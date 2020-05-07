Photon Control Inc. (OTCPK:POCEF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nigel Hunton - CEO

Daniel Lee - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Partners

Kevin Krishnaratne - Eight Capital

Mike Hoehn - Palos Management

Operator

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call.

Yesterday evening, Photon Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020. I'm pleased to report very strong financial results for the first quarter of 2020, reaching new record highs in revenues, net income and EBITDA, exceeding all of our financial targets.

Our results reflect the strength of the market, our people, products and technology, supported with a customer-centric culture throughout the organization. In addition to a strong core semiconductor's business, we have advanced our growth strategy by selling into new markets, which sets the foundation for long-term profitable growth for the company.

Before I provide a view on the market, I would like to share the three key areas we're currently focusing on: first, managing through the global COVID-19 pandemic; second, an update on our growth strategy; and third, our approach to managing cash.

Our primary goal is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers and their families. Currently, all employees that can execute their roles remotely are doing so. And we are complying with all public health directives in the locations in which we operate. We also put in place a COVID-19 response team to ensure we responded quickly to the rapidly changing environment.

We are continuing to serve our customers. In addition to implementing social distancing measures and additional safety and cleaning protocols at our manufacturing facility, we have adopted additional protective measures that our customers employ. We've also shared with them those ideas with our supply chain partners.

In terms of the impact of COVID-19 and our operations, so far it has been minimal. Our manufacturing operations were not subjected to any closures, and we've adapted our workplace to the orders and recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer, and our output has not been constrained.

Additionally, Photon Control meets the definition of an essential service in British Columbia as we're in the business of manufacturing and distributing essential products. Photon Control plays a key role in supplying equipment for the manufacture of semiconductor devices that are critical to supporting the infrastructure required during this crisis.

We are working closely with our supply chain partners to ensure continuity of supply. To date, our supply chain is minimally impacted, but we had increased our inventory position in Q4 2019 ahead of the demand. Since COVID-19, we have increased the frequency of our discussions with our supply chain partners to keep informed of their operations, mutually share best practices and secure additional stock.

Given the supply chain disruptions and shutdown mandates that are limiting our semiconductor customers' ability to meet their on-time delivery objectives, we did see some acceleration of sales and orders in Q1. But our customers could be assured of sufficient supply to meet continued strong levels of customer demand. The impact of this led to our first quarter revenues exceeding guidance by approximately $2 million as well as helping to grow our backlog to all-time record levels.

Now turning to our growth strategy. New products. Our new product introduction or NPI funnel is still a key area of focus. I can report that we continue to progress with design wins for produce silicon production, and our NPI revenues grew sequentially over the prior quarter. In addition to NPIs, we're also investing in disruptive technologies.

Strategic partnerships and M&A. I'm very pleased to report that we recently acquired the assets of Micronor, a supplier of fiber optic kinetic sensors located in Camarillo, California for $844,000.

This acquisition is a complementary expansion to Photon Control's offerings customers in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, the new range of fiber optic encoders, positioning and signaling centers. This acquisition was completed recently. We plan to share more details about Micronor in the near future.

Thirdly, prudent capital deployment and use of our cash. The Board and I review our capital allocation strategy on a quarterly basis as we determine what is the best use of cash. At this time, the best use of cash is to reinvest it back into the business.

In addition to the acquisition of Micronor, we continue to pursue and evaluate acquisitions and strategic partnerships that will accelerate our growth strategy. But we also remain committed to investing in research and development, developing our people and optimizing our manufacturing capacity in order to enable 100% on-time responsiveness to our customers' demand. Since COVID-19, we have put in place additional processes to ensure the development teams can maintain critical projects to meet customer requirements.

And finally, to sum up our view on the industry. Reports from the beginning of this year indicated that WFE spend was expected to increase 15% to 20% in 2020. But the forecast is now at risk due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

We at Photon Control are currently experiencing strong customer demand and bookings, supported by a record order backlog of $31 million. We are confident in long-term growth cycles for the industries we serve. So far, our customers have not asked us to slow down delivery of our products in response to temporary disruptions in the global manufacturing supply chain.

They remain focused on being ready to respond to the strongest spending environment witnessed so far this year. All of these factors indicate a strong growth here is certainly in sight for Photon Control in 2020, provided no further disruptions from COVID-19 impacting the supply chain, our manufacturing outputs or customer demand. We will see significant variability quarter-to-quarter, however, even in a strong growth year.

