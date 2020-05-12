Disney: To Buy Or Not To Buy, That Is The Question

Are buyers too far ahead of events or are those on the sidelines missing the train?

From the day Bob Iger assumed the reins at Disney (DIS), investors have been richly rewarded. Consider this: Six months ago, the shares traded for roughly 5.5X the March 2005 share price. During the same time frame, the S&P 500 increased less than three fold.

During Iger’s tenure, Disney acquired Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. As the chart below illustrates, the firm’s domestic box office receipts soared from a 10% share in 2005 to 33% in 2019. WIth the acquisition of Twentieth-Century Fox, Disney now accounts for 40% of the domestic box office.

Source: Statista

One could be excused for believing Disney may grab a larger portion of movie goers money. The recently released Frozen 2 is the highest-grossing animated movie in history, with more than $1.4 billion in global sales. Avenger: Endgame posted a worldwide gross of $2.8 billion. Last year’s $11 billion in revenues trounced the previous record of $7.6 billion set in 2016.

Aside from the dominant position in the film industry, Disney can boast of the fastest growing streaming service and the most visited portfolio of theme parks. Last year, the company grew revenues by 17%.

Then COVID-19 swept the globe. The impact to Disney may be best articulated by the company’s recent SEC filing:

“We have closed our theme parks, suspended our cruises and theatrical shows, delayed theatrical distribution of films both domestically and internationally, and experienced supply chain disruption and ad sales impacts. In addition, there has been a disruption in the creation and availability of content we rely on for our various distribution paths, including most significantly, the cancellation of certain sports events, and the shutting down of production of most film and television content.”

Sadly, this describes nearly every facet of the firm’s operations.

Disney is hemorrhaging, yet many investors are treating the stock as if it is well on its way to recovery. We have no clear picture of the future for the theme parks, hotels, resorts and cruise ships that provide a great deal of the company's revenues.

Herein, I provide a means to evaluate some of Disney’s segments to better understand the ramifications of social distancing on the firm.

While I agree that Disney is an exceptional long term investment, I question whether now is the time to invest in the company.

Recent Results

Disney’s Q2 results reflect six weeks of closures. Here are the highlights:

Diluted EPS fell 93% to $0.26 from $3.53 in the prior-year quarter. EPS from continuing operations for the six months ended March 28, 2020 decreased 73% YoY to $1.44 from $5.42.

Parks, Experiences and Products Parks quarterly revenues decreased 10% to $5.5 billion, and segment operating income decreased 58% to $639 million.

Studio Entertainment revenues for the quarter increased 18% to $2.5 billion and segment operating income decreased 8% to $466 million.

Direct-to-Consumer & International quarterly revenues increased from $1.1 billion to $4.1 billion. Segment operating loss increased from $385 million to $812 million.

Understanding Disney’s Businesses

The following chart provides a picture of the company’s revenues and operating income, by segment, in FY2019.

Source: Company reports/ Chart by Author (DTC: Direct to Consumer/ International)

The bulk of the company's revenues and operating profits stem from the Media Networks and the Parks, Experiences and Products segments.

Disney’s theme parks average over 431,000 daily visitors. The chart below provides the average per person cost for a day at a theme park.

Source: Business Insider

Per person costs for a day in the Magic Kingdom, minus accommodations, hits roughly $165. The sum dedicated to “accommodations” may or may not be spent in a Disney property, and the sums will vary according to the park visited. On the other hand, many visitors spend more than the cost of a meal during a visit. For a rough estimate, I will use $165 X 431,000.

That totals approximately $71 million in lost revenue daily. Assuming the parks reopen and attendance averages 90% of pre crisis levels the lost revenues equal $7 million daily, or roughly $2.5 billion per year. Every 5% loss in attendance equates a daily loss of $3.5 million dollars, or roughly $1.25 billion annually.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson project a drop in theme park revenue of 33% for this fiscal year followed by a 1% decline in FY2021.

Let us try another means to measure potential revenue losses. Disney operates 42 hotels with approximately 36,000 rooms. Total average spending per day, per guest is $334. The company had an occupancy rate of 87% in 2018 ( an average 31,320 rooms per day). A 10% drop in occupancy equals roughly $1 million per day in lost revenue.

CBRE Hotels Research projects a US hotel occupancy rate of roughly 42% in 2020.

If we take the 42% estimate, we can model a 45% drop in hotel occupancy for Disney hotels. That provides us with a daily revenue loss of $5.5 million, or roughly $2 billion a year.

A study by Hotel Asset Value Enhancement provides a less optimistic forecast for the US hotel industry. That organization does not see a full recovery for a half decade.

I readily admit these two exercises are crude calculations. Nonetheless, they to illustrate the revenue losses Disney may face.

When Great Ain’t Good Enough

I touted Disney’s preeminence in the movie industry. Well, the problem is that for the time being, there is no movie industry, at least not in the traditional sense.

When local authorities in China reopened cinemas, the national government quickly moved to close all theaters. It actually was a moot point. Movie screenings were averaging less than a person a day, and the national daily box office was in the low thousands of dollars.

There are those that point to ESPN and DIsney+ as the work horses that will pull the company through this crisis. Watched by 200 million viewers per month, ESPN is the highest rated channel among men.

The problem is that the major sports leagues aren’t providing new content. Furthermore, all of that sports programming comes at a premium. Disney's 2019 annual report noted $8.8 billion in sports programming costs in 2020.

ESPN will undoubtedly suffer from a decline in advertising. A report by MAGNA Global projects a 12% decline in 2020.

Great fanfare accompanied the launch of Disney+, and rightly so. Six months after the service's debut, the company boasts 54.5 million subscribers. However, Disney’s Direct to Consumer and International segment has been bleeding millions, and that was largely pre crisis.

Source: Metrics Disney Investor Relations/ Chart by Author

For all of the ballyhoo regarding Disney+, it is currently a money losing business, and management projects it will remain so until 2024.

My Perspective

There are reasons for optimism: With the reopening of the Shanghai Disney, the available tickets (30% of capacity) sold out in minutes. The company still has a lengthy runway for Disney+, with recent launches in India and across much of Europe.

Disney has taken a number of measures to shore up the company’s financial position, including a suspension of the dividend and large scale furloughs..

Ponder this. What would your response be if I authored a piece advocating you invest in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), Park Hotels (PK), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), Comcast (CMCSA)?

Now let's assume you engage in arcane back-of-a-napkin math that determines the collective PEG of the combined businesses is 84 and the forward PE is 29.

You now have a reasonable representation of Disney’s businesses.

I fully understand that Disney is a dynamic company. Nonetheless, I must question whether now is the time to invest in a business with so many future unknowns.

Let us not forget that economies throughout the globe have been shattered by COVID-19, and Disney’s products are the very definition of those purchased with discretionary income.

Take a look at the chart below for a view of how the share price fared during the most recent recession.

Source: Metrics Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

In my estimation, here are the two most likely scenarios for the shares over the short to medium term: either the stock will stumble along with no great upside, or some sort of shock will send the shares on a downward spiral.

Consequently, I rate Disney as a HOLD.

If you did not buy the stock over the last two months, I opine that you are more likely to experience a sharp downside in the next 90 days than to record market beating returns.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing articles to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.