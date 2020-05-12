Value In Cheniere Shares

I last wrote about Cheniere Energy (LNG) on Seeking Alpha on July 16, 2019, when the shares were $67.74. Cheniere barely moved above that price, reaching a peak at $68.16 a few days later on July 25. The overall performance of energy-related companies weighed on share performance. Throughout 2019 and the early months of 2020, rallies in oil and gas prices did little to support gains in the energy sector of the stock market. At the same, record highs in the leading indices left the energy sector in the dust. Meanwhile, the shares of almost all of the energy-related companies fell like stones during the risk-off conditions on the back of Coronavirus.

After trading to a high of $67.11 on January 16, 2020, LNG fell to a low of 27.06 per share on March 18 as carnage hit the stock market. The shares recovered to close at $44.50 on Friday, May 8, 64.4% above the March low, but still 33.7% below the high for 2020.

Cheniere is a unique company that owns and operates pipelines and markets liquified natural gas. The LNG business in the US has the potential to expand substantially over the coming years. At $43.92 per share on Monday, May 11, LNG was trading at 2017 prices.

LNG demand will continue to rise around the world

In a report from Royal Dutch Shell in late February, the company said that global demand for liquefied natural gas rose by 12.5% in 2019 to 359 million tons. The company expects it to double by 2040 to 700 million tons as natural gas will play “a growing role in shaping a lower-carbon energy system.”

The EIA told markets in 2019 that the shift from coal to gas for power production reduced CO2 emissions by around 500 million tons over the past ten years.

LNG imports in China were 14% higher in 2019, while imports by Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan grew by 19%.

In 2020, Coronavirus has curbed demand for LNG, but that is likely a temporary trend as once the wheels of the global economy begin to move forward again, the fuel will start to flow.

Cheniere is a leader in natural gas

In the United States, Sabine Pass LNG, owned by Cheniere Energy Partners (LNG), has a growing number of trains in operation. The Sabine Pass terminal is in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass terminal with various interstate pipelines as well as the Corpus Christi pipeline that does the same with the Corpus Christi terminal. Cheniere is also active in marketing LNG and natural gas. The company has been around since 1983 and has its headquarters in Houston, Texas.

A burgeoning rather than mature market- An excellent first quarter for LNG

It was only over recent years that the technology for liquefying natural gas burst upon the scene. Natural gas used to be a landlocked business, limited to the network of pipelines in America. The ability to turn the gas into a liquid allowed for transport on massive ocean vessels to destinations around the globe. There is plenty of room for growth in the industry over the coming years. Asia has become a significant importer of US LNG, and European countries that diversify supplies away from Russia have also been importing LNG from the United States. The addressable market for the energy commodity is growing, and Cheniere is a leader in the market.

Over the past two quarters, Cheniere Energy has beat consensus ETS projections.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In Q4 2019, the company reported EPS of $3.34, blowing away estimates of 47 cents. In Q1 2020, it beat by another 93 cents with earnings of $1.43.

At $44.50 per share on May 8, the LNG had a price to earnings ratio of 12.88. Q2 will be a troubled period for most companies, particularly in the energy sector, given the low prices for oil and gas. The current consensus projections are LNG to earn 48 cents per share.

The stock fell to a level that offers value- The long-term technical pattern is not bearish

Since February 2016, the price pattern in LNG shares has been bullish.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights that since February 2016, when the shares reached a low of $22.80, LNG has made higher lows and higher highs. The high after the 2016 low came in 2018 at $71.03, but the stock traded to a lower peak of $67.11 in January 2020. Most oil and gas-related companies trailed both the stock market and the prices of the energy commodities since 2018.

Meanwhile, the risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes weighed heavily on LNG, pushing the stock to a low of $27.06 in mid-March. While the shares of many other energy companies fell to the lowest level of this century or longer, LNG held its 2016 low.

Since mid-March, the shares have recovered and were at the $43.92 level at the beginning of this week. The trading pattern in the stock is not bearish. The prospects for the growth of the LNG business and the company’s recent earnings support a higher share price for the company.

Call options may offer the optimal route for risk protection

The world is not out of the woods when it comes to Coronavirus. Social distancing guidelines have eased, and the stock market recovered along with oil and gas prices. However, any future outbreak that causes the economy to slow or halt again could send oil and gas prices lower. The demand for all forms of energy is a function of a return to some semblance of normalcy.

I favor a scale-down approach to buying LNG at the lowest share price since 2017 at the end of last week. For those looking for protection, an in-the-money call option could be an excellent option. A January 2022 $35 call option on LNG settled at $13.90 at the end of last week. The option has 20 months until expiration. At the settlement price, it had $8.92 of intrinsic value and $4.98 of time value at $43.92. The loss is limited to the $13.90 investment. If LNG shares are above $48.90, the upside breakeven, the potential profit on the shares, is unlimited. The bid-offer spread is wide at $13.35-$16.15 on May 11. I would be a buyer at levels near the settlement price, which could mean the stock would need to dip from the $43.92 level for a trade execution.

I believe that at below $44 per share, risk-reward favors the upside for LNG shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.