Overall, I'm enthusiastic about the future for Photon Control, and I'm very delighted to be reporting a record quarter in which our company successfully rose to the challenge of meeting all-time record levels of customer demand in the midst of a global crisis. We continue to leverage our collective expertise, agility and strong balance sheet to ensure the company is positioned to grow well into the future.

Before I hand things over to Daniel for his financial review, followed by Q&A, I am confirming that we will host our AGM virtually this year on Tuesday, June 16. Further details will be announced as part of our AGM materials that will be mailed out shortly.

I want to thank our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders for their continued support for Photon Control.

Daniel?

Daniel Lee

Thank you, Nigel, and good morning, everyone.

I'll now walk through our fiscal 2020 first quarter results. For the quarter, total revenues of $17.3 million exceeded guidance, resulting in a 116% increase over the same year ago period and a 96% increase over Q4 2019.

Our Q1 revenue performance was a record high for the company due to an improved wafer fabrication equipment spending environment where we experienced growth in demand from multiple key customers. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in incremental revenues realized near the end of the quarter from customer shipments pulled in from the subsequent quarter.

As part of our growth strategy, we generated $3.7 million of NPI revenues in Q1, which accounted for 21% of overall revenues. This marked another quarter of consistent NPI revenue growth through achieving design wins and launching new products. As a reminder, we define NPI revenues as products that were developed, enhanced or modified in the preceding 3-year period. For further clarity, NPI revenues include existing products that have been enhanced or modified.

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 61%, an increase versus 53% from the same year ago period and prior sequential quarter. As we've stated in previous earnings calls, the gross margin is a function of several factors such as sales volumes as well as product and customer mix, and we continue to expect to see variability quarter-to-quarter. Operating expenses for the quarter were $4.1 million, an increase over the same year ago period and prior sequential quarter. The increase in OpEx was expected, and it was primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs.

The company has a profit sharing plan, which incentivizes management and employees to achieve and exceed its annual financial targets. Due to the record financial performance in Q1, a higher proportion of the current year's annual incentive compensation costs were recognized in the quarter, which was $500,000 above our 2020 quarterly run rate. We expect incentive compensation cost to decrease through the balance of the year as there is an upward limit to the profit sharing plan.

From a profitability perspective, we reported EBITDA of $7 million or 40% of revenues. The company defined EBITDA as earnings before finance income, accretion expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. Our Q1 EBITDA results increased over the same year ago period and prior sequential quarter due to the rapid growth in revenues and gross profit.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Our cash and cash equivalents were $41 million at the end of the quarter. The free cash flow we generated was anticipated. And the strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus Canadian dollar and a tax refund also contributed to a higher cash position as of March 31, 2020.

Our cash balance was also higher than usual due to COVID-19-related disruptions to our payment cycle near the end of the quarter. These have been resolved, and $1.5 million of payables were settled in April.

Our order backlog, which we define as the unfulfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment in the upcoming 6-month period, increased by 49% from $21 million at the end of Q4 to $31 million at the end of Q1. This increase reflects strong near-term industry demand.

Lastly, I want to discuss our outlook. Due to the significant uncertainty in this COVID-19 environment and consistent with our key customers, we decided it was prudent to refrain from giving financial guidance for Q2. In the absence of formal financial guidance, we will share further details of our current operating plan. Based on our order backlog position, we expect Q2 to be a strong quarter with revenues in the double digits.

We've increased our manufacturing resources by more than 50% since the beginning of the year to keep up with customer demand. From an OpEx point of view, we expect to continue making key investments critical to our growth strategy, specifically in our pursuit of expanding to markets outside of the semiconductor industry. To sum up, we have a solid plan in place for Q2, and we'll continue to advance our growth strategy to increase long-term shareholder value.

With that, Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners. Please go ahead.

Amr Ezzat

The first one I have for you is on your sales performance. You had mentioned, I guess, during the last conference call, $40 million in sales to date. And you're expecting another $1 million by quarter end, and you delivered an extra $3 million instead of that $1 million. And I'm just wondering, is that the buffer that you guys had built in due to likely potential supply chain disruption? Or was it consignment inventory that your clients actually drew on?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So in terms of the sales performance, it wasn't consignment or really buffer. It was really in response to just COVID-19, where there were risks in the semiconductor supply chain. And so all of our key customers wanted us to ship out orders that were scheduled for shipment for Q2 and accelerate those where we can. And so that resulted in an incremental $2 million.

Amr Ezzat

Great. That's very helpful. Yes, go ahead.

