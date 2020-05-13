High Dividends: What I Have Been Buying (Part 2)

We are focusing on sectors that should remain stable despite COVID-19, but have sold off anyway.

A great defense is a good offense. There are still many uncertainties in this market. The bullish rally could easily turn around from any little bit of negative news. Businesses are in the infancy stages of reopening, but how long will it take for consumers to return? Or worse, might businesses go through the expense of reopening and then the government order them closed a second time? Even the perception that might happen could send share prices plummeting again.

On the one hand, income investors want to participate in the rally. On the other hand, we are keenly aware that we are not sailing with blue skies. The initial wave of the storm is past, but we need to be ready for more. Right now, income investors should focus on picks that are more stable. We want upside, but we don't need to swing for the fences.

In an environment like this, it's best to play defense rather than offense, and I have been sharing some of the high dividend stocks that I have been buying. I recently posted an article High Dividends: What I Have Been Buying.

This is part two of this series.

While I expect that we will continue to see continued high volatility, I'm adding positions slowly.

Some of the best picks today are in the fixed income space (bonds and preferred stocks) and in defensive sectors that pay high dividends. Defensive sectors are those that are non-cyclical. Such companies include those that provide goods and services that are essential to our daily living, and that generate profits in both good and bad times. Good examples are utilities (electricity and water), telecom (telephone and internet), foodstuff, correctional facilities, cigarettes, among others. The good news is that there are many non-cyclical stocks that have recently sold off and pay an inciting dividend yield.

Another good news is that I'm getting more confident that the secular bull market is far from over. The current "bear market" is just one bear market within this long-term cycle, and the bull market will return soon. There are many reasons for this that we will highlight in an upcoming article. We recommend that investors use any pullback to your advantage.

What I have Been Buying

1 - Property REITs

Real estate has value that's very resistant to change. Additionally, REITs generally have a very large amount of liquidity available relative to their operating costs. This is due to them investing very large amounts in real estate, which is highly favored collateral for banks.

REITs have been sold off substantially as the market panics over the risk that some tenants might not be able to pay rent. While we already have seen reports that many tenants are not paying rent in April, the market is not only overestimating this risk, but the opportunities are enormous. Rent is easily deferred, and when businesses reopen, they will have to catch back up.

Not all REITs are created equal, so what we want to look for in a defensive REIT is:

A sector that will reopen relatively quickly (or has not closed). Tenants that were not struggling before COVID-19, tenants that were strong p re COVID-19 will recover faster and have less risk of insolvency. The REIT itself needs to have a strong capital position through significant cash on hand and availability under its revolver. This puts it in a favorable position when negotiating rent deferrals, and ensures it is not at risk of defaulting itself.

Many REITs fit this description. Two of my favorites right now are Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and the Geo Group (GEO).

MPW

MPW owns hospitals. The market continues to be concerned about hospitals being impacted by the freeze in elective surgeries. Elective surgeries are some of the first things we see reopening across the country. Patients who need them will be in a hurry to get them. Once given the green light from the government, they will be back to their usual revenues very quickly.

Some hospital systems will require deferral of rent due to the near-term cash squeeze. MPW has plenty of liquidity to grant it. MPW has $1.6 billion in liquidity, more than an entire year of gross revenues.

Finally, the government passed another stimulus bill last week that included more money for hospitals. Their financial stress is temporary and will ease quickly. Take advantage of the short-term distress to get a high-quality REIT to hold long term. MPW's recent yield was at 6.5%.

GEO

GEO remains incredibly undervalued. Even before COVID-19, we saw GEO selling off as private prisons became a political issue. Since COVID-19 started having an impact, GEO signed a new ICE contract, declared an unchanged dividend and it's increasingly likely that ending private prisons is hardly going to be a top political issue for the remainder of the election as the most outspoken opponents have dropped out of the race. GEO was yielding recently 16%.

2 - Equity Closed-End Funds

Equity CEFs can be a great way to gain exposure to a diverse array of stocks in a particular sector. We have been using them as a way to quickly build exposure to sectors that we do not have a lot of individual picks in.

