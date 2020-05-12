Tesla And Carvana: A Peculiar Relationship

The failure to make such adjustments, along with the remarkable Tesla used car listings at Carvana, raises some questions.

The first quarter of 2020 was devastating for used car prices, but Tesla made no further adjustments.

At the end of 2019, Tesla recognized it had overestimated residual values and made material adjustments to its financial statements.

And, in determining how much revenue it recognizes on leases, Tesla makes assumptions about what the cars will be worth at the end of the lease term.

To support many sales, especially fleet sales or sales to leasing companies, Tesla offers a residual value guarantee.

Introduction

The used car market was among the earliest parts of the U.S. economy hit – and hit hard – by COVID-19. An April report at Bloomberg noted that companies running used car auctions expect to be flooded with supply in the face of weakening demand:

Used car sales fell 64% in the last week of March, according to Manheim. The Cox Automotive-owned auction company estimates that prices have fallen about 10% in recent weeks, though that figure is based on unusually low volume at auctions.

Auto manufacturers globally, and car financiers such as Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC), have warned (here and here) of economic deterioration from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weakness in used car prices across all brands is readily seen in downward price movements at online used car sales sites. With, however, one curious exception: Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 cars at Carvana (CVNA), where used 2019 Model 3 cars are listed at a price that's higher than the cost of a brand new 2020 Model 3.

That’s truly peculiar. But before we explore what might be behind the Carvana listings, let’s review the importance of used car prices to Tesla.

You Can't Have Realistic Financial Statements Without Realistic Residual Value Estimates

As Tesla explains at page 72 of its most recent 10-K, Tesla offers RVGs (resale value guarantees) or similar buy-back terms to certain buyers, including international customers and “leasing partners” (third parties who buy Tesla vehicles and then lease them to end users). Tesla each quarter takes a look at data on used car values to determine the residual value of its used vehicles.

If Tesla determines that because the residual value of its cars is sufficiently high, and the RVG is therefore unlikely to be exercised, then it will recognize all the revenue at the time of sale. On the other hand, if a lower residual value suggests the RVG is likely to be recognized, Tesla’s will recognize less revenue, and will create a sales return reserve.

Obviously, having a higher reference point for used car prices will result in greater revenue recognition. If the higher reference point is artificially inflated, then Tesla’s revenue recognition would be inflated and its RVG liabilities understated.

On the balance sheet, a higher residual price assumption will result in a higher value for the component of inventory consisting of used Tesla cars received as trade-ins.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Tesla determined its residual value assumptions were too optimistic, and reduced its automotive sales revenues by $555 million for the year. It finished the year with a total sales reserve of $639 million.

Tesla’s Q1 Report: We’re "Not Aware" of Any Changes.

In view of the collapsing used car market, I expected Tesla might adjust to the reality and further lower its residual value assumptions in Q1. However, the 10-Q offers no indication that any such adjustment was made.

Tesla did acknowledge the COVID-19 might affect its residual values (p. 10, emphasis added):

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been uncertainty and disruption in the global economy and financial markets. The estimates used for, but not limited to, determining significant economic incentive for residual value guarantee arrangements… and residual value of operating lease vehicles… could be impacted.

So, why not make adjustments? Here’s Tesla’s explanation:

We have assessed the impact and are not aware of any specific events or circumstances that required an update to our estimates and assumptions or materially affected the carrying value of our assets or liabilities as of the date of issuance of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These estimates may change as new events occur and additional information is obtained. Actual results could differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions.

This is remarkable, no? The first quarter of 2020 saw the greatest economic dislocation of my lifetime, even if its magnitude is becoming more apparent only as the second quarter proceeds. Among other things, the huge downward pressure on auto prices in general, and used car prices in particular, has (as noted earlier) been widely reported.

And yet, Tesla reported it is “not aware of any specific events or circumstances” requiring an update to its estimates and assumptions.

How Does Tesla Determine Residual Values?

To what market data does Tesla look when forecasting what residual values its vehicles will have? We do not know. The 10-K tells us only this:

On a quarterly basis, we assess the estimated market values of vehicles under our buyback options program to determine whether there have been changes to the likelihood of future product returns. As we accumulate more data related to the buyback values of our vehicles or as market conditions change, there may be material changes to their estimated values.