Nigel Hunton

Just to add to that, if you looked at some of the - our customers' announcements, they've seen stock increase in the quarter. So you've seen people pulling in inventory ahead of the next quarter. So it was - majority was inventory pulled in by then.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Well, that sort of leads me to my second question. I guess, looking at your sales growth the last couple of quarters and your backlog growth, obviously, it's really outpacing the industry in a large way. And you just mentioned that part of that is some customers bringing some of these orders forward. And I'm just wondering, like when I'm looking at this 50% increase sequentially in backlog, can you sort of quantify how much of it is actually these customers bringing orders forward? How much is it maybe new verticals you're penetrating? Or maybe some of it is that the theme we've seen, I guess, over the past few years, like the intensity and demand for temperature sensing increasing within chambers. Not sure there's like more color you could sort of give us on that 50% to jump in backlog?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So our customers don't tell us if it's related to COVID-19 or not other than accelerating orders. And so I think in terms of, at least how I see it, our quarter backlog does probably reflect - is probably influenced by COVID-19 where customers are placing more orders in terms of building up their inventory position.

I think how I also see it is, in 2019, our customers were employing inventory reduction strategies. And so I think the combination of those 2 things have really benefited Photon Control. And so yes, that's part of the reason why I think our sales and our backlog has been growing much faster than the industry.

Nigel Hunton

And the other thing to note is, as Daniel mentioned, our NPI wins and the increase in the NPI revenue is key as well. And we've seen some new process tool wins out there for some new technology, which has actually increased to some of the order intake as well.

Amr Ezzat

Can you guys segment like the NPI between like called plasma etch versus other applications?

Daniel Lee

Yes. Well, most of them are, Amr, still on plasma etch. We do have a number of NPIs that we're working on, on deposition, but for the most part, most of it is due to plasma etch.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Then if I'm looking historically on your - I guess, like your backlog, and how you convert your backlog into revenues, historically, so it really depends on the quarter, but it sort of ranges between 75% and 95% of your backlog in a given quarter will get translated into revenues. Any reason why this would change for the next, call it, couple of quarters? Or how should we think about that?

Daniel Lee

Well, I think on the - yes, on the backlog, there is a lot of variability in terms of when it will be - when our customers will take on delivery. And so that's one of the reasons why we've held back on providing formal guidance, right? And so there is, I think, history where you can take a look at what we published on our backlog number and see what the revenue conversion was.

But yes, we're seeing a lot of variability as our customers are adjusting their orders because when they're taking our orders, they're also thinking about the entire supply chain. And so there's going to be some movement on that as well. So that's - yes. So I think there - I think we're in uncertain times at the moment. So it was prudent for us to just withhold Q2 guidance for now.

Nigel Hunton

I'd like just to add. I mean, we have - it is solid order backlog. There is strong demand, but some of our customers have some supply constraints, which is why it's difficult to report clear predictability and visibility into the next quarter.

But I think through 2020, we're very committed, so it's going to be a strong year. The order backlog is in place. And I think that we'll see that coming through over the next couple of quarters. It's just difficult to predict exactly which quarter it's going to come.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. And just one last one on backlog and sales. The increases you're seeing are consistent for all your customers? Or is there one of your customers like the second or third largest or maybe the largest one becoming like a bigger part of the portfolio? Or is it just consistent throughout?

Nigel Hunton

It's pretty consistent throughout. The whole industry is going up a level, and therefore, the strong demand being seen from all of our customers.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Nigel, I mean, you briefly mentioned that it in your prepared remarks and it's hidden somewhere in your MD&A, the acquisition of Micronor. Can you give us like more color there? Is it like tech that you're acquiring? Is it clients? Is it staff? What's the rationale there?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. So the Micronor acquisition for me is a key part of our long-term strategy. It gives us access to new markets. It gives us some additional talented key employees, expands our product portfolio, gives us some additional IP, which is key. So what we want to really do is take that product, understand the market it's selling it to, which includes industrial, medical and transportation. So it benefits very much in the longer-term strategy.

It is early days, so we're currently putting on the plans in place to see how we can leverage their technology to grow into new markets and also look at the opportunities for cross-selling in the semiconductor. Some of the key fibre optic encoders are used in robotics and material handling, and therefore, we see it as a great opportunity for us to look at the opportunity, not just outside of semiconductor, but within semiconductor itself.

So again, the logic was good technology, patents, good team and access to new markets. So I think it's all the things we've been talking about on our long-term strategy.

Amr Ezzat

And are you guys disclosing any sort of metrics aside from the purchase price in your MD&A?

