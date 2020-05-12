Top Ships: The Worst Performing Stock Still Listed On A Major U.S. Exchange

TOPS is the worst performing stock listed on a major U.S. exchange that I have seen, driven by ten reverse splits and highly toxic and dilutive financings.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has the dubious distinction of being the worst performing stock while still maintaining a listing on a major U.S. exchange that I have ever seen. TOPS has declined from approximately a $170,500,000,000 split-adjusted stock price back in 2004 to around $0.20 today. That's a 99.99999999988% decline. A constant stream of heavy dilution and corresponding reverse splits are the cause of this impressive drop.

There is absolutely no indication that the process of dilution will cease any time soon. In fact, the company's structure incentivizes the CEO to continue this behaviour. Despite the history of investor losses, retail traders continue to provide liquidity as tens of millions of shares trade in a day. Chasing TOPS in hopes of the next pop is very likely to be a losing proposition and investors should consider selling any position they have and permanently blacklisting the stock from their portfolio.

Data by YCharts

A history of heavy reverse splits and dilution that will continue

TOPS has had a long history of reverse splits and dilution caused by toxic financing deals. Here is a list of the company's reverse splits since inception in 2004:

A 1-for-3 reverse split in March 2008

A 1-for-10 reverse split in June 2011

A 1-for-7 reverse split in April 2014

A 1-for-10 reverse split in February 2016

A 1-for-20 reverse split in May 2017

A 1-for-15 reverse split in June 2017

A 1-for-30 reverse split in August 2017

A 1-for-2 reverse split in October 2017

A 1-for-10 reverse split in March 2018

A 1-for-20 reverse split in August 2019

While the first decade after listing could be excused off as merely a struggling business in a tepid and inconsistent macroeconomic environment for bulk shippers, it has been the last five years where TOPS's management has completely given up on the appearance of any effort to protecting shareholder value. The combined force of these reverse splits is 1-for-7,560,000,000.

A hypothetical billionaire who owned 8 billion shares of TOPS back in 2004 is down to one share. In reality, the company didn't have that many shares outstanding at the time. All shareholders who held the stock since 2014 have been completely wiped out through reverse splits. If investors made the bad decision to purchase more shares in order to average down, they have likely been wiped out multiple times. And if they still have more shares and refuse to sell them, they need to be prepared for more wipeouts in the future.

TOPS had 8,695,348 shares at the end of 2019. With the latest offering of 29,500,000 shares filed on April 30th - just two days after an offering of 35,000,000 shares - TOPS is up to 215,538,488 shares. After the last reverse split in August 2019, the company had approximately 1.6 million shares outstanding. This is a mind boggling increase to the share float of more than 130 times in eight months.

When common shares are treated as nothing more than currency, investors must completely ignore positive fundamentals, business objectives and future growth prospects. It does not matter if every one of the company's ships carries its weight in gold. That gold would be eventually diluted into nothing. The only thing that matters in assessing if TOPS is worth a buy is by analyzing management's behaviour.

Series E Preferred Shares protect management at the expense of common shares

In April 2019, TOPS issued Series E convertible stock to Family Trading Inc., a company related to CEO Evangelos Pistiolis, for the settlement of debt. The preferred shares are convertible into common shares at 80% of the lowest daily 20-day VWAP with a supposed floor at $0.60. However, as evidenced by the reverse split since then, this $0.60 floor is not subject to reverse splits. It's essentially a floorless convertible as reverse splits can be voted on and passed on a whim.

Pistiolis' family trust owns 100,000 Series D preferred shares. These preferred shares have 1,000 times the voting power of common shares and combine for 100 million votes. While TOPS has blown up its float to the point where these shares no longer have a majority voting stake, TOPS's shares are in the hands of retail traders who rarely vote and won't put up a dissenting voting block.

The ownership structure of TOPS creates a conflict of interest that is dangerous to common shareholders and should be an obvious red flag to anyone who bothers to do some research. Common shares are being issued to purchase fleet, pay high salaries and redeem Series E preferred stock at a 15% premium. While the enterprise value of TOPS increases, the common shares have no value because they are being used as nothing more than currency.

There were 10,364 Series E preferred shares that convert into 17,274,140 common shares at a floor price of $0.60 as of April 10. While that currently only represents a small minority stake if they were to be converted, the next reverse split will likely reduce the common share float to a point where a majority stake would be owned upon conversion.

The CEO can bide his time, continue to build assets in TOPS by using highly dilutive financing deals and then convert Series E preferred shares into a majority stake when he feels that the common shares hold some value. TOPS is an absolute sell and avoid under every possible scenario I see except for one. The exercise of preferred shares into common shares would be the one and only time TOPS potentially becomes a buy and hold should the valuations justify it. Management and common shareholder incentives would finally be aligned.

Conclusion: Avoid buying TOPS at all costs until CEO exercises his preferred stock

I consider this article to be a public service announcement which hopefully (usually new) retail traders will read before being sucked into the liquid and volatile day trading fun this stock provides every so often before giving a kick to the gut of its newly sucked in shareholders. What TOPS and the vulture financiers are doing is completely legal as long as SEC filings disclose everything in a timely manner. This is not a regulatory issue here.

Retail traders need to blacklist TOPS so that buy side volume dries up and the vulture financiers are left holding the bag. If and when the CEO converts his Series E preferred shares and owns more than half of the common stock, only then will management take an interest in protecting the share price.

There's a saying in the investment world that past performance is not indicative of future results. I think that only applies to GOOD past performance. With respect to bad past performance, past results are very much indicative of what will happen in the future for TOPS. Based on the pattern since 2004, I believe that the next reverse split is in the not-too-distant future in order to maintain the NASDAQ listing and start the dilutive process all over again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.