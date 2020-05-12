Building A Winning Portfolio Part 5: Dorchester Minerals Is The Safest Oil And Gas Play

Distributions are from the partnership's royalty and mineral interests and are variable.

A bet on oil companies is a bet on oil. Let's do it right.

We are witnessing a sharp drop in oil prices due to a supply-demand imbalance as a result of COVID-19. As a result, the energy sector plummeted to lows in March and is struggling to rise as a result of geopolitical discussions and agreements.

This article explains an opportunity in Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), an oil and gas royalty firm. Also, this article is the fifth in my series of opportunities for the long term.

Background

Dorchester Minerals owns land in oil and gas producing areas. The firm leases the land to oil and gas producers, and gets paid a percentage of the revenue from each producing well.

The partnership’s asset distribution by region is shown in the image below:

Dorchester Minerals currently trades at some of the lowest levels since it commenced operations as a partnership in 2003.

Distribution

DMLP’s distributions aren’t fixed. The partnership has been modifying its distribution based on the performance during the previous quarter.

The image above shows a strong correlation of the partnership distribution with crude oil prices. It is easy to spot the high yield in 2009 following the peak in oil prices a few quarters prior. Unlike dividend kings, champions and aristocrats, DMLP is under no pressure to maintain its distribution during times of difficulty. The distribution is calculated based on the funds received from Royalty Properties and NPIs during the period.

Our partnership agreement requires that we distribute quarterly an amount equal to all funds that we receive from the Royalty Properties and the NPIs (other than cash proceeds received by the Partnership from a public or private offering of securities of the Partnership) less certain expenses and reasonable reserves. - FY2019 Form 10-K

Very recently, the partnership announced a 32.3% increase in quarterly distribution, representing a 17% annual yield. Along with the dividend announcement, the partnership made it clear that the payout is funded primarily through oil sales from December 2019-February 2020 and gas sales from November 2019 to January 2020. Hence, we have not yet seen the COVID-19 impact on oil and gas prices yet.

Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties during the first quarter totaled approximately $12.1 million. Approximately 87% of these receipts reflect oil sales during December 2019 through February 2020 and gas sales during November 2019 through January 2020, and approximately 13% from prior sales periods - source.

Q2 is where crude oil hit the bottom. I surely anticipate an impact on the partnership’s Q2 distribution. Financial markets often react in anticipation for the problem. In my opinion, this anticipation is the reason for the 32% drop in the stock since February 2020.

The previous low point in oil prices was in February 2016 ($36.75) and the subsequent distribution announced in April 2016 was $0.1474 (this represents a 5.23% yield at today’s unit price). However, the price of crude oil dipped even lower due to COVID-19 and we need to wait to see how this impacts the partnership’s Q2 distribution. Nevertheless, my perspective for DMLP is for the benefit of investors who are looking to add a value opportunity to their portfolio for a term longer than a few quarters.

Reduced (and restricted) travel along with lockdowns and stay-at-home orders imposed across the globe due to COVID-19 created a situation of reduced oil and gas demand. Further, lack of storage capacity for the excess supply aggravated the problem. It went to the extent where the storage space became more expensive than the oil itself.

Countries are slowly beginning to ease restrictions. As the population begins to move more, I believe from here, we can only expect to see the demand for fossil fuels to rise. I expect DMLP’s stock to follow the trend in oil prices.

Popular Opinion

Overall, on a long-term basis, I think the easiest play is to simply buy the biggest players in the space — perhaps Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell — because they have the strongest balance sheet, because ultimately what’s going to happen is you’re going to have massive consolidation, they’re going to be able to buy assets incredibly cheap. - Schlossberg, Managing Director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management

This opinion is not unique. I observe several investors attempting to load up on major E&P companies during this time of crisis. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), BP Plc (BP), Chevron Corporation (CVX) are some names getting major attention. During this current crisis, these companies are having to make the tough decision to maintain their prized dividend by adding to their debt, disposing assets and a variety of other actions. As I already mentioned, DMLP distributions are variable and are issued based on the firm's revenues in the previous quarter. There is no hard decision to make regarding appeasing investors vs. weakening the business further.

It is my opinion that Dorchester Minerals is perhaps the safest bet in the category for investors who wish to invest with a desire to take advantage of the discounted stock prices in the oil & gas sector.

Low Debt

An area where Dorchester Minerals has a clear differentiator against major E&P companies is debt. Major E&P companies that are renowned for their dividend carry a significant amount of debt on their balance sheets.

At the end of Q1, Dorchester Minerals carried total liabilities of $5.2 million. The partnership does not have any long-term debt. Short-term debt, if any, is well under $2.8 million.

The partnership’s cash and cash equivalents of $20.2 million well exceed these liabilities.

Reserves

Dorchester Minerals has maintained its portfolio of proved developed producing (PDP) reserves through acquisitions. At the end of 2019, the partnership’s PDP reserves exceeded 2003’s reserves by 5%.

COVID-19 action items

Due to the pandemic, Dorchester Minerals is evaluating potential reductions in all discretionary spending. As of February 27, 2020, the Operating Partnership had 28 full-time employees in the corporate office and 6 full-time employees at field locations. In my opinion, being a royalty type partnership, Dorchester Minerals is already very light in its administrative expenses.

Unlike other E&P companies, the partnership doesn’t have to deal with interest expenses and other costs that significantly burn the bottom line during the crisis.

No IDRs

The general partner receives a fixed percentage of distributions and does not have any incentive distribution rights or arrangements that will increase its percentage share of net cash generated by DMLP.

In 2019, the General Partner received under 4% of the total distributions.

Fixed percentage of distributions benefits unitholders without having to sacrifice large chunks of the profits to the General Partner.

Schedule K-1

The partnership issues a schedule K-1 to unit holders. This provides tax advantages to individual investors, but could increase complexity of the tax filing process. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this would affect your situation.

Dorchester Minerals’ partnership agreement requires the General Partner to use all reasonable efforts to prevent the partnership from realizing income that would constitute unrelated business taxable income (UBTI). Absence of UBTI benefits investors who prefer to hold DMLP units in tax advantaged accounts such as IRAs.

Conclusion

To sum up, there is a company that owns oil and gas producing sites. It leases them to E&P companies for a fee, and also receives a royalty for the output from the production site. Unit holders receive a share of these earnings in the form of distributions.

So, as long as E&P companies produce oil and gas from this company’s reserves, unit holders stand to benefit through royalty income. Betting on oil companies is betting on the price of oil. In my opinion, Dorchester Minerals offers the safest bet in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.