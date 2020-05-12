MAG Silver's CA$60 MM Private Placement Boosts Its Liquidity

Thesis

MAG Silver (MAG) has recently raised CA$60 MM (~US$42 MM+) through a private placement, thereby pushing its current liquidity beyond $130 MM. MAG has a strong balance sheet, largely denoted by cash and mining assets, that are unmatched by any debt. The company's current business model revolves around funding its 44% JV stake in the promising Juanicipio (or JCP) project in Mexico through payments to the project operator, Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF). This underlines the need to have adequate liquidity at the company's disposal to provide for its share of project exploration, development, and construction costs.

MAG expected to complete JCP's development towards the end of FY 2020 but the prevailing pandemic prompted the Mexican government to suspend all 'non-essential activities', including mining. It was anticipated that project completion timelines could be stretched to the beginning of next year, however, MAG's May 2020 presentation reveals that project completion is expected on time, which is a positive catalyst. The overall outlook of the JCP project remains very promising. In this article, we will discuss three important aspects to evaluate an investment case in MAG. These include (1) liquidity, (2) project exploration/development status (and jurisdictional risk), and (3) silver prices. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: MundoMinero)

Liquidity

MAG reported $72 MM in cash assets at the end of FY 2019 (or 33% of its ~$219 MM balance sheet). Figure-2 shows that MAG's 2019 cash contributions to the JCP JV (Minera Juanicipio) has more than doubled, y/y. Although MAG's FY 2019 cash assets stood well over its 2019 cash contributions (and also over its ~$9 MM of 'expenses'), it needs additional funds to provide for mine EDC (read: exploration, development, and construction), seeing that the project is fast moving towards completion. This establishes the need to have a strong liquidity, and MAG has done well to secure the ~$42 MM (CA$ 60 MM) through private placement (or PP) equity offering to Mr. Eric Sprott (through his beneficially owned company '2176423 Ontario Ltd').

[Author's note: Eric Sprott is known for his ambitious investing in gold/silver stocks. Check more details of his recent gold/silver investments here. I'm not saying that 'since Eric Sprott is buying MAG, you should too'. Rather, I think investment from a seasoned gold/silver bull does provide additional comfort regarding the commercial viability of the project.]

Figure-2 (Source: FY 2019 financials)

MAG has an unlimited number of authorized shares (though fully diluted shares are ~95 MM; a very low share count for a future mining giant, in my view) and it recently filed Form F-10 for a $250 MM shelf offering, meaning the company can further issue shares and other securities over the next 2 years. This reinforces the fact that MAG has enriched its liquidity profile to expedite project development. The question is, will MAG really need to raise significant cash through this shelf offer? Let's see.

The pre-operating CAPEX was raised from $395 MM (early 2018 estimate) to $440 MM (Figure-3) after detailed engineering studies incorporated more realistic cost estimates. MAG's 44% share of this cost works out at ~$193.6 MM. So far, the company has paid ~$76.8 MM of these costs (by the end of FY 2019), meaning it would need an additional $116.8 MM as proportionate payment for mine development. MAG's current liquidity stands in excess of $130 MM (after the PP), hence it won't need much assistance from the mixed shelf offering.

Figure-3 (Source: News Release)

Status of Juanicipio EDC

The JCP property is fast moving towards completion and only two months ago, MAG and FNLPF announced that the underground mine production would begin ahead of schedule in mid-2020. FNLPF has completed more than 26 Km of underground development, and until the JCP plant is completed, the mined ore will be processed in FNLPF's beneficiation plant. JCP's ore processing mill has a nameplate capacity of 4,000 tpd (with potential for future capacity expansion) and MAG expects to reach 85% nameplate capacity by Q4 2021, while ~90-95% of nameplate capacity will be reached during FY 2022. Further, the surface plant is expected to be completed by mid-2021 thereby concluding all significant construction-related activities at JCP (Figure-4). In my view, this shows that the current 2 years are very important for MAG's investors.

Moreover, I believe COVID-19 will not materially impact the project's development timeline (discussed in the next section), however, it could take the project operator some time to reach full-scale exploration and construction of the mine. This could ultimately result in a slight delay in project completion. Nevertheless, we see that MAG's estimates for 2020 haven't changed and significant construction milestones will be achieved by year-end, including the following:

Ventilation Development; Underground Access Ramp (read Author's note#2), Stope Development, and Underground Infrastructure Development; and Mill procurement and construction (Note: majority of equipment has already been procured, and is available on site; Figure-5)

[Author's note#2: Development of 'Access Ramp' is progressing faster, y/y. For comparison, during FY 2019, ramp development progressed from 16 Km to 23 Km (or 7 Km in total, discussed here). However during Q1 2020 alone, development has advanced by more than 3 Kms.]