We have been very bullish on the healthcare sector for the year 2020 and beyond, but there are not many attractive high-dividend opportunities in this sector. Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) provides such exposure with a yield of 10%.

THW is a Healthcare CEF with a focus on large drugmakers, including multi-national ones. THW is seeing a strong momentum and we do not expect it to stop. Despite trading higher by over 55% from recent bottom, it has been unable to keep pace with NAV and still trades at a slight discount. This is a must-own pick that we recommend to income investors.

3 - Fixed Income Closed-End Funds

Fixed income CEFs invest in bonds. Bonds sold off significantly in March due to the rush to liquidity and the market has been healing from that decline. The main driver was institutional level investors who needed cash at any cost. Banks, insurance companies and other whales were concerned about ensuring they had enough cash to meet their obligations. We even saw AAA rated bonds sell off significantly, which reverberated throughout the entire bond world.

We do not expect a similar sell-off to occur even with another downswing in the markets. Institutions have raised the cash they need, so they will not have to panic sell bonds again. Instead, bonds will start trading more in line with the assessment of default risk.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) has long been one of our favorites in this sector. PIMCO is a premier fund manager and PCI is actively traded. This means that PCI is buying and selling constantly. With everything selling off indiscriminately in the bond markets, we are confident that PCI was able to take advantage of some great deals and will outperform on the rebound.

Furthermore, PCI has a very significant investment in non-agency mortgage-backed securities or MBS. The housing market was extremely strong pre COVID-19 and the average equity that Americans held in their homes was at record levels. We will see an increase in defaults, but overall, most people will prioritize paying their mortgages to maintain their homes. We do not see signs of a 2009 style foreclosure crisis where loans were routinely written at 120-140% LTVs, appraisals were highly questionable and the housing market was in a bubble.

Before 2009, mortgages were often seen as safe-haven investments because people prioritized them over almost any bill, and even when foreclosure occurred, a substantial amount of the principal was recovered. That historical experience was upended, but we think mortgage performance will be more in-line with previous recessions and less in line with 2009.

With over an 11% yield, PCI is a great way to gain exposure to the MBS market without the risks caused by the extreme leverage we see from non-agency mREITs.

4 Individual Preferred Stock Picks

One of the safest ways to get income with low price volatility is through preferred stocks. By investing in preferred stocks, you give up potential upside (or downside risk) for often a much higher yield and much lower price fluctuation. In fact, preferred stocks are proxies to bonds (or fixed income). In our yieldless world today, fixed income and preferred stocks have become very attractive investments.

Preferred stocks fell along with the race to cash. Being more thinly-traded than common equities, the lack of buying demand caused prices to drop quickly. While many of our preferred holdings have substantially recovered, there are some preferred stocks that are still trading at deep discounts. We share a list of +40 individual preferred picks with our investors most of which yield +7% today.

Conclusion

It's very easy to get caught up in the emotions of the market. Prices crash and it's easy to panic and sell "before it goes down more." Prices start jumping up, and we want to catch it while we still can. These types of emotions can cost real money and lead to very bad decisions. In effect, selling low and buying back high.

It's impossible to predict what any given stock or what the market in general will do on a given day. That's why it's important to have a macro view, some set goals and the patience to follow the plan.

Our plan is to take advantage of extreme discounts on picks that are defensive in nature. This does not mean that they are immune to price swings. What we mean by defensive is investments where the fundamentals will perform well, so that if they do sell off, they will rebound when the company reports good news. More importantly, these are picks we can be highly confident will maintain their dividends.

The healthcare sector, prisons, mortgages, and digital assets are all sectors that should maintain stability regardless of how long it takes the American economy to resume growth. Today, you can gain exposure to these sectors at a great price and collect your income with confidence the next time the market turns down. Generating high income from our model portfolio (yield 9%) is great. It opens up the door to use this income (or part of it) to hunt for other fantastic income producing deals! I will be posting part three of this series soon, sharing more stock picks with my followers.

