Zynex: Business And Valuation Concern, Closing Position

Zynex (ZYXI) looks like it may be facing major challenges to its business model, and I have been disturbed by information released by the company over the past few months. Moreover, the stock price (and value multiples) have now reached levels I’d be uncomfortable with in the best of environments. This article will detail what I have found in my recent research, and my reasons for selling.

Rather than burying the lede, I’ll begin by saying my most urgent reason for selling is that beginning June 1 Tricare will begin considering TENS as experimental for treating lower back pain and will no longer cover it. (They are even more unequivocal in an earlier announcement of the decision.) I believe Tricare is at least among the insurers most often reimbursing NexWave sales, most certainly responsible for a large portion of them, and offered some of the most generous reimbursement rates. Likewise, lower back pain has been the most common prescribed use, perhaps even the designated use for the majority of sales.

It may be less accurate to read this announcement as something that will affect Zynex as something that is about Zynex. They are the dominant player in prescription TENS space, with the only significant sales force, and over the past year they entered Tricare’s radar in a big way.

Tricare is the high-end insurance provider for the military and veterans. It is the insurer that has come up most often in my research on Zynex, and VA hospitals most often as a focus of Nexwave sales and sales efforts.

It seems Tricare has long had that role with Zynex. Something similar happened in 2015:

Sales of the transdermal pain creams were negatively impacted at the second quarter of 2015 by the decision by TRICARE, the military health insurer, to discontinue reimbursement for compound pain creams. To give you some perspective, revenue from TRICARE was $277,000 in the first quarter, compared to $157,000 in the second quarter, most of which came in the month of April. Total pharmacy revenue in the second quarter was $458,000, compared to $474,000 in the first quarter of 2015. We expect that pharmacy revenue will decline further in the third quarter as a result of the TRICARE decision. (Zynex 2015 Q2 earnings call)

So Tricare had been responsible for 58% of pharmacy sales. Zynex discontinued its pharmacy division soon after this announcement.

And Tricare is not the only insurer Zynex is having issues with. The 2020 Q1 earnings release noted somewhat cryptically: “As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue increased to 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 19% for the same period in 2019. The increase as a percentage of revenue is due to lower collections from certain commercial insurance payors.”

So it appears that there were problems with insurers during Q1, when Tricare was issuing its first announcement. I haven’t been able to find any information on which insurer(s) were responsible for the lower margins in Q1. But in searching for that information I have been told that insurers in general have been squeezing suppliers of durable medical equipment, and that in April Blue Cross Blue Shield (at least in Louisiana) has reduced reimbursement for codes relevant to the Nexwave.

But unfortunately such information is not publicly available. In fact, it is rare to know about such a change before it hits a company’s bottom line. If Tricare is the tip of an iceberg, I can’t say how large that iceberg is (though Tricare is very much a big deal on its own). I can’t say if a trend is already in place, but I have to be concerned that one is at least beginning. Tricare has made their new stance public, and other insurers are watching.

Impact To Business Plan

My understanding of Zynex’s business plan was that they planned to use the opportunity presented by the lack of competitors in the prescription TENS/electrotherapy market to build a nationwide sales force. With that force they could diversify into other products. That plan may be threatened, and that may be why we saw the huge increase in hiring over the last couple of months (to 48 in April, when the average last year was 10 to 15 a month). The source of expansion funding may be disappearing, and I suspect we won’t see the huge profits we expected from the Nexwave in 2021 and beyond.

They now are not far away from having that sales force, and even without huge Nexwave profits, they do have a shelf offering in place that would allow them to fund product acquisitions by selling stock. The longer-term plan may succeed, but it could be a rougher ride.

Changes Inside The Company

Tricare first announced the coverage change in February. Since then there have been numerous statements and action from management that I considered divergent from how they used to do business. I couldn’t attribute these changes to COVID-19-related challenges - I wasn’t satisfied that I had an explanation until I found these changes in the insurance market.

I was troubled by Zynex’s guidance raise in March, after the COVID-19 crisis had begun. We now know that as they were issuing that new guidance, sales rep productivity had dropped by about 50%. An affirmation of prior guidance would have been sufficient. I wasn't comfortable with such a conspicuously bullish statement in the face of declining fundamentals.

I had always appreciated that in general Zynex management remained focused on the success of the company instead of on the stock price. I don’t like it that that seems to have changed.

Until recently, Zynex had managed aggressive growth in an impressively orderly fashion, from 5 to 10 and 20 new reps a month, before attrition. Their hiring has however jumped to a rate that is difficult to consider orderly - 0 sales reps in Q1 and over 48 in April alone. I had appreciated the effort they put in training and team-building and ensuring that all employees share the company message and perspective. To that end they used to fly all new hires to headquarters for a week. That has of course ended because of CV. Now almost half of the sales staff is composed of new hires that have never interacted face to face with management or their coworkers, and have likely not had any of the kind of social experiences that would make them feel part of a team and embrace the company’s message and ethics.

Similarly troubling is that for the first time management in Q1 materials didn’t mention culling any of the new hires - attrition used to be around 20%. I had been convinced they were focused on building a high-quality sales force for long-term success. It no longer looks that way to me. The recent hiring practices would be more in line with ramping up quickly to take advantage of a market that might disappear. With these kinds of hiring practices how different would it be to just go back to using freelance sales reps?

However, if it looks like the Nexwave market may not be viable for much longer, this acceleration would be the right move.

Insider Sales

The CEO’s stock sales are understandable and accepted. However, the CFO has also been selling heavily, selling about 55,000 shares in the last two months, which brought his holdings down to a mere 10,000 common shares (before he exercised more options two days ago). It is very unusual for a senior officer in a company to come so close to cashing out and remain with the company. It doesn’t send a good signal. I won't put a lot of weight on this, but it doesn't help.

Valuation

Even without any of the above concerns, now would not seem like the right time for Zynex to launch up to new and higher valuation multiples. The decreased rep productivity Zynex has experienced due to COVID-19 will echo through earnings results for the next year. And the CEO’s estimates are based on business conditions returning to normal… about now (as he stated in the Q1 call). That seems aggressive. So even absent the issues I have discussed, their future estimates seem vulnerable to a miss. And even absent a miss, they are currently valued generously, in both a historic and absolute sense.

I have included three charts, all generated by Seeking Alpha. The first shows the changes in the price/earnings ratio, a conventional and simple way of valuing a company.

ZYXI has been supporting a P/E of 30 to 40 through this growth cycle. 60 is too high, unless the growth prospects had advanced considerably. They have not.

The second shows the price/sales ratio, a forgiving way to value a high-growth company.

The last shows cash flow, which lines up most closely with the valuation method I use, although it penalizes Zynex for spending on growth.

Any price in the teens currently bakes in large amounts of future earnings growth. I was comfortable buying Zynex at 9, and considered it a good value under 10. And considering the drag on growth from COVID-19, this is likely not the time for it to support new, higher price levels. But until there is more visibility on the potentially large issues with insurers, I have difficulty proposing a fair price for the stock and recommend stepping aside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long, but 130% hedged and am in the process of winding down my long position.