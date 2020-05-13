Airbus Cash Drops

Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are facing an unprecedented crisis in the aerospace industry with airlines operating at merely 5% of their capacities. That has reduced appetite for near-term deliveries and some deliveries might simply not occur because some airlines will cease operations. A big problem for jet makers has become that the commercial aircraft industry went from a clear growth position with growth numbers outperforming the long-term trend to a 95% decline in capacities. That has hit the two biggest jet makers in the world quite hard. There's a lot of focus on Boeing, because for Boeing this adds to what were already going to be difficult years, but it suffices to say that the same market reality that is hitting Boeing also is hitting the European jet maker. So, it's very interesting to see how not only Boeing performed but also how Airbus performed during the first quarter, which will be the subject of this report.

Airbus (Commercial Aircraft)

During the quarter, Airbus’ backlog grew by 4% driven by solid order inflow. However, going forward we do expect significant pressure on the orders. COVID-19 didn’t really have its time to trickle through the order intake as the size of the crisis became clear toward the end of the quarter. Also, there currently are changes being made to delivery plans that are reflected in delivery profiles but not in the order book. A deferral of delivery will be visible in the deliveries but not necessarily in the order book.

Either way, as appetite for new aircraft has dried up Airbus has reduced production on its programs and delivered 25% fewer jets. That has in revenues of €7.57B, which is over 20% lower year-over-year. We also checked whether the delivery value made sense if we put the numbers in the aircraft value and orders and deliveries model we have developed for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Our data model showed $8B in delivery value. If we convert dollars to Euros, we get €6.75B. So there's a €820 million gap it seems, but we also have to account for services revenues. When correcting for that, we get to reported platform revenues of roughly €6.69B. So, there's a tiny gap of €57 million but that really isn’t a huge difference as it's less than 1%, which is a pretty accurate model to go by given that we use average prices and the prices are not disclosed by jet makers or their customers.

So, on revenues there are no surprises. COVID-19 pushed down deliveries and revenues down significantly and that's a new reality we have to live with for now.

On an earnings level, adjusted EBIT fell from €463 million to €191 million also reflecting the COVID-19 crisis. Airbus took another €33 million charge on the Airbus A380 program and additional pressure came from pre-delivery payments and forex revaluation. The results weren’t what we would have expected months ago, but this is what it is. Airbus recognizes the near-term challenges for the commercial aircraft market and has adapted accordingly by cutting rates on the A320 program from targeted 63 per month to 40, from 40 a year to around 20 a year for the Airbus A330 program and from 10 per month to six per month on the Airbus A350 program. Those are steep and painful cuts overall that are going to put the company’s financial results lower for the foreseeable future.

Airbus Helicopters

During the quarter Airbus Helicopters saw its order inflow and order book shrinking, but results looked good. On a 2% increase in delivery volumes, revenues increased 20% with a 250% increase in EBIT Adjusted and almost 500% increase in EBIT. This was driven by a strong delivery mix and growth in services rendered during the quarter. All with all, a good quarter for Airbus Helicopters.

Airbus Defense and Space

Airbus Defense and Space saw strong order inflow during the quarter, but Airbus barely manages to realize revenue growth here. EBIT Adjusted declined 85% while on EBIT level the losses narrow from €117 million last year to a €53 million loss this year. Airbus Defense and Space remains a loss-making part for Airbus.

Airbus cash flow and liquidity

Over the entire line of segments, Airbus realized a profit before interest and taxes of €79 million and €281 after adjustments. At 0.7% and 2.6% of revenues, these obviously aren’t strong results, but do fit the current environment for which Airbus, like many companies, has had extremely little time for to adapt to. Airbus produced a net loss of €481 million during the quarter vs. a €40 million gain last year and on adjusted basis it was a €177 million profit this year vs. €362 profit a year earlier. Adjusted earnings are nice to look at, but also for Airbus I have been given the impression that continued adjustments occur, and as a result I much rather take a quick glance on EBIT adjusted and focus on the unadjusted EBIT and net income.

In these challenging times it's more interesting to assess cash flow and liquidity, since we know that earnings are bad we want to see how cash is being management and liquidity is being maintained.

Airbus’ cash pile declined significantly. Cash flow from operations was -€3.9B or -$4.6B. That's very important to keep in mind when you assess Boeing’s cash flow. We currently see Boeing’s operating cash under a magnifying glass and be connected to the Boeing 737 MAX, but if we compare the cash flows of Airbus and Boeing, we see that this is not justified. What further pressured cash flow was a €3.6B penalty payment bringing the free cash flow before M&A and customer financing to -€8B.

Looking at Airbus’ liquidity, the company has €3.05B in cash and €3.3B in short term securities, bringing cash and cash equivalents to €6.35B, which would fund the companies operations for another quarter, which is not a lot if you if you look at Airbus’ Q1 free cash flow burn of €4.4B. The company has €1.65B in current securities, bringing the “current” cash gross cash position to €8B, which is still not a lot given that there are €6.4B in short-term financing liabilities. To that we can add €10.4B in non-current securities and reduce by €8.4B for a €3.6B net cash position. Airbus has a €3B credit facility it can tap from and €15B as a supplemental liquidity line. That gives the company €21.6B to weather the storm. At a cash burn of €4-€5B per quarter that should carry the company through the year while also meeting the short-term financing liabilities.

Airbus touts a strong liquidity position, but the way I view it is that Airbus now has what it takes to cope with a high cash outflow for the remainder of the year by borrowing money. In that regard, they are not any different from Boeing.

Conclusion

Looking at the quarter results at these times is both boring and insightful. Looking at earnings, we see how COVID-19 has impacted Airbus. At the same time, this was expected, and looking at cash flow and liquidity provide better measures to see whether the company has what it takes to sit out the crisis. We see that during the quarter the cash burn was significant at €8B (€3.6B of which related to penalty payments). Adjusted for this, Airbus has what it takes to sit out the crisis, but if these cash burn levels persist going into 2021, then the company’s current arrangement might provide not be sufficient. So, Airbus’ liquidity position is strong for this year but if this is something that's going to stretch a couple of quarters into 2021, which is not unthinkable, then it becomes a different story.

