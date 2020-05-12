EWZ Is Still An Easy Goal But A Little Less Attractive

It remains an easy "GOAL" for investors as it still offers alpha, but I do not expect EWZ's price to go above $30 this year.

The road for Brazil to get back on track is long and curvy, with lots of speed bumps on the way.

The first section of this analysis is derived from the live interview between the Minister of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, and members of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB). Caio Ibrahim David (Bank Director), Mario Mesquita (Head Economist), and Pedro Schneider (Senior Economist) will be moderating the conversation with Paulo Guedes. Unfortunately, the content of this interview is not available in English. This live interview occurred on Saturday, May the 9th, at 4:00 pm, Brasilia Time.

The reason why I participated in this event was so that I could better understand what the Brazilian government is doing to help its economy. Consequently, the information that I gathered, plus my interpretation of its possible effects on the economy, will help iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) investors.

Section One - Macroeconomics

Points Of Interest - Largest Expenses

Minister Paulo Guedes, during his YouTube live, spoke about Brazil's three most significant expenses and their effects on the economy. In his opinion, the first two have already been addressed by his administration. There are still some minor adjustments that need to be made to the first two expenses. The third expense, his team plans to focus on more after the pandemic has passed.

Brazilian social security paid out more than what was paid in, and therefore it was a bankrupt model. Social security was paying benefits to people who had rarely paid into it and was allowing people to retire early than 65, just to name a few of the issues that were changed. The changes that have been made should reduce government expenses by 100 billion reais per year, according to Paulo Guedes. The interest rate that the government was paying was high. Now that interest rates are lower, Paulo Guedes's team predicts that the country will spend 140 billion reais less this year. Lower interest will not only help the government spend less, but it will also stimulate the economy by incentivizing companies to invest in new projects, Mr. Guedes added. Government employees have high salaries when compared to the civilian sector. For this reason, the economic team wants them to go without a salary increase this year and next year. Of course, if a person is promoted, they will get the salary of that position, but the regular yearly adjustment to government salaries will not occur under their plan. If the legislative bodies pass the bill to raise government salaries, Bolsonaro has vowed to veto the bill. Paulo Guedes believes that the results of this plan will nearly pay off any debt caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Paulo Guedes stated during the call that investments in the public sector have lower returns than investments in the private sector. Since the returns are low, his team is focusing on selling the government's holdings in four big companies to pay off debt instead of using this money to invest in something else.

In regards to the pandemic, the Minister stated that Brazil's aid response in monetary terms was higher than aid provided by the top emerging economies and a little above the average of the developed economies. Here is a link that details how Brazil responded to COVID-19. Mr. Guedes spoke of an analogy that boils down his belief on how the government should handle the pandemic. A bird needs both wings to fly, and Brazil needs both the economy and public health to survive. If the country only focuses on one wing, it will never fly.

Second Semester of 2020

Paulo Guedes and his team hope to accomplish the following tasks during the second semester of this year. First, the economic team will focus on selling the country's natural gas and petroleum assets. They will also try to sell four or five big government-owned companies.

Paulo Guedes is a big advocate for reducing taxes and hopes to restart this discussion after the pandemic has passed. He believes that by lowering taxes, they will be able to create a competitive private sector, even if this reduction causes an increase in government debt at the beginning.

Section Two - EWZ Estimates

The below model is the Grinold-Kroner model that I like to use to forecast the performance of the Brazilian equity market through data that I have collected on the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. A couple of weeks ago, I presented this information in an article on EWZ, and now I am updating it with the new information that I have.

Grinold-Kroner Model (2020E) Div1 Yield Inflation Earning g% +/- Shares P/E CHG% Total r% 2.6% 2.0% -19.3% -2.4% 28.6% 11.4%

I reduced the forecasted dividend yield from 4.5% to 2.8%. The dividend yield is still high, in my opinion, but since the dividends for June of this year were already in motion before the pandemic, it gives a false impression. I am also reducing my dividend projection to be more similar to 2016 when Brazil was at the peak of its recession.

Source: Seeking Alpha EWZ Dividend History and my projections

I decreased inflation as the market reduced their inflation expectations seen in the Focus Market Readout. Earnings Per Share growth was also reduced by analysts from -12.3% to -19.3% for 2020. I also increased my expectations of share dilutions (+/- Shares) as I have seen various articles on companies planning to issue new shares to be able to survive the crisis. P/E change percent is lower because EWZ's price has increased over the past couple of weeks.

Conclusion

Even with the past reduction in expenses and a possible future reduction in expenditures, I believe that Brazil will still have a budget deficit. I think that the gap will be lower than last year's (in reais and not as a % of GDP) but still a deficit. Low interest rates are a good thing, but banks are slow when it comes to reducing interest, and therefore the effects of this will only be felt next year. I think that the country is still very dependent on government employment, and until they change this habit, their growth will continue to be slow. Also, the Minister did not offer any new plans to get Brazil's economy moving again, and I felt like his discussion was more oriented in defending Bolsonaro.

All that being said, I still have EWZ as undervalued. Once again, it is undervalued because the market exaggerated when it was bombed with too much bad news at one time, in my opinion. It remains an easy "GOAL" for investors as it still offers alpha, but I do not expect EWZ's price to go above $30 this year.

EWZ r% RFR S&P R EWZ BETA ALPHA 24.12% 0.69% 15.58% 1.38 2.89%

