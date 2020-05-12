The CFNAI: Implications For Troubling Times

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) is an underrated and overlooked index that has successfully predicted expansions and contractions in the past.

All economic forecasts are subject to considerable uncertainty. There is always a wide range of plausible outcomes for important economic variables, including the federal funds rate. - Jerome Powell

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) and its sub-indices have helped identify U.S. expansions and recessions with 95% accuracy in the past 18 years. This is an often-ignored index - released monthly - that provides a single weighted average of 85 indicators slotted into four categories:

(A) Production and Income

(B) Employment, Unemployment, and Hours

(C) Personal Consumption, and Housing

(D) Sales, Orders, and Inventories

Before analyzing the CFNAI numbers, take a moment to contemplate what's going on with the economy:

Our economy has been devastated by COVID-19 and demand has plummeted to new lows. We are in the middle stage of the pandemic and there's no clarity on how the situation will pan out. While it's true that many states are reopening, but the situation is yet to play out.

To fix the situation, the government and the Fed have armed people and businesses with money. However, the worry is that employment is falling and the stock market is rising - making it an embarrassing situation for the Fed.

On April 16, 2020, I had tweeted that the Fed was in effect purchasing equities, implying that it was creating a new bubble.

Source: Twitter

Before you read the rest of this analysis, here are a couple of riders:

(1) There's still no clarity on how the virus works and how many businesses will remain standing in the post-COVID-19 era.

(2) But I am convinced that retailers that have been around for decades will survive and thrive despite the eCommerce threat - and they will grow stronger. Some folks do not agree with me, and that's why this becomes a rider.

Interpretation of the Latest CFNAI and its Sub-Indices

Source: Chicago Fed

All the category indicators have fallen below zero and seem to be declining. According to CFNAI's interpretation criteria, a value of zero implies that the economy is growing at a trend, a value above zero implies above-average growth, and a value below zero represents below-average growth. At this moment, the economy is growing at a below-par rate and that is obvious even to the average Joe.

However, states have started reopening and the data will inch upwards when economic activity slowly restarts. It's still early days, but, for the moment, the fall is likely to be arrested.

Source: Chicago Fed

The CFNAI Business Cycles Index is now below zero but still above the danger mark of -0.7. If the economy slips below -0.7, a recession will likely kick in. As of today, we are at -0.1 thereabouts and still in a safe place. Like I said, the reopening of states does have the potential to support the Business Cycles Index, and any dip is ruled out in the immediate future.

Source: Chicago Fed

The CFNAI Diffusion Index is in a downward trend and is nearing the critical -0.35 mark. If we slip below this level, the economy may start contracting sharply.

It is easy to guess that April's CFNAI number will be worse. However, May 2020 will likely witness an uptick because states have started reopening. If the reopening is balanced and social distancing norms are strictly followed, businesses will slowly start clawing back.

Summing Up

Demand for goods is falling and many bankruptcies are expected going forward. But what we need to understand is that the CFNAI is a monthly number. Sure, things will get worse for April 2020, but there will be a pick-up in May 2020. In my opinion, the CFNAI data is likely to hit its bottom in April, which should hold so long as the reopening is balanced and cautious, and people obey Governors' orders.

This is the time to get tactical and plan investments based on what the macros are telling us. For example, the loudest buzz going around in the market is that retail is dead and e-commerce will kill brick and mortar. Not so - in my opinion. I feel the retail death cult has gone too far and said so in The Lead-Lag Report last week. Point is that if we think tactically and analyze finer details, we can pick winners in any industry, no matter how badly it may be performing.

The CFNAI data is telling us that we must be in a risk-off mode in most assets - but it is March 2020 data. We all know that April data will be worse and things will start looking up from May 2020. The CFNAI is a past number and we must invest based on what lies ahead. Some assets are in a risk-on mode in this market,

