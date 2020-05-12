Oshkosh Corporation: Discounted And Growing Machinery Manufacturer

Investor Takeaway

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) is an undervalued machinery manufacturer with low debt levels that has been growing earnings significantly over recent years. Management has taken the necessary measures to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Despite a contraction in earnings growth and tightening of margins over the last reported twelve months, the company is at an attractive place in regard to technicals. The long-term growth trend of the enterprise is promising and long opportunities at current price levels are attractive.

Company Profile

via Wikipedia

Oshkosh Corporation is involved in manufacturing and marketing military grade and commercial trucks while also providing fire and emergency apparatuses. The truck types consist of concrete mixers, tankers, snow removal vehicles, and pumpers for the most part. In general, their Access Equipment segment provides everything ranging from aerial work platforms to telehandlers for industrial, construction, and general maintenance applications. The defense segment manufactures light, medium, and heavy tactical wheeled vehicles to the Department of Defense. The enterprise sells its products through distributors, dealers, and also direct sales representatives. The truck maker is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which it also gets its name from.

Consolidated Financials

The equity trades at 9.4x earnings, which is a considerable discount compared to the machinery industry average of 17.6x earnings. Net profit margins tightened over the last reported 12 months to 6% from 6.8% the prior year. Earnings growth for the machinery manufacturer was impressive, as the company grew earnings by 23.4% per year over the past five years. Last year, earnings took a hit and turned negative to -10.4%. Important to note, the aggregate machinery industry has contracted 6% in the same period. Debt to equity stands at 30.6%, which is satisfactory. Debt is well covered by operating cash flow. The company has done a good job of reducing its debt relative to its equity from 47.3% to the previously mentioned 30.6% only in a matter of five fiscal years. The manufacturer has paid out dividends over the past 7 years, and has a low payout ratio of 16.1%, meaning that dividends are well covered by earnings. The dividend yield of the company stands at 1.8%. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here. In short, the integrated global industrial enterprise has a nice trend of growth in earnings accompanied by a contraction in the last twelve months. The equity fits perfectly in the value spectrum with how cheap it's trading, looking at its price to earnings reading.

Catalysts

Sales streams such as defense and fire & emergency have not taken a large hit throughout the coronavirus pandemic. However, the access equipment and commercial product segments are facing weak demand along with potential disruptions in the supply chain of the manufacturer. Cost-cutting measures were taken by management to save the company $80 to $100 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year. Board members and executives will be leading the pay cuts, while we will also be seeing plant shutdowns as well. Pandemic related business uncertainty is not unique to Oshkosh, as it is common in the market to have uncertainty in product demand. The most recently disclosed financial quarter showed that as long as the pandemic persists, commercial sales are likely to decline. The diverse product lines of the company allow it to manage the market uncertainty better compared to other market participants with less scale. After the pandemic is over, commercial sales will likely recover to prior levels and I am expecting the double digit earnings growth figures to persist once again. Sales to government agencies should keep sales figures at satisfactory levels until the pandemic is over.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

As we can see from above, technicals have implied that short-term momentum is building up in favor of the upside. A golden cross has occurred recently, the 20-day simple moving average crossed over the 50-day. The common stock had been trading over $90 per share before the pandemic, while recent weeks have brought the stock to $66.65 on Friday's market close. The scenario serves as a buy the dip opportunity in the machinery segment in which investors can take advantage of the discount in price. Current price levels could serve as plausible entry points for long opportunities. Dollar-cost averaging for those that already have exposure to the company is the most logical route of action. Higher lows in recent weeks also support the increase of bullish momentum that has been building up.

Downside Risks

Earnings growth had turned negative for the company before the pandemic taking on headlines, which makes investors wonder if the company has idiosyncratic problems in generating growth in earnings. If this is the issue at hand, this implies that the pandemic is only aggravating the existing problem with earnings growth. A shift from double-digit growth in earnings to a negative double-digit contraction in only a year is a risk factor that investors already with exposure, and for those contemplating long positions, need to keep in consideration. Secondly, the coronavirus pandemic taking a long time will also serve as a downside catalyst for the manufacturing company, although this is more of a systematic risk that affects most of the market participants.

Conclusion

Oshkosh Corporation is an undervalued military grade and commercial truck manufacturer that has recently added on bullish momentum following a golden cross among its simple moving averages. Net profit margins along with earnings growth have been in decline over the last twelve months, albeit the equity has been growing earnings remarkably over the past five years and this trend could continue if the coronavirus related market slump is over. Possible long positions could serve as attractive entry points as the equity has dipped significantly due to the pandemic. With bullish momentum building up, the equity could push up to its pre-pandemic levels. Cost-cutting measures taken by management will help with dealing with business disruptions in its commercial products division.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.