Are prices of used Tesla vehicles offered by Carvana among the “data related to buyback values?” Again, we do not know. But, if the Carvana pricing is among that data, then Tesla would be getting a highly-inflated read on buyback value.

Several Twitter users, including @CovfefeCapital and @bgrahamdisciple, noticed odd things at Carvana. The company was listing used Model 3 vehicles at prices above the price of new Model 3 vehicles. Here are three examples among many:

(the listing is here)

(the listing is here)

(the listing is here)

Go to the Tesla web site, configure a new car in precisely the ways these used cars are configured, and you will discover a slightly lower price for the new car.

Several days ago, the Twitter users dug deeper and found a total of 67 Carvana listings of 2019 Tesla Model 3. Of those, 49 of the Model 3s had fewer than 1,000 miles.

Moreover, almost all the Model 3s were listed in one of two large batches. That suggests the cars came from a single source rather than flowing in over time from multiple sources.

By way of comparison, Carvana listed 990 BMW Series 3 cars. None were 2019 model year. None had fewer than 1,000 miles, and only 16 had fewer than 5,000 miles. The average mileage on the BMWs was 34,835.

Also, the BMWs on Carvana had been listed not in any big batches, but rather in a steady stream over time.

Another odd circumstance is that several of the Model 3 listings indicate “Purchase Pending.” Yet, that “Purchase Pending” notation has persisted on the same listing (of the same car with same VIN) for weeks on end.

The Tale of Daniel C

The oddities continue. Last month, a TMC Poster tried to sell to Carvana his used 2019 Model 3 that, per his account, is in perfect condition. What did Carvana offer for the car? $6,000.

He wrote to Carvana to complain about what appeared to be an absurdly low price. Here’s the complaint:

And Carvana’s response:

Remember that line, written on April 17: “The market has plummeted as the world is trying to respond to this overall pandemic.” We'll come back to it.

The Alabama Dealership Owner’s Experience

At Twitter, an owner of two Alabama car dealerships posts under the handle of @nhparks. Last October, Parks detailed his experience in trying to appraise a 2018 Model 3 with 20,000 miles that was offered in a trade-in (for, of all things, a Dodge Charger).

Parks was cautious about valuing the Tesla. He was concerned he might have a difficult time selling a car whose key was a cell phone (this is Alabama, not California). He also noticed the Model 3 has no VIN digit to distinguish between its mid-range and long-range versions, which he feared could complicate any sale at auction. And, he worried that the nearest Service Center was in Georgia.

Researching the car’s value, Parks went to AutoTrader’s website and was amazed to discover the extraordinary concentration of used Model 3 listings at Carvana at such high prices.

Parks believes Tesla and Carvana likely have an agreement under which Carvana lists the cars at a minimum price and either has the right to require Tesla to buy back the cars or has an indemnity from Tesla to protect against any loss on a sale. Parks guesses most of the Model 3s listed at Carvana are either service loaners or cars that were returned by dissatisfied customers.

(The story has a happy ending. Parks explained to the owner why he wouldn’t pay $40,000, but agreed to accept the trade-in for closer to 80% of what the owner wanted. The satisfied customer drove off in his Dodge Charger, and Parks later was able to sell the Model 3 for close to what he paid.)

A Real World Used Model 3 Listing

Here's a recent listing for a used Model 3:

It's a long, long way from the Carvana "Purchase Pending" listings at $44k - listings that never seem to disappear - to this offering at $30k.

Exit CarMax, Enter FSD

Here’s yet another odd circumstance: The nation’s largest and most respected used car dealer, CarMax (KMX), ceased selling Tesla vehicles in the fall of 2019, just at the time Carvana began adding the Tesla Model 3s to its inventory. In other words, an important source of market data on used Tesla prices disappeared.

Near the same time, Tesla, which had been removing the FSD (full self-driving) feature from cars that it sold as used, reversed that policy.

As Twitter’s @ghost_scot noticed, in late April, eight out of eight Southern California listings had FSD, seven out of eight in Northern California, 19 out of 25 in Phoenix, and six out of six in Las Vegas.

Including FSD, for which Tesla charges $7,000 as a standalone feature, raises the price of the used car.

Carvana’s Warning

Remember that in its latest 10-Q, Tesla stated it's “not aware of any specific events or circumstances” requiring an update to its estimates and assumptions.

