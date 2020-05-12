I Still Have Not Received That BDC Memo

We will only start seeing Non-Accrual loans being mentioned in financial statements when BDCs report the third-quarter earnings of this year.

The average BDC in the BDC sector must lose 25% of its portfolio value before a debt covenant is broken.

During the past couple of days, I was inspired to analyze the BDC sector further, and what better way to analyze this sector than by examining the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, which tracks the MVIS Business Development Company Index. More specifically, I am going to analyze BIZD's holdings, as seen below.

My initial idea was to analyze BIZD's changes in price against changes in a standard interest rate (USD 3 MONTHS LIBOR) to see if there was a correlation. When the R^2 results came in that the two variables explain less than 1% of the variation, I trashed that idea and decided to see how much pressure the BDCs can take at the current leverage.

Pressure on leverage

According to new regulations, BDCs are allowed to increase their debt-to-equity ratio from 1:1 to 2:1. Another way to look at that is their fair portfolio value plus cash & equivalents can now be 150% of total debt once they get approval.

Getting approval by the board of directors does not mean it is effective immediately. If the shareholders vote on increasing the leverage, then it is immediately effective. I believe that a majority of the BDCs requested approval of a leverage increase when this bill was passed. I feel this way because I found many Fitch and Moody credit reports when I searched the internet. I also assume that BDCs' management would not have debt covenants that are more restrictive than the restrictions that govern them.

As interest rates decline, the fair value of the variable rate loans issued by the BDCs also falls. Many of the loans issued by BDCs have floors on them which help protect the BDC during the event of a negative interest rate environment.

1st Question: Not taking into consideration the possibility of these floors, as this information is not disclosed, how much could a portfolio decline before a covenant is broken?

Non-Accrual Loans

Non-Accrual loan means that the issuer of the debt is over 90 days past due on payments. A non-accrual loan does not mean that the value of the loan will go to zero.

So if a loan is put in non-accrual status, all is not lost. The BDC can renegotiate with the issuer. The BDC can take possession of the asset that guaranteed the loan if it is a secured loan. But a non-accrual loan reduces the fair value of the loan and, consequently, the portfolio.

2nd Question: At what point will the effects of a non-accrual loan be visible in the BDC's results?

Answers

Source: The financial information was collected on each company's last quarterly report and was found on Seeking Alpha.

Leverage = Current leverage ratio

APV = Adjusted Portfolio Value >>> This is a formula I created to show me at the minimum fair value before the 2:1 leverage covenant is broken

A in % = is how much the current portfolio fair value must decline to break the leverage covenant

According to my analysis, the average BDC held by BIZD could have a decline of 25% before it breaks the leverage ratio (2:1) of their debt covenant. The BDC NMFC has the lowest percentage, and at 9.3%. In my opinion, NMFC is skating on thin ice. Other than this BDC, a majority of them would have to decline by double digits before any issue arises.

Due to the definition of Non-Accrual Loans and the delay in reporting, we will only start seeing Non-Accrual loans being mentioned in financial statements when BDCs report the third-quarter earnings of this year.

Conclusion

According to my model, 3 out of 27 BDC held by BIZD are at risk of breaking a debt covenant (less than 15% of leeway before breaking a debt covenant), and their total weight in the index is 8%. Given that information and the possibility of the rest of the portfolios losing 25% of its fair value, I feel that BIZD has a worst-case scenario target price of $11.73.

