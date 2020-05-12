iShares International Select Dividend ETF: Uncertainties Caused By COVID-19 May Result In Lower Dividends

However, the fund’s high exposure to cyclical sectors may result in some dividend cuts especially given the uncertainties introduced by COVID-19.

ETF Overview

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) focuses on high-yielding dividend stocks in the developed markets. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index, which measures the performance of high dividend-paying companies in the EPAC region (Europe, Pacific, Asia, and Canada). The fund has higher exposure to cyclical sectors as the financial sector represents 37% of the total portfolio. High credit losses due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty regarding how long the pandemic will last may force many financial institutions to eventually cut their dividends. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

Stringent requirement in order to be included in IDV’s portfolio

IDV constructs its portfolio by picking the 100 highest-yielding stocks from the S&P EPAC BMI index (stocks in developed markets in Europe, Pacific, Asia and Canada). To be included, stocks must also meet the following: 1) paid dividend in each of the past 3 years, 2) their past dividend-per-share ratios must be greater than or equal to their 3-year average annual dividend per share ratios, 3) their five-year average dividend coverage ratios must be greater than or equal to 2/3 of the 5-year average dividend coverage ratio of the S&P EPAC BMI index, 4) these stocks must have positive earnings in the past 12 months, and 5) they must meet certain minimum daily trading volume and have at least $1 billion of market cap.

IDV’s stringent requirement to construct the portfolio should help reduce the risk of including stocks with low dividend coverage ratios and have only a short track record of paying dividends. However, by examining a stock’s past 5-year dividend coverage and the ability to pay dividends for 3 consecutive years are not enough in our opinion. This is because an economic cycle can be much longer than 3 or 5 years. For example, in the U.S., the last economic expansion cycle lasted for over 10 years (from 2009 to early 2020).

High exposure to financial sector may not be beneficial

When IDV constructs its portfolio, it has no constraints to any sectors. Therefore, the fund may have high exposure to some sectors. As can be seen from the table below, the financial sector represents about 37% of IDV’s portfolio. This may not be beneficial for the following reasons. First, the outbreak of COVID-19 may cause a significant spike in credit losses for many financial institutions. Second, many central banks around the world are reducing their key interest rates. Therefore, these financial institutions' net interest margin will be compressed. If this virus cannot be contained quickly and economic activities continue to remain repressed in the next few years, it may be a challenge for many financial institutions to continue to pay the same amount of dividends to their shareholders. In other words, dividend cuts are likely. Therefore, this high exposure to the financial sector is not beneficial.

Other sectors that are vulnerable in this recession include the consumer discretionary sector, energy sector, materials, and industrial sector. These sectors represent about 19% of IDV’s portfolio. Stocks in these sectors are also vulnerable to dividend cuts if the impact of COVID-19 continues for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

There are alternative funds available

IDV’s expense ratio of 0.49% is not cheap. Other funds such as Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) offers a lower expense ratio of 0.27%. For investors that want better diversity, VYMI may be a good alternative choice as the fund includes over 800 stocks (whereas IDV only include 100 stocks). Unlike IDV’s portfolio of stocks that are all in the developed markets, VYMI also includes stocks in emerging markets (about 22%). As can be seen from the chart below, IDV has a higher forward dividend yield of 9.3% than VYMI’s 5.3%. Its forward P/E ratio of 12.84x is also higher than VYMI’s 9.45x.

IDV VYMI Forward P/E Ratio 12.84x 9.45x Trailing 12-month Dividend Yield (%) 9.3% 5.3% Sales Growth (%) -4.36% 2.55% Cash Flow Growth (%) 5.27% 6.49% Expense Ratio (%) 0.49% 0.27%

In terms of total performance, both IDV and VYMI had similar performances in the past but VYMI slightly outperformed IDV. VYMI's lower expense ratio was the difference.

Although VYMI appears to be better than IDV, we think having exposure to emerging markets may not be a good choice at the moment. This is because developed markets have more resources to combat a healthcare crisis caused by COVID-19. On the other hand, many emerging markets are simply ill-equipped. In addition, many developed markets appear to have passed the peak of the pandemic whereas many emerging markets are still in the early stage of the pandemic. Hence, the economic impact on these emerging markets will be more severe in the second half of 2020. Therefore, VYMI’s exposure to emerging markets may not be beneficial.

Investor Takeaway

We do not like IDV’s exposure to financial and other cyclical sectors as we think there is a very high likelihood that many stocks will be forced to cut their dividends and this may result in a lower dividend. Even its peer fund VYMI may not be a good choice either due to the fund’s exposure to emerging markets. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

