter results, the company reported double-digit earnings per share growth in every single quarter. This rapidly changed in the first quarter as earnings per share fell to $2.67. While this is above expectations of $2.64, it is down 9% compared to the prior-year quarter and the first decline of the cycle.

Before I continue, it is important to mention that Zebra Technologies generates roughly 80% of its sales in North America and EMEA countries. These countries went into lockdown in March. These lockdown rules were eased at the start of May. In other words, you will see that results in Europe and North America are better than i.e. APAC and we will see a much worse second quarter.

That said, first-quarter net sales were down 1.3% to $1.05 billion. Organic sales growth was declined by 0.8%. The enterprise visibility & mobility segment saw organic sales decline by 2.9%. Asset intelligence & tracking organic growth was up 3.2%.

Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment sales increased 3.2% with relative strength in printing and Zebra retail solutions. We saw a solid growth in managed and professional services across both segments of the business, primarily driven by solid attach rates on increased product sales over the last 12 months.

As I already mentioned, the West did much better than the East. Organic sales in North America were unchanged. In EMEA countries, organic growth was up 7%. APAC countries, however, saw 21% lower organic growth. Latin America was down 11%.

As a result, adjusted EBITDA was down 10.7% as the adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 200 basis points to 19.1%. Negative effects from tariffs, expedited freight, and unfavorable business mix more than offset lower operating expenses.

Fortunately, Zebra did provide us with some guidance, although full-year sales, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance has been withdrawn. In the second quarter, management expects net sales to decline between 11% and 17%. While this range is large, I had expected sales to decline more than that. While that's still a possibility, it once again shows the company's strength to large parts of its customer base in a lockdown.

While I do not expect that Zebra is going to enter a situation so bad that sales are going to implode, it's worth noting that the company has great financial health. AS of the first quarter, the company has $1.4 billion total debt. Liquidity consists of $24 million in cash and $740 million capacity under its revolving credit facility. The company's net-debt/adjusted-EBITDA ratio is 1.5. While that's healthy, the company has a current ratio of roughly 0.85. Meaning that current assets only cover 85% of current liabilities. While this has not been a problem in the past, it will only become a problem if the company is unable to use its revolving credit facility - which will not happen. In other words, I am not at all worried about the company.

Takeaway

The worst thing about this earnings season is the total lack of guidance and insights. Don't get me wrong, I am not blaming anyone as these are unprecedented times. However, the best thing about earnings season has always been to get insights from various companies to not only assess whether a company is doing the right thing, but also to better understand certain industries. With regard to Zebra, I consider the data the company provided its investors to be proof that its business deserves to be an outperformer. Right now, the company is on track to reach new all-time highs within two weeks if the current trend continues. However, I am not going to advise you to buy. I think the economy is entering a VVV-shaped recovery. The economy will more than likely remain weak for the remainder of the year and maybe even the start of 2021 as there has simply been too much damage over the past few weeks. Sure, Q3 will easily outperform Q2 due to looser restrictions, but I do not think we are able to enter a sustainable recovery unless everyone feels safe again - as vague as that might sound.

Regardless, my strategy is to buy outperformers and companies with secular tailwinds to benefit from a market that will likely hover around 2900 points (S&P 500) for at least one to two quarters. Zebra is one of these stocks. I will likely buy if the stock dips 10%. Right now, I am not willing to chase the stock this close to its highs. If you want long-term industrial exposure, make sure to move this stock to your watchlist. That way you will be able to pull the trigger as soon as the stock shows weakness again.