Nigel Hunton

Amr, I think we've said, it's early days. We're putting together - we have a clear plan what we're going to do with the business. We've integrated the key sales teams together now. We're looking at the access and routes to markets and distribution channels. So I think we'll share a lot more at the AGM and future calls.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. We'll be patient. Maybe one last one for me, then I'll pass the line. Just on your gross margin performance, it's not unusual to see it at 60%. You've been there before. But can you speak to some of the drivers there? I suspect, some of it might be - well, not - maybe not FX during the quarter, but going forward, we're going to see maybe FX impact your gross margin and maybe expand it further. Maybe you could give us an update at a high level on the currency composition of your bill of materials?

Daniel Lee

Yes, Amr. So we did benefit - the foreign exchange did benefit our overall business from revenues, gross margin, EBITDA, working capital as well. On the gross margin side of things, it did benefit our gross margin by about 1%. Part of the reason of our outperformance is just due to higher sales volumes and in addition to mix as it relates to products and customers.

I'm trying to be sensitive to the fact that we do have three key customers, so we can't share too much color in terms of who we sell to, et cetera, and the margins. But I think as it - as we're looking forward, we're always striving to be around the mid-50% mark, right, mid-50s.

And so that's what we're targeting for in the future, and I think Q1 was a bit of an anomaly. It was our highest gross margin quarter ever. But yes, that's kind of, hopefully, a bit more color in terms of how we think about gross margin. But I think we'll continue to moderate back into the mid-50s. That's kind of the sweet spot.

And in addition to that, we do have some COVID-19 protocols also in terms of social distancing, staggered lunch breaks, et cetera. And so there's - so that's going to impact our gross margin slightly as well.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. So I won't model 70% for next quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Krishnaratne with Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Just a few smaller ones for me. Just maybe following on the gross margin question, it did stick out to me as well. Can you remind me? Historically, when it comes to NPI revenue, if you kind of look at that type of revenue, it generally would come at a lower margin relative to the rest of the base. Are you - given the size of the NPI and maybe the maturity of some of those products, are you getting some efficiencies on those types of revenues that - because again, the 60% did strike as high. I mean, you gave some reasons there, but you also had a high level of relative level of NPI revenue in the quarter, too?

Daniel Lee

Yes, Kevin. So that - the NPIs, we do - some of them are maturing into kind of year 3, and they are at higher volumes. And over time, we've been able to improve the margin profile on those specific NPIs. But as I've mentioned earlier, our gross margin is influenced by a number of different factors. But the NPI component, I wouldn't say, contributed to - didn't have a material impact on our overall gross margin.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. And then if we go back to the revenue, if you look at the breakdown between revenues booked in Asia and U.S., it looks like there was some particular strength in Asia. I'm wondering if you can just elaborate on what you're seeing there. And then again, just to clarify that you are seeing broad-based uptake across the board from all your vendors, does that relate to the NPI revenue as well?

Daniel Lee

Yes. On Asia, yes, it made up the majority of our revenues, and that came from a number of customers in Asia. One of them was for a distributor. And as I mentioned in previous calls, some of the sales they are a bit lumpy because we do sell onto the distributor who sells on to the end customer out in Asia. And so we did experience a bit of lumpiness in Q1.

I think the good news though is that, as Nigel mentioned earlier, we're seeing strong persistent demand from all of our key customers, which contributed to sales and backlog growth. But yes, Asia did grow at a much stronger level than the unit - than the U.S.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Is that then reflective in the - oh, sorry, go ahead, Nigel.

Nigel Hunton

Yes. Just to add to that. I mean, clearly, the overall assembling and the customer there, a very strong good performance and a lot of it - all of them, literally, ends up linked to the growth in Asia as well. But we also had within Korea, an additional order around flat panel, which is sort of a one-off, and that's improved Q1 as well.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Got it. There's a one-off from Korea as well. Okay. How do you think about those comments on the Asia strength and whatnot as it relates to the backlog?

Daniel Lee

Yes, so the backlog - yes. I mean, it's a mix, Kevin. We're seeing strong demand from all of our customers in the United States and Asia. I don't think there's anything specific in Asia on our backlog to call out. We're seeing strong demand from all of our customers.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Good stuff. And then I guess just the last one for me, just on operating leverage and the OpEx, and thanks for the clarification on the compensation and how that will trend lower in the coming quarters. So previously, you talked about sort of a $3 million quarterly run rate for OpEx. Is that sort of what we can continue to target? I mean, what I'm trying to get in there is you've obviously been doing well. You've generated incremental cash, and you mentioned a bunch of opportunities to reinvest in R&D and new verticals. So I'm just wondering if you can provide any sort of incremental color on OpEx trends and kind of unpack sort of some of the areas that may be impacted on some of these growth initiatives you're undertaking?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So Q1 was $4.1 million, and $0.5 million of that was due to an acceleration of our profit sharing expense in Q1. So we've kind of normalized that. It's about $3.6 million. We will be adding on some costs following the Micronor transaction, so that will increase our OpEx.