Oddly, a week later, Carvana’s CEO stated on CNBC that April was catastrophic for used car prices:

Now, recall what Carvana told Daniel C on April 17, when it offered only $6,000 for his used Model 3:

[T]he market has plummeted as the world is trying to respond to this overall pandemic.

You might be thinking, Wow, I'll bet Carvana took a big write-down on its inventory in Q1. You would be wrong. It took a write-down of only 1% ($26 million minus $17 million, with inventory of a hair under $900 million):

Developments in Switzerland

With the 10-Q published, Tesla has felt free to slash used car prices in some markets. Here's an illuminating thread from Twitter user @CallerNaked about how in recent days Tesla has engaged in a used car price war with a popular Swiss used car site called Autoscout24.

In other words, liberated by the publication of the 10-Q, with its insistence that Tesla could discern no changes requiring any adjustment to its residual value estimates, Tesla was free to start slashing prices on used cars to move the metal.

The Tale of Reza Soltani

Just yesterday (May 11), a member at a Model 3 Facebook page published this account of his experience when attempting to sell his Tesla Model 3 at Carvana:

So, on the one hand, we have the phenomenon of Carvana listing used 2019 Model 3s for more than the 2020 new car price. On the other hand, we have Carvana making absurdly lowball offers to Daniel C and Reza Soltani.

Sheer incompetence, or something more sinister? Certainly a question worth asking.

The Questions Raised

Here are some questions that I think fairly arise from everything discussed so far:

Why does Carvana list used Tesla Model 3s at a price above the price for new Model 3s, and why would anyone pay more for the used car?

Why do the “Purchase Pending” labels on those listings persist for so long?

What contractual arrangements does Tesla have with Carvana?

Does Tesla, directly or indirectly, rely on any data from Carvana in arriving at its estimates of residual values?

If so, did Carvana, despite being aware of the precipitous decline in used car prices in April, fail to communicate that information to Tesla?

How reliable are the Tesla Q1 financials in view of the obvious decline in used car prices since Dec. 31 (the date of Tesla’s last adjustment to its residual value estimates)?

I realize these kinds of questions have a name at Tesla. They are boring, boneheaded questions.

Conclusions

Feel free to disagree in the comments, but I'm not persuaded by Tesla’s claim in the 10-Q that it was “not aware of any specific events or circumstances” requiring an update to its residual value estimates and assumptions.

I’ll go further: Had Tesla reckoned with the havoc the COVID-19 crisis has wreaked on the used car market, it almost surely would have shown a significant loss rather than (thanks to $354 million in regulatory credit revenue) a tiny profit in Q1.

Also, the peculiar listings in Carvana raise the question of whether Tesla relies on Carvana data in formulating its residual value assumptions. It's a question that reasonably curious analysts or investors would asked.

The astonishing divergence between what Carvana told Daniel C and Reza Soltani, and its tiny write-down of inventory in Q1, suggest to me that Carvana, like Tesla, is a company about whose management an investor would do well to be wary.

Finally, it's worth remembering that, in the most recent 10-K, Tesla's auditors, PricewatershouseCoopers, identified "Automotive Sales to Customers With a Resale Value Guarantee or Buyback Option" as among the "Critical Audit Matters":

The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to automotive sales to customers with a resale value guarantee or buyback option is a critical audit matter are there was significant judgment by management in determining the sales return reserve when customers do not have a significant economic incentive to exercise their option. This in turn led to high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures and evaluating evidence in the sales return reserve when customers do not have a significant economic incentive.

A warning, obviously, that PwC is deferring to the judgment of Tesla management on this crucial issue.

Further Thoughts

I'm as fascinated as many of you are by the ongoing drama regarding Tesla’s defiance of the shelter-in-place order in Alameda County.

My earnest hope is that, very soon, it will be safe for everyone to return to work, everywhere. And that, in the meantime, people everywhere will feel compelled to obey the law, whether or not they agree with it. And, of course, that people will feel unconstrained in speaking out against laws or policies with which they disagree.

As for Tesla, to my mind, it remains uninvestable, long or short. The share price bears absolutely no relationship to the company’s fundamentals, which are worse than I have ever seen them since I started writing here.

