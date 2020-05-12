HIX: Franklin Templeton On Board Should Enhance Shareholder Value Creation

This time, we will present our readers with the Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) which was incorporated back in 1998. It is structured as a closed-end fund and has a total AUM of approximately $535 million. It has been distributing its shareholders a monthly dividend payment of $0.049 per share over the last couple of months. That makes up an interesting 10.58% dividend yield as of May 8, 2020. Franklin Templeton has announced to acquire Legg Mason earlier this year, therefore shareholders of this fund are about to vote over new management and sub-advisory agreements later in June 2020. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) Franklin Templeton on board might improve the existing portfolio management practices and bring additional inflows into the fund, (2) favorable maturity profile of the portfolio with an average weighted life of 6.09.

About the Fund

The fund has a primary objective to invest in income-generating high-yield fixed income securities which have a medium or lower credit rating. It is allowed to invest in global debt securities, however, it is restricted to invest up to 20% in emerging markets.

It currently uses 28.10% of loans and 3.88% of reverse repurchase agreements which makes up total leverage of roughly 32.00%. That comes within an industry-standard as some fixed-income CEFs are even allowed to use up to 50% of leverage. Nevertheless, given the high uncertainty surrounding the global economic rebound following the coronavirus crisis we would prefer to see leverage of up to 20%. Effective duration comes at 5.75 years, which enables the fund to weather the storm of coronavirus outbreak over the next couple of quarters. For instance, we believe that the longer-term maturity profile of its portfolio should make it even more resilient unless there is a major wave of corporate or sovereign bankruptcies in the near future. This fund has a listed management fee of 1.12%, which is in-line with other CEFs in the fixed income universe.

In terms of portfolio construction, we like this mix of 78% of the riskier part which consists of corporate fixed income securities and 22% of lower-risk government-related securities. In our view, such portfolio mix positions investors to have a better chance of reaching a higher return compared to just holding a risk free asset US 10 Year Treasury yield over the longer period of time. However, a higher potential return always comes with risk. Therefore, our readers should definitely check our previous article on BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT). In particular, we discuss the potential downgrade of investment-grade corporate bonds to 'junk' level and how the Fed is doing everything possible to protect the fixed income market including 'high-yield' securities.

For instance, this fund has almost 60% of high-yield corporate bonds, which is a very high-risk play during the most recent unprecedented times. We are not sure what the global economy and our daily lives will look like after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the figure above, there were more than 80% of recommended workplace closures in April around the world and nobody really knows whether those jobs can reopen any time soon. Therefore we are concerned that plenty of jobs and companies might end up shut down permanently because of the upcoming changes in consumer behavior. Consumers might prefer to shop online rather than to stand in a queue in front of a store and risk a potential coronavirus infection. In addition, upcoming changes in office layouts which should put workers in a box type of setting with a little interaction with other co-workers should definitely steer some employees to work on individual tasks or projects from home and only come to an office for group related work. That will definitely have a negative impact on the domestic commercial properties market as well as on the hospitality & dining related businesses. To sum it up, we don't feel that confident in this fund to have such a high exposure to a 'high-yield' market when we are not sure how many of those companies involved in the most negatively impacted industries because of the coronavirus crisis will be around over the next year or two. Our readers can track the most recent major U.S. bankruptcies because of the coronavirus crisis here.

On the top 10 list, we can find fixed income securities of very common corporate names like a Brazilian oil giant Petrobras (PBR) or a major financial institution like Citigroup (C) as well as some small to mid-sized companies like a private company PetSmart. In fact, holdings on the top 10 have a weight between 1.2% and 2.1%, which makes this fund diversified enough for our taste.

Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason Acquisition

Franklin Templeton has announced a transaction to acquire Legg Mason for a total value of approximately $6.5 billion in February 2020. Shareholders of Legg Mason will vote for approval of this Franklin - Legg Mason acquisition later this year in the third quarter. However, as a result of this acquisition, the existing management agreement will be terminated between Legg Mason and Western Asset Management Company. Therefore shareholders of HIX are invited to vote to approve new management and sub-advisory agreements, which is set at 9:00 AM EST on 5th June 2020. In case the approval of new management agreements is rejected, then a new interim management team is established for next up to 150 days. A new management team will be a combination of portfolio managers and sub-advisers from both the Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton team.

We are supportive of this deal, as Franklin Templeton is one of the largest global asset managers with deep technical expertise in the portfolio management business, has a greater scale than Legg Mason, and has established a very strong network since its inception in 1947. Therefore, we are optimistic that Franklin Templeton is well-positioned to enhance the value for shareholders of this fund over the next 5 - 10 years. Franklin Templeton already has one mutual fund in place - Franklin Templeton High Income Fund (FHAIX), which has a similar investment objective to invest in income-generating fixed income securities like HIX.

According to the figure above, FHAIX has generated an approximately 200 bps higher total return compared to HIX with significantly less volatility over the last decade. We wouldn't be surprised if Franklin Templeton decides to transform this CEF into a mutual fund over the long run, as it might be easier to market a mutual fund compared to a CEF to its existing clients or prospective new clients. Based on our experience, non-professional investors are more familiar with mutual funds and only a few of them have ever heard of closed-ended funds.

Performance

Over the last 5 years, both historical market price and NAV have been in the range of $6-$8 per share. However, the most recent global rout of financial markets triggered the NAV and market price to reach a bottom of $3.88 and $5.03 respectively on March 23, 2020.

