BP: Stock Set For A Major Rally With Increase In Oil Prices

Crude oil futures (WTI) for June delivery increased to $24.56 (a rise of $4.17) on May 5, 2020 before moving 3.42% to $25.40 the following day.

BP aims to have decreased its cash-point balance to less than $35 per barrel by 2021.

A strong combination of negative oil prices, battle for control of energy prices and overload of storage facilities has adversely affected the global oil sector. The demand of the product has been destroyed as many countries are coming to terms with the reality of lockdowns. While most analysts are looking at a viable post-COVID-19 future with focus on renewable energy, it is vital to consider how we can adapt to unforeseen economic shocks.

BP p.l.c. (BP) in its Q1 2020 earnings report stated that losses had amounted to $4.4 billion. Losses at the inventory hit a major slump at $3.7 billion, occasioned by the negative global oil prices in April 2020. Lower equity over the period as a result of volatility of the Forex market increased the company's net debt to $51.4 billion from $45.4 billion in December 2019. In spite of this decline, BP's stock moved up by 5.26% on 30th April 2020 to trade at $25.43. The increase is attributed to news that global countries are easing down on the economic lockdowns.

Thesis

Although the general investment sentiment regarding BP is poor as shown in the financial analysis, the energy company can rely on its downstream stability through oil demand progression to keep up with crude oil price changes as well as maintain a bullish price on its stock ahead of Q2 earnings.

Downstream Control

March 2020 saw BP's stake in Rosneft accrue lower contributions after the Russian partner was sanctioned by the US government. Rosneft's wound down its business operations in Venezuela, where it acted as an intermediary for PDVSA- handling sales. The US government accused Rosneft of hiding country- disclosure information. The following graph shows the nation's annual average daily oil shipments from 2019 to 2020.

Source: Reuters

Despite the US investigations, Venezuela's average daily crude and refined oil exports held stronger in April after hitting turbulence in March. The country managed to export more than 800,000 barrels per day in April. Rosneft's trading is set to rebound once it is established that the Russian oil giant has cut all ties in Venezuela. The company has made it clear that it sold all its Venezuelan assets to a Russian company in the country.

Vostok and Bunge Bioenergia

In January 2020, President Putin announced Russia's plan to invest $300 billion in incentives to initiate oil and gas projects in the Arctic region. This declaration paved the way for the Vostok Oil, a key project that is set to produce more than 100 million tonnes of oil per annum from 2030. It will come with more than 800 km of pipelines, two airports, more than 15 new towns and a seaport, north of the Arctic. Rosneft's input in Vostok Oil (of more than $134 billion) propelled Russia to announce $40 billion in tax cuts to attract investors in the region.

BP's joint venture with Bunge Limited (BG), BP Bunge Bioenergia, is also set to benefit from the global expansion of the ethanol market. Bunge Bioenergia is a dominant player in the Brazilian sugarcane crushing empire. At the beginning of April 2020, the company began turning sugarcane-based ethanol into alcohol disinfectants that would be used by Brazilians to combat COVID-19. The most important factor is the strong growth of the global bio-ethanol market.

Market analysis shows that the bio-ethanol market is set to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2020-2025. The driving factors of this market are the eco-friendly automobiles and the green environment. Bio-fuels produced from sugar and oils will be highly preferred after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have died down. Companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) will also reap big from this venture as it also produces first-generation fuels.

Additionally, the bio-ethanol production is in line with BP's vision for a net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. French company Total SA (TOT) has also joined the carbon-neutral movement with its deadline set for 2050 as well. Total's earnings transcript shows that the company's downstream activities generated cash flow of $5 billion to $6 billion in the first quarter of 2020. In Q4 2019, Total's net-adjusted profit was $3.2 billion while the debt-adjusted cash-flow stood at $7.4 billion. The strong cash flow in Q4 sustained the company through volatility in Q1 to ensure downstream trading business was successful in the first quarter of 2020.

Crude Oil Inventories

The inventories for crude oil in the USA as at May 6, 2020 were expected to have high volatility. The previous recording stood at 8.991M, with the forecast a little bit higher at 10.619M. According to the CNBC, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures opened trading on Monday 4th May, 2020 losing $1.14 to trade at $18.10 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures rose from a low of $25.50 to $26.20 a barrel.

Further, the weekly API stock of crude oil had moderate volatility at 10 million at the start of May. Data shows that OPEC countries had higher oil productions in April 2020, decreasing prices despite the OPEC+ reaching a truce. The strength of the slight increase in the price of oil expected in the year is as a result of the strengthening of the US dollar.

US-China trade war

The progress of COVID-19 has not only made investors to consider how to overcome the negative effects of the outbreak but also how to adapt to it. This adaptation should, however, not rule out the dominance of China as a major economic player for trade and geo-political investments. The argument of this article suggests that OPEC countries should look past the Chinese oil demand to survive post COVID-19. As at March 2020, Chinese oil demand had fallen to 4 million barrels per day signaling a major fall in fuel consumption in the Asian powerhouse.

After the phase 1 agreement came into effect on February 14, 2020, the success has been cut-short by the progress of the virus.

Source: Forex Live

Trade tariffs on US exports by the Chinese government have risen from 8.0% in January 2018 to 20.3% by March 2020. Vice versa, the tariffs on Chinese exports by the US Government have risen from 3.1% to 19.3%. In 2019, the US became a net-exporter of oil, leading to a sharp reduction in oil imports in 2020.

In March 2020, America posted a petroleum surplus worth $2.1 billion. At the same time, imports fell to $232.2 billion (a decline of 6%), the lowest since 2016. Automobiles imported by March 2020 also reduced to $27.8 billion from $30.5 billion in February 2015. We foresee that the government will be forced to tone down on the tough restrictions to China as the states begin to ease on lockdowns.

BP's Strong Financial Future

Despite the challenging business environment coupled with demand destruction as occasioned by COVID-19, BP had a stellar performance in the first quarter of 2020. At the end of the period, the energy company faced adverse effects of Forex exchange and oil price changes.

However, the crude oil futures (WTI) for June delivery increased to $24.56 (a rise of $4.17) on May 5, 2020. This jump represents increased oil trading at 20.4%. July deliveries also rose to $26.49 (an increase of $3.71). Brent oil futures were up 13.86% to settle at $30.97.

As of May 6, 2020, oil prices had changed significantly, with WTI moving 3.42% to $25.40. Please see the picture below.

Source: Oilprice.com

BP's Chief Financial Officer, Brian Gilvary was optimistic in his statement on the first quarter results.

We have a clear plan to build, liquidity, strengthen our balance sheet and reduce expenditure to drive our cash balance point below $35 per barrel in 2021.”

The company is set to lower its net debt and ensure the gearing ratio rises to 20-30% range into 2021. To reduce the gearing trend till the stated period, BP plans to ensure that new projects into 2021 deliver at least 900 mboe/d.

Source: Statista

In 2019, BP's oil fields located in North America produced 424,000 barrels of crude oil per day. This amount included concentrates. Oil production will increase in 2021 after the company realigns the cash-point balance.

Conclusion

Oil is headed for a major rally as the world is moving from demand to supply destruction. Factories are coming back to life as the economic tensions caused by COVID-19 are easing down. By 2021, BP aims to have decreased its cash-point balance to less than $35 per barrel. In March 2020, the US posted a petroleum surplus of $2.1 billion with imports falling to $232.2 billion. BP's stake in Rosneft and Bunge Bioenergia is a concrete investment that will ensure the company reaps big in both oil and bio-ethanol production in the long term. For these reasons we are bullish on BP stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.