Twilio: Massive Quarter, But Take Profits Soon

In a matter of minutes, Twilio (TWLO) went from a company expected to struggle due to the global economic shutdown to one that will benefit. The cloud communications company was expected to struggle as ridesharing collapsed, but investors missed the other benefits. My previous research advised investors to jump on the stock for the long term at $75 and in under two months Twilio is over $180 and expensive again.

Image Source: Twilio website

Big Q1

Twilio had guided to Q1 revenues in the range of $336 million. As the quarter progressed and the global economy started collapsing, analysts cut estimates to below $330 million. The cloud communications company ended up generating revenues of $365 million, or nearly $30 million above original forecasts.

Ultimately, while some potential customer hits are problematic, the company benefitted from a greater need for communications services to stay in touch with customers. Per CEO Jeff Lawson on the Q1 earnings call:

Twilio was built for this. Our platform provides three things the world needs, digital engagement, software agility, and cloud scale. Technologies such as messaging, email, voice and video have enabled many parts of the economy to continue working, while keeping its participants safe.

Whether good or bad, Twilio saw a boost from food delivery and retail logistics such as curbside pickup while seeing primary customers in travel and rideshare loose dramatically. Even the airline sector saw high demand in March as customers moved to change flights and demand refunds for cancelled flights while demand has now collapsed with limited passenger traffic.

The big question is whether some of the major benefits of curbside pickup in retail is carried into a non-virus impacted economy in the future. Twilio is cautiously optimistic that new use cases will remain in force while struggling industries will rebound.

The end result here is that analysts are now predicting Twilio to only slightly beat previous revenue estimates in the rest of 2020. Q2 revenues were targeted at around $357 million heading into March and analysts now predict $368 million. The amount is roughly within the guidance from Twilio so the company will likely surpass these numbers, but the upside appears limited.

Data by YCharts

Explosive Stock Gains

My biggest question is whether the stock can justify the all-time highs near $190. Twilio soared nearly 40% on the day following earnings to recapture the yearly highs after trading below $70 at the depth of the crisis.

The stock is now worth an amazing $25 billion while the long-term story may not be drastically improved. A lot of projects were pulled forward due to the virus outbreak requiring cloud communications solutions now versus next year.

Analysts still only have Twilio generating 25% revenue growth in 2021 to reach $1.9 billion. All while, the guidance for Q2 still includes a solid loss of at least $15 million.

Unlike most cloud companies, Twilio has large costs. The gross margins are only 53% due to high costs to offer communications services. In addition, sales and marketing costs are very high to acquire new customers along with the R&D expenses to generate these communication services leaving the company with net losses.

Source: Twilio Q1'20 earnings release

Once excluding the rather large stock-based compensation of $69 million and another $33 million in one-time costs or amortization expenses, Twilio actually generated a small operating income of $6.1 million in Q1. The profit won't last though.

The company expects to continue investing this year leading to the quick path back towards a rather large operating loss. The inability to generate any profit considering quarterly revenues are now above $360 million makes the valuation multiple hard to swallow.

With the way Twilio soared to $190 so easily following the revenue beat, the stock has the potential to quickly reach $200. At $200 investors have to reconsider holding the stock any longer. Twillio is now priced for perfection and further gains will push EV/S multiple over 14x '21 revenue targets.

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to start preparing for a continuation of the rally in Twilio. The Q1 results were impressive, but the company is still set to spend aggressively this year leaving limited upside for shareholders on any rally to $200 on an extension of this rally.

The big problem facing Twilio is that some unwind of the benefits in food delivery and curbside pickup could slow down growth in out quarters. Twilio would definitely see some of the benefits from the coronavirus disappear with a return to a more normal economy. The best outcome for investors is to quickly unload Twilio near $200 and wait for the a dip from a coronavirus trade unwind to reenter the stock for a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.