Dropbox: Building A Profitability Story

It's Dropbox's (DBX) time to shine. After many years of being battered by investors for being a "commoditized" service with a plethora of competitors, the remote-work trends forced upon us by the spreading coronavirus have served to highlight the criticality of file-sharing tools like Dropbox. Expectations for Dropbox were high heading into the company's Q1 earnings release - shares are actually up ~15% since the start of the year, despite the broader S&P 500 still being down roughly 10% - and perhaps that's why Dropbox barely moved on its earnings beat.

Data by YCharts

Previously neutral on Dropbox's prospects before the coronavirus fully hit, I'm now a big believer in Dropbox's continued ability to outperform the broader markets. This is due to the fact that out of most of the SaaS remote-work enablers, Dropbox is one of the few that has a profitability story backing it. In my view, investors will continue to gravitate toward more safely-oriented tech stocks, which Dropbox - with its rich operating and cash flow margins, plus cash-rich balance sheet, can claim. It's useful to note as well that the entirety of Dropbox's revenue streams are recurring. While some software stocks have seen revenues jump due to one-time installments in Q1 to support a new flood of remote workers, we can count on Dropbox to be able to sustain its revenue base.

Be on the lookout for an entry point in this stock.

Appealing valuation, especially on a cash flow basis

At current share prices near $23, Dropbox trades at a market cap of $9.81 billion (we note that in the private markets prior to its IPO, Dropbox previously held a valuation of $10 billion - and that was notched six years ago, in 2014). And after netting off the $1.10 billion of cash on Dropbox's debt-free balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $8.81 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Dropbox's fundamentals - on the most recent earnings call, CFO Ajay Vashee laid out the company's revised 2020 outlook as follows:

For the full year 2020, we are revising our revenue guidance range, which was previously $1.890 billion to $1.905 billion to $1.880 billion to $1.900 billion to account for FX headwinds introduced by COVID-19. On a constant currency basis, we estimate that revenue would be approximately $16 million higher for a range of $1.896 to $1.916 billion which is largely consistent with our guidance on last quarter's earnings call."

The slightly-lowered outlook represents a growth rate of 13% y/y growth at the midpoint, and gives Dropbox a relatively cheap valuation multiple of 4.7x EV/FY21 revenues.

It's on the cash flow front, however, that I think Dropbox's value proposition shines. Dropbox has taken out $15 million of its FCF expectations this year to a range of $460-$470 million (previously $475-$485 million), giving the company a free cash flow-based valuation of 18.8x EV/FY20 FCF. While this seems only about in-line or at a slight premium to the broader market, it's the premium cash flow growth that's even more enticing. CFO Vashee confirmed that by 2024, Dropbox expects to deliver more than $1 billion in free cash flow. Aside from signaling continued margin expansion and a ~22% CAGR in cash flow growth through the next four years, this means that Dropbox is trading at single-digit multiples of its future cash flow generation potential.

Q1 download: huge profit gains driven by marketing efficiencies; possibility of free trials leading to revenue acceleration in Q2

Let's now dive into Dropbox's first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Dropbox 1Q20 results Source: Dropbox 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 18% y/y to $455.0 million, decelerating only one points from Q4's 19% y/y growth rate. While Dropbox's high-teens growth rate isn't terribly exciting, we note that Dropbox did beat Wall Street's expectations of steeper deceleration at $451.3 million (+17% y/y).

Drew Houston, Dropbox's founder and CEO, noted that (as expected) the coronavirus has stimulated plenty of new demand for Dropbox's platform. Per his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We believe the accelerated transition to remote work that's underway will have lasting effects that will favor companies like ours in the long run and create added demand for our products and we're starting to see that in our top of funnel metrics. Over the last few months, we've seen an increase in free trial starts across both our team an individual plans. Since mid-March daily Dropbox business team trials increased by approximately 40% over pre-covered levels at the outset of the year with higher levels of engagement and collaborative activity. Similarly daily trial starts to our Plus individual plan increased over 25% over the same periods. We will be closely monitoring these newer cohorts for conversion trends and business contribution in the coming weeks and months. In addition to the higher demand we've seen in our top of funnel, we've also seen increased adoption of our new desktop app. Now available to all users early adoption of our new desktop app has grown to over 350,000 of our over 450,000 Dropbox Business teams. In over the past couple of months, weekly active users on the new desktop app has increased by approximately 60%."

Here's the key piece, however - with the lockdowns only starting to ramp up in March, many of Dropbox's free trial adds would still be on their trial periods through the end of Q1 - so we would expect the trial conversions and boost to revenue to happen in Q2. The company's full-year guidance cut and Q2 outlook of $463-$466 million, meanwhile, implies a deceleration in revenue growth to 15% y/y. We think this is highly unlikely and non-congruent with Houston's comments of demand picking up, giving the company a low hurdle to cross and a chance at a steady "beat and raise" cadence this year. We also like the fact that Dropbox has been seeing success at signing up new business and enterprise clients, to offset its reputation as primarily a consumer-oriented file sharing product.

It's on the profitability front that Dropbox truly shone this quarter. Dropbox's pro forma gross margin, already high to begin with, rose 290bps to 78.3% in the quarter, up from 75.4% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, pro forma operating margins climbed an even further 600bps to 16.1%, up from 10.1% in the year-ago quarter, with the company citing greater marketing efficiency (and likely boosted by the decline in digital ad pricing that has been a tailwind on advertisers' top lines, like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG). Dropbox added that it expects pro forma operating margins to trend even higher this year, between 16.5% to 17.5%. We note as well that Dropbox generated a GAAP net profit for the first time this quarter, pulling in profit of $39.3 million - versus a loss of -$7.7 million in the prior year. This translates to a GAAP EPS of $0.09, which squarely beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.04.

The only slight blemish on Dropbox's quarter was the fact that free cash flow was slightly lower than usual this quarter, though this can be explained by 1) timing of Capex spend related to Dropbox's new headquarters build-out, and 2) adverse FX movements, which are both non-recurring in nature. With consistent operating margin expansion on a high gross-margin business that bears little incremental cost to deliver new sales, we feel confident that Dropbox can still hit its current-year FCF target of ~$465 million (representing 19% y/y growth and one pint of FCF margin expansion), as well as its longer-term goal of >$1 billion.

Figure 2. Dropbox FCF

Source: Dropbox 1Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Dropbox has done a good job at resetting expectations this quarter by slightly reducing its guidance, despite noting that the coronavirus has been a tailwind to demand in late March that could convert in accelerating subscriptions in Q2. As one of the few software stocks that is capable of generating this level of free cash flow growth and strong operating margins coupled with a debt-free balance sheet, I believe Dropbox makes for a wise investment that has more headroom to rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.