On a 5 and 10 year basis, shareholders achieved only an annualized total return (market price) of 0.03% and 3.15%, respectively. Considering a longer-term horizon, shareholders have achieved an annualized total return (market price) of 6.16% since the fund's inception in 1998. Based on historical data we can conclude that potential investors are better off if they hold shares of this fund for a longer period of time (+10 years).

"The average annualized total return for the S&P 500 index over the past 90 years is 9.8 percent." (Source: CNBC)

Nevertheless, a 6% might be a solid return for a fixed-income fund but it is still 200bps - 400 bps shy away from a historical long-term return of S&P 500.

This chart indicates that the fund has beaten by a slight margin the fixed income ETF - iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond (EMHY). However, it has underperformed another corresponding ETF - iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) by almost 400 bps. Both ETFs in question basically track benchmarks of this fund which consists of a composite between Barclays Capital U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global.

This chart indicates that HIX has underperformed its closest peers among closed-ended funds including AllianceBernstein Global High Income (AWF) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS) by a margin between 200bps - 1000 bps over the last 5 years. In fact, its largest shareholder Saba Capital has been very critical about the total return shareholders have received over the last couple of years.

"Further, HIX's total return for 2020 is -27.3%, as a result shareholders have made no gains owning this fund (including dividends and distributions), going all the way back to the start of 2017." (Source: SEC Filing)

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, investors had a nice chance to buy HIX at the lowest discount to NAV of approximately -25% in late March 2020. Nevertheless, the discount to NAV rebounded to -11% over the last month, which is close to its historical average but still quite a low level for comparable CEFs in the fixed income level. Such an excessive discount to NAV is also one of the reasons why Saba Capital is opposing the most recent vote regarding the change of the management team.

"HIX's April 1, 2020 discount to NAV was -17.2% and it has traded at an average discount to NAV of -9.6% over the last three years. In fact, HIX has not traded at or above NAV for more than five years. We believe in a situation such as this where HIX has and is trading at an excessive discount to NAV, managers and subadvisors should not be automatically approved, and in fact we believe it could be beneficial to consider alternatives." (Source: SEC Filing)

We believe that the management of the fund shouldn't be criticized solely for the discount to NAV metric and medium-term total return performance. In general, fixed-income funds are more suitable for longer-term oriented investors and this fund has performed well on this front so far since inception. Further, the discount to NAV was even close to 0% a couple of times over the last 5 years.

Nevertheless, Saba Capital has proposed the following alternatives:

"Toward that end, rather than proposing the approval of existing managers, the Board should consider authorizing a self-tender offer for all outstanding shares of the Fund at or close to NAV. If a majority of the HIX's outstanding shares are tendered, that would demonstrate that there is insufficient shareholder support for continuing HIX as a closed-end fund. In that case, the tender offer should be cancelled and HIX should be liquidated or converted into an open-end mutual fund." (Source: SEC Filing)

As we have previously stated, we believe this fund might be transformed into an open-end mutual fund in the long run. However, these alternatives which Saba Capital has proposed seem very unlikely to realize at this point in time. Saba Capital holds slightly less than 10% of total shares, so we are not sure whether they have enough voting power to reject new management and sub-advisory agreements at the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Distributions

HIX has returned to its shareholders the highest monthly distribution of $0.095 per share, between mid-2008 and 2010. That definitely proves the resilience of this fund during the turbulent times like the financial crisis back in 2008. Over the next decade, monthly distributions have unfortunately more than halved by reaching a bottom of $0.0455 in early 2019. Shareholders received an annual distribution of $0.558 in 2019. Right now this CEF offers a forward distribution rate (market price) of 10.58% as of 05/08/2020. However, we should definitely check whether this distribution rate is resilient during present unprecedented times like it was during the financial crisis back in 2008-2009.

(Source: Press Release - Financials)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a total investment income of $12.4 million in Q4 '19, while the total over distributed net investment income was approximately $5.6 million. Based on data for a previous quarter and a quarter year ago, we can identify that this fund cannot solely finance its distributions from net investment income but is rather highly dependent upon a net increase in NAV. Our readers should keep in mind the fund hasn't reported its financials for the most recent quarter yet. Therefore, we are not sure how it was impacted by the most recent turmoil in financial markets in mid-March.

According to the figure above, the fund hasn't cut its monthly distribution so far in 2020. In fact, the fund declared a monthly distribution for April, March, and June of $0.0490 per share.

"The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.04900 per common share on May 1, 2020. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00195 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. " (Source: Press Release)

Based on the most recent distribution-related release, we can spot that only around 4% of total monthly distribution comes from the return of capital while 96% remains intact. In our view, in case this fund has been negatively impacted by the most recent turmoil in the financial markets, then we anticipate that a monthly distribution for the coming months might be cut by more than 4% at the next declaration date which should be around 20th in this month.

Conclusion

We assign a NEUTRAL outlook as there is way too much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis and anticipated re-launch of the global economy for our taste. Based on historical data this fund has achieved a higher annualized total return over the long run (10+ years). Therefore, our readers should definitely consider investing in it for a longer period of time if it suits their risk preference and long-term investment goals. At this point in time, it has very high exposure to the domestic high-yield fixed income market combined with effective leverage of roughly 32%. In our view, both factors make it a very risky investment play during present unprecedented times. In addition, we are concerned that the current monthly distribution of $0.049 might be lowered to $0.047 over the next couple of months. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any kind of worsening of the coronavirus crisis in the near team, which could limit the rebound of the global economy.