Figure-4 (Source: May Presentation)

Figure-5 (Source: May Presentation)

With planned initial production about a quarter away, MAG would be generating cash inflows from its underground operations very soon. This implies that it would build income from the 'ahead-of-schedule' production, and further boost its liquidity to support CAPEX spending. Full-year production from JCP property is expected to be approximately 11.7 Moz Ag, and 43.5 Koz gold. The initial LoM (read: Life of Mine) is 12 years (based on Indicted Resources), and MAG can hope to see a massive increase in both LoM and underlying resource at JCP. MAG's current resource estimate reveals an 'Indicated' resource of 176 Moz Ag, 867 Koz Au, 598 Mlb lead, 1.04 Blb Zn, and 38 Mlb Cu in addition to significant 'Inferred' resources (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: May Presentation)

With Fresnillo's exploration activities at JCP, those 'Inferred' resources are being converted to 'Indicated' resources. Plus, the project operator has explored only ~5% of the JCP claim, which implies that there's significant potential for undiscovered mineral resource at JCP. Figure-6 above also shows that a majority of the resource estimate pertains to the Bonanza zone, leaving much exploration potential at the Deep Zone.

Jurisdictional risk is low

Following GoM's (read: Government of Mexico) order for suspension of all 'non-essential activities' to curb the spread of COVID-19, FNLPF has suspended all exploration & construction work on JCP till May 30. The underground development has been reduced to a bare minimum level with limited staff. While producing silver miners like Endeavour Silver (EXK) have indicated possible resumption of their Mexican mining operations from May 18, MAG could also follow suit if its mining jurisdiction is considered by GoM to be a low-risk jurisdiction with respect to COVID-19.

Regardless of whether mine exploration/development activities at JCP resume on May 18th, or May 30th, I believe it won't have any major impact on project development. FNLPF could expedite the efforts to complete the project in line with JCP development timeline. Note that while a couple of producing miners have suspended their annual guidance following operational suspension/disruption (for instance, Alamos Gold (AGI), Harmony Gold (HMY), etc.), MAG has announced no such tentative project delays, as confirmed by the May 2020 presentation. Apart from the COVID-19-related temporary suspension of mine development, I see no significant jurisdictional risk that could threaten the progression of the project.

Silver prices

The JCP would primarily be a silver mine, with supplementary production of gold, lead, zinc, and copper. As such, the share price has a strong positive correlation with silver. A comparative between price charts of MAG (Figure-7) and silver (Figure-8) reveals that the sharp ~40% decline in silver prices (between end of February to mid-March) caused MAG's share price to drop by ~70%. Following a 36% recovery in silver's prices post mid-March, MAG's share price recovered all those losses and the stock is trading strong at $12.18.

I believe the road to silver price recovery will likely be a long one. The gold-silver ratio has declined sharply from ~125x (towards mid-March) to ~110x at present (Figure-9), meaning that silver is not that cheap in relation to gold. Also, the decline in silver's industrial demand (primarily in electronics) following the COVID-19 outbreak, has created a supply glut and I believe that silver prices are likely to consolidate within the $15-16/oz range for a while, before moving up towards their 12-month resistance levels of ~$18.80.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-9 (Source: BullionByPost)

Nevertheless, since MAG's recent share price growth is also significantly attributable to its robust fundamentals, I think it's relevant to highlight the stock's price performance against two primary silver ETFs (Figure-10) namely the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ). MAG's 27% price gains significantly exceed the 6-month price gains of both SIL (~13%), and SILJ (-1.2%)

[Author's Note #3: Although the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is the only ETF that currently holds MAG (according to ETF Channel), I think it's more appropriate to compare MAG's performance against SIL and SILJ, than with GDXJ since MAG only constitutes ~0.8% of GDXJ's holding, and the first two ETFs are more relevant from a primary silver miner's perspective.]

Figure-10 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have discussed three key aspects to MAG's growth story: liquidity, status of Juanicipio's EDC, and silver prices. The analysis reveals that MAG is doing exceptionally well on the first two metrics that are largely under its control (the company has adequate liquidity to support EDC payments to FNLPF, and the project appears to be completed in time despite the prevailing COVID-19 uncertainty). MAG is positively correlated with silver prices (and is trading near the higher end of its 52-week range), and since I believe silver's upside trajectory for the remainder of FY 2020 would be gradual and volatile, therefore, I think MAG's current prices do provide a profit-taking opportunity. However, since MAG has an equally promising 'long' outlook, ignoring the volatility and holding the stock for long-term appreciation also makes sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: The above discussion was for informational purposes only, and contains my opinion. It should not be construed as specific investment advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before making an investment decision relating to the company.