In addition to that, we're focused on expanding our sales and marketing team on sales as we work on broadening our customer base in semi, but also, we're going to focus and bring on additional staff to penetrate into new markets.

So I mean, I think, overall, I would say that those are the influences that will increase above the $3.6 million base. And I think lastly, in terms of the profit sharing plan, that will fluctuate just based on our financial results. So I think that's a bit of the wild card. But I think if you model $3.6 million plus, call it, $0.5 million, that's probably the - that's probably kind of how we're thinking about OpEx for Q2.

Nigel Hunton

Just to add to that, Kevin, I think it's clear what we've been doing in the business is strengthening the leadership team from reinvesting in additional resources to drive and look into new markets and business development, in particular. I think that's a critical investment to ensure we actually have the capability to drive and actually execute on our growth strategy. So all those things we're doing about strengthening the team, bringing in additional talent is key to our long-term growth.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Hoehn with Palos Management. Please go ahead.

Mike Hoehn

Very good quarter. Just one quick question. Were you guys active at all on the normal course issuer bid this past quarter?

Daniel Lee

No, we're not. Yes. So Mike, we've been - we have a Board meeting every quarter where we discuss our capital allocation strategy. And for us, the best use of cash is to reinvest that back in the business. And as we've stated that we completed the Micronor transaction at the - back on April 3. And we are continuing to pursue M&A, strategic partnerships but also make critical investments to support the business.

I think one thing that we're focused on is, in terms of CapEx, we're looking to achieve further automation and expand our capacity on our production floor. So I think those are the key critical areas right now where we believe that's the best use of cash.

Nigel Hunton

Yes, that's right. And the Board and I to review this, and we absolutely believe the best use of cash is to invest in the business.

Mike Hoehn

Okay. So the buyback is still in place. It's just not - you're just not active. And I guess what I'm hearing is that the first use of...

Nigel Hunton

Just the buyback is not in place. Daniel, unless I'm wrong.

Daniel Lee

Yes. So it's not in place right now, Mike. It expired...

Mike Hoehn

It expired. Oh, sorry. It expired. Okay.

Daniel Lee

Yes. It expired and we decided not to...

Mike Hoehn

When did it expired?

Daniel Lee

…back in January, the beginning of the year.

Mike Hoehn

Okay. And it was not renewed.

Daniel Lee

No.

Mike Hoehn

All right. Sorry, I thought that was still alive. Okay. So in terms of capital allocation, your investment in the business is kind of job number 1. And then M&A would sort of fall in behind that, depending on the circumstances, I guess, right?

Daniel Lee

Correct.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [Dwayne Anderson], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Two comments. One, I appreciate getting the financial statements the night before the conference call rather than early in the morning. Makes it easier to understand what's going on before the call. And I was getting the financial statements in the mail, and that did not happen after the end of year in Q4 of '19. I was just wondering if there's been a change there.

Daniel Lee

There's no change, Dwayne. So we'll - yes, I'll look into that for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. If you could - both the 2019 and current quarter and future quarters, we appreciate there, Daniel. And the calls and the financial statements are getting better all the time.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you.

Daniel Lee

Thanks for your support.

Operator

Our next question comes from [Mark Melanson with Ironside Capital]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

First, congratulations, Daniel and Nigel, on your results. Revenue growth looks really strong. You've spoken repeatedly about it being record financial performance. And I wondered how you would judge that versus your performance 2 years ago. I am very excited to see that the business lines are being distributed. OpEx is coming down. What sorts of decisions over the past year have led to the growth that you've seen right now?

Nigel Hunton

I think what we've done pretty effectively is maintained right through the semiconductor downturn critical focus and investment in research and development. That for me is fundamental. It's an area you don't cut. And therefore, we, actually, our focused around NPIs, bringing new products to market and building strong and embedded relationships with our key customers. That's still an area of focus.

So we've strengthened the executive team, reporting key areas, key management to focus on for sure and we have the right relationships with our customers. And we put very solid discipline into the NPI product. So for me, those have been critical things we've done this year to ensure we're well positioned and that we came out of that downturn in a much stronger position.

