Recent Outperformance Not Helping BRF All That Much

International results have been boosted by exports to China, but growing global protein production (especially poultry) threaten pricing later this year and into 2021.

Brazil’s BRF SA (BRFS) has strung together some good quarters, but it hasn’t done the stock much good – the shares are down more than 55% from the time of my last article, underperforming U.S. protein producers like Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) and Tyson (TSN), as well as fellow Brazilian producers like JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) and Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY). While there are some macro concerns in play, including signs of increased poultry production in exporting countries, I believe BRF’s issues in its halal business and doubts about its long-term strategy in Brazil are also having an impact.

BRF shares do look undervalued, but the Covid-19 outbreak has created new challenges for a company that was only just starting to show real progress on its restructuring efforts. Management needs to sort out the issues in the halal business, but the political nature of those issues will make that challenging, and the long-term FCF margin outlook is still uncertain. While I do think today’s price undervalues the long-term opportunity, I can’t make a compelling argument that every investor really needs to bother with a quasi-commodity company operating largely in emerging markets.

A Strong First Quarter, With Upside Driven By China

BRF reported almost 22% revenue growth in the first quarter, beating expectations by about 5%. The business grew 18% in Brazil, with strong volume (up almost 11%) and healthy pricing (up almost 7%), but this was largely expected. Growth in the halal business (up 14%) was a bit weaker, with volume up less than 3% and price up more than 11%. The beat relative to the sell-side was driven largely by the non-halal international business (especially China), where revenue rose 46% on 13% volume growth and where currency was a strong tailwind.

Overall, BRF saw 8% business-wide volume growth, with processed food volumes up almost 12%. Processed food volumes were strong in Brazil (up 15%) and in the international business (up about 13%), but quite weak in the halal business (down 11%). This is relevant because, while protein production can be exceptionally profitable in the good times, it can flip markedly in the bad times, and proceed foods offer more consistent margins (and generally superior long-term returns and cash flows).

Gross margin slipped slightly from the prior quarter (down 30bp), but rose 10bp from the prior year and stands at what has been a pretty good level over the past five years. Brazil and international saw significant gross margin improvements, while halal weakened notably.

EBITDA rose 67% yoy on an adjusted basis, beating expectations by almost 20%. EBITDA from the Brazilian operations jumped 63%, with margin up almost four points, while soaring in the international business (up more than 40%), with margin jumping 19 points to almost 27% (this is the feast-or-famine margin performance I was referring to). In the halal business, EBITDA declined 17% and margin shrank 370bp, but still stayed (barely) above 10%.

The International Boom Likely Won’t Last (It Never Does…)

Global commodity protein isn’t exactly a boom/bust business, but it does see big cyclical swings. Demand and pricing spiked on increased import demand from China due to the ASF outbreak last year, and while China’s pig breeding stock is still significantly depressed, it has stabilized.

At the same time, many countries, including the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, and Belarus, have seen companies step up their capacity to export more protein – particularly chicken. While chicken isn’t the preferred protein among Chinese consumers (that would be pork), it’s far easier to ramp up poultry production in a relatively short period of time.

The ASF crisis has been good for BRF, and China has become a mid-teens percentage of the company’s export business (from the single-digits), I don’t expect the boom to last. BRF hasn’t really established a meaningful presence in processed food, and the influx of production from other companies/countries will reduce the strong pricing that has helped BRF in recent quarters.

Halal Needs Improvement, But BRF May Have Little Control Here

BRF’s halal business (OneFoods) has been struggling for a little while now, hurt by restrictions on exports from Turkey into Iraq and imports into Saudi Arabia (primarily from Abu Dhabi). With these businesses established as export centers, it’s difficult to scale them back down to accommodate the lower volumes, and I can understand BRF’s reluctance to make more permanent changes.

The biggest issue here that I see is that BRF management can’t really impact the main driving factors of these disruptions. Iraq used to the destination for about half of Turkey’s poultry exports, but the limitations now in place are pretty much political. Likewise with the Saudi situation, though the Saudi government has also been using policy to encourage the growth of domestic capacity (and BRF is participating in this through a JV in the kingdom).

BRF needs better results from OneFoods, but I don’t see easy answers in the short term. Scaling back capacity would help, but the company is likely also going to see some trade-down (customers buying cheaper goods) due to the Covid-19 outbreak. While I’m still largely bullish on this business given demographics, this is an unwelcome challenge for management in the short term.

The Outlook

While BRF has continued to lose share in the Brazilian market (down to 43% from 45% last year), I am not troubled by this – management has chosen to deliberately cede share to push pricing and margin. That’s a tricky balance, as you don’t want to lose volume to a point where it impacts your operating leverage, but so far it has been working. Longer term, I still see efforts to improve brand segmentation (clearly establishing/distinguishing quality and value brands) and distribution as likely to support better margins.

BRF has been doing well on a volume basis, and I’m more bullish on the possibility that long-term revenue growth could be closer to the high single-digits than the mid-single-digits. A lot rides on whether global protein capacity expansions are done responsibly (historically, that’s not been the norm), not to mention whether OneFoods can see improved operating conditions and whether BRF can continue to gain share with its processed foods.

Given recent developments, I’m incrementally less bullish on long-term margins and cash flows, largely due to my concerns about global oversupply in the commodity side of the business and uncertain pricing/margin leverage with processed foods in Brazil and the halal operating regions. I’m now looking for FCF margins to move into the mid-single-digits over time, but I think a move into the mid-to-high single-digits could take longer, reducing the long-term FCF leverage (though I’m still looking for double-digit long-term annualized growth from 2019).

The Bottom Line

BRF shares do look undervalued on both a long-term discounted cash flow basis and on the basis of what near-term margins, returns, and growth would suggest is a “fair” forward EBITDA multiple. I don’t see huge undervaluation, though, and that is a risk given that a substantial part of this business (roughly 60% of volume) is still commodity protein. On the other hand, just as BRF was overly punished in this Covid-19 downturn as investors fled riskier emerging markets, that can swing the other way when the crisis passes. On balance I still like BRF, but this is really only suitable for more aggressive investors.

