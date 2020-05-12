Fed Funds Futures Signal More Pain For Stocks

What rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born? - W. B. Yeats

There are moments when our new COVID-19 world, with its empty streets, closed shops, and masked, potentially biohazardous pedestrians, strikes me as too bizarre to be real. Last Thursday, I had one of those moments, brought on this time not by the view from my window but by numbers on a screen. Incredibly, all the fed funds futures contracts from the December expiration on were trading above the 100 level, signaling that negative US dollar overnight interest rates - something once all but unimaginable - might become a reality by the end of this year. (You get the implied funds rate by subtracting the contract price from 100.) As of the Friday (May 8) close, the implied rates curve through March was back above zero, but Figure 1 still fills me with a sense of foreboding.

Figure 1. Fed funds futures implied rates (basis points; May 8, 2020)

Source: CME Group, author's calculations

Not a plus for stocks

You might think negative rates would be good for stocks. Lower rates and bull markets go together in normal times. Shouldn't this be just as true below zero?

Perhaps this is how the markets interpreted the fed funds futures action at the end of last week (assuming they were paying attention at all). But there were no big moves in the European and Japanese markets when their central banks initiated negative interest rates several years ago. Following the European Central Bank's introduction of this policy in June 2014, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index went nowhere for the rest of the year and has basically been range-bound ever since (Figure 2).

Figure 2. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index (weekly closes)

Source: Bigcharts

Similarly, NIRP was also not a game changer in Tokyo when the Bank of Japan introduced it in January 2016 (Figure 3).

Figure 3. The TOPIX Index (weekly closes).

Source: Bigcharts

These examples suggest that negative rates are not a plus for stocks. They are rather an evidence of serious underlying economic problems and, therefore, a predictor of underperformance.

The specter of debt deflation

Monetary policy loses its magic when rates go subzero, for the obvious reason that having lenders pay borrowers is a disaster for the banks as long as deposits still earn positive yields. And passing on negative rates to depositors will be a non-starter whenever they have the option of keeping their money under the mattress instead. Bankers' attempts to maintain non-negative deposit spreads would result in bank runs and a move toward an all-cash economy. While rate cuts stimulate economic growth under normal circumstances, venturing too far below zero puts the economy at risk of a banking crisis.

Today, with the fed funds rate already almost at zero and 2Q GDP growth likely to be in the minus double digits, it's hard to see how a policy that is sufficiently expansionary to keep prices from falling will be feasible. The futures curve in Figure 1 is warning us that the central bank may soon find itself unable to cut further, leaving it with no effective tools to head off the onset of deflation. The advent of zero interest rate policies has not eliminated the zero lower bound, only pushed it down a bit enough, perhaps, to deal with European and Japanese-style stagnation but hardly enough to deal with the crisis of near Biblical proportions the world is now experiencing.

The risk is that we will end up in a debt deflation trap similar to that of the 1930s. Price declines will lead to bankruptcies because lower prices reduce a firm's revenues but not its debt service obligations. As the least profitable companies go out of business, their employees and suppliers will take a hit as well. Aggregate demand will fall, the price level will drop further, and more businesses will fold. In the absence of any effective monetary policy response, a vicious circle will ensue.

Implied fed funds rates less than zero are a sign that we are fast approaching the limit of what can be achieved through monetary policy. If this is the case, even a sideways trend like those in Figures 2 and 3 will be too much to hope for. With only the promise of "QE infinity" now keeping markets afloat, once it becomes obvious that the Fed is running out of options, stocks will have nowhere to go but down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.