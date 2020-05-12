Chesapeake Energy: Massive Reorganization Imminent

We tried to warn you about the long-troubled Chesapeake Energy (CHK) several times, most recently telling you that it was in survival mode. Last year we predicted CHK was heading toward a reverse split, which happened, and back in February, we urged you to resist entering the madness that was this penny stock. The bottom line here is that there are so many better places to put your money in this market that all that really is keeping people around is pride.

Be honest with yourself. How much money have you lost going long in this name? No strategy other than short or day trading (both specialties of ours) has made money. You can make money trading it, playing the few bounces the name enjoys as it kicks the can down the inevitable road of bankruptcy. Interestingly, the agonizing demise has slowed with the price of natural gas starting to rebound, but has accelerated thanks to the oil collapse. The writing is on the wall and has been in the debt markets. Just as we predicted, the 1 for 200 reverse split has led to further share price erosion. The company is out with earnings, and in this column, we discuss what's going on and what we see happening. Overall, avoid the name unless you are day trading.

Performance

Operationally the company had shifted to a larger focus on oil, which was a good move, back when oil prices were holding up pretty well and natural gas prices were terrible. Now the latter is rallying a bit, but still low. Chesapeake is producing the highest amount of oil that it ever has, and is shifting more and more toward oil and away from natural gas. Whether oil rebounds sufficiently before the company goes bankrupt is probably a coin flip here.

The company also is reducing capex to save money and is exploring continued asset sales. This is positive. What about production? Overall the company delivered fourth quarter oil production of 126,000 barrels of oil per day, and 1,898,000 mmcf per day of natural gas. This was a 15% increase in oil production and a 7% decline in natural gas. As for pricing, it was bad. Oil prices for oil sold was $46.93 (higher than we expected) but down from $57.80 a year ago. Natural gas prices were down massively at $1.86 per mcf, down from $3.27.

Production is getting axed moving forward. Due to current oil prices and midstream constraints, it has shut-in wells and delayed turn-in-lines, which will reduce projected oil production by approximately 50% and 37% in May and June, respectively. As market conditions improve, it may return wells to production and complete drilled but uncompleted wells. Capital expenditures for the remainder of the year will range between $500 million and $700 million and will be focused primarily on gas assets, since oil pricing is disastrous.

The headlines showed a revenue beat of $580 million despite the declines in pricing, though a wider than expected adjusted EPS loss. The company reported a net loss of $8.3 billion. Adjusted net loss per share was a laughable print of $852 per share, but is impacted by the reverse split. Still it was ugly.

Survival is up in the air

The reality is that debt is coming due and current pricing brings into question the ability to fully meet covenants. The debt is overwhelming. As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, CHK had a cash balance of $82 million and $6 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, it had a net working capital deficit of $442 million and $1.141 billion, respectively. As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, its working capital deficit included $420 million and $385 million, respectively, of debt due in the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.011 billion of borrowing capacity available under the revolving credit facility, with outstanding borrowings of $1.900 billion and $89 million utilized for various letters of credit. While they will likely get waivers/extensions, etc., if pricing declines, they are in serious trouble. Management stated in the 10-Q:

We closely monitor the amounts and timing of our sources and uses of funds, particularly as they affect our ability to maintain compliance with the financial covenants of our revolving credit facility. We currently have no access to capital and other financial markets. In response to the lack of new capital and funding, we are considering strategic alternatives, which may include but are not limited to additional expense reductions; seeking a restructuring, amendment or refinancing of existing debt through a private restructuring; and reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. Additionally, our customers and counterparties are experiencing uncertain economic conditions which may impact their ability ..A breach of any of these covenants or our inability to comply with the required financial ratios or financial condition tests could result in a default under our revolving credit facility that, if not cured or waived, could result in acceleration of all indebtedness outstanding thereunder and cross-default rights under our other debt. If that should occur, we may be unable to pay all such debt or to borrow sufficient funds to refinance it. Even if new financing were then available, it may not be on terms that are acceptable to us. In addition, in the event of an event of default under our revolving credit facility, the affected lenders could foreclose on the collateral securing such revolving credit facility and require repayment of all borrowings outstanding thereunder. If the amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility or any of our other indebtedness were to be accelerated, our assets may not be sufficient to repay in full the amounts owed to the lenders or to our other debt holders.

The company is going to pull out all the stops to keep itself going but with energy prices obliterated there is not much the company can do. Cutting spending is great. Reducing the workforce. Focusing on gas which has better pricing is good. Slowing down production to save expenses is a help. And the stock could rebound, and do so sharply, but it needs oil and gas to rebound. It's as simple as that. Cost-cutting is welcomed but a lot of questions remain. While the company has managed debt, it has a lot of notes due.

Here's another look at some of the obligations coming due:

Source: Earnings slides

So those are out there. The spending cuts are a positive sign, but with such massive debt, leverage is not going down enough given there's a lot of outspending of cash flows in this pricing environment.

Final thoughts

Why try and put money here, unless you like to really gamble? The debt is still massive. Time has been running out for a major rally in energy prices. To survive, we believe we need a massive rally in energy. We do not think the company survives without a massive restructuring or bankruptcy to see a huge rebound in energy prices which isn't likely until 2021. The impact of the pandemic, including a resulting reduction in demand for oil and natural gas, coupled with the sharp decline in commodity prices following the announcement of price reductions and production increases in March 2020 by members of OPEC+ has led to significant global economic contraction.

While an agreement to cut production has since been announced by OPEC+ and its allies, the situation, coupled with the impact of COVID-19, has continued to result in a significant downturn in the oil and gas industry. Oil prices declined sharply in April 2020 and remain low. Q2 is going to be worse than Q1. Oil and natural gas prices are expected to continue to be volatile as a result of the near-term production increases and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and as changes in oil and natural gas inventories, industry demand and national and economic performance are reported.

Avoid this stock. The reverse split was another nail in the coffin, but the COVID-19 crisis has made the demise imminent.

