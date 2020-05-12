U.S. Ethanol Producers Will Be Affected By Brazil's Pandemic Response

Exports to Brazil showed notable strength at the beginning of the year, and continued demand from Brazil would do much to reduce U.S. inventories and support long-term production margins.

The share prices of U.S. independent ethanol producers Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) have staged an impressive rally since the beginning of April. Those of Pacific Ethanol and REX American Resources have almost rebounded to their early March levels, although that of Green Plains remains 33% lower over the same period (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The rally has been driven by a rapid rebound of U.S. gasoline demand that has in turn caused demand for ethanol, which is commonly blended with gasoline in the U.S. at a 10 vol% blend rate, to stage a recovery (see figure). Ethanol stocks have begun to decline from the record highs reached in April as consumption has surpassed production following the widespread idling of capacity across the U.S. in response to March and April's demand disruption.

Source: EIA (2020).

Ethanol production margins have begun to recover as the operating environment has improved. Corn prices have steadily declined since mid-March as expectations of a record U.S. planting season have grown, even as the prices of gasoline and ethanol have rebounded (see figure). Production margins have moved back into positive territory in response (see second figure), reaching a level that was last seen in early December 2019.

Data by YCharts

Production margins at a hypothetical Iowa dry mill facility. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

This improved operating environment will actually be a headwind for ethanol producers in the near-term, however. The price of ethanol remains cheaper than it was in early March despite its recent rebound due to the continued effects of the industry's earlier oversupply situation. The recovery by margins has been due as much to reduced supply as it has been to rebounding demand. Ethanol producers are already increasing production in response to the recent margin strength by resuming activities at their previously-idled facilities. Much as happened in Q4 2019, the sector's increased utilization rates will prompt supply to come back into balance with demand even as inventories remain near all-time highs.

Production margins and ethanol producers' share prices will likely lose ground again as this situation plays out. Unless, that is, ethanol demand increases beyond the levels dictated by gasoline demand. While higher blends of ethanol (e.g., E15, E85) are financially unattractive due to ethanol's large price premium over gasoline (see figure), recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] shows that an alternate source of demand was rapidly gaining strength before the pandemic broke in the Western hemisphere: exports.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Exports have long served as an important pressure relief valve for the U.S. ethanol sector, especially after the Trump administration took steps to greatly weaken the federal biofuels blending mandate. Export volumes declined by more than 10% YoY in 2019, though, as the Trump administration's trade wars with important foreign sources of ethanol demand such as China took hold. Worse, an expected surge of demand in China in early 2020 failed to occur after that country's government suspended the 10 vol% blending mandate that was due to go into effect in January.

It was therefore surprising when the EIA recently reported that U.S. ethanol exports in the first two months of the year had reached a record seasonal volume (see figure). The combined export volume in January and February of 345 million gallons represented a YoY increase of 42%. At that pace annual exports in 2020 could have feasibly reached 2 billion gallons, exceeding the previous record of 1.7 billion gallons in 2018.

The global onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March and subsequent lockdown of economic activity around the world has likely interrupted U.S. exports, although data for March will not be available for another two weeks. That said, the destinations of exports in January and February provide an important indicator as to how exports volumes have likely been, and will continue to be, affected by the pandemic. Specifically, the single largest destination in the first two months of 2020 was Brazil (see figure). While almost no U.S. ethanol has gone to China, Brazil has seen its imports of U.S. ethanol surge.

Brazil has long been viewed by the U.S. ethanol sector as a critical export market due to the unique nature of its transportation fuel sector. The country was quick to adopt flex-fuel vehicles after modern flex-fuel technology became available in the early 21st century. This widespread adoption means that Brazil is able to consume a much higher average blend of ethanol with gasoline than is achieved in the U.S. More importantly, this reliance on flex-fuel technology has allowed Brazil to rapidly make large changes to its required blend rate in response to shifting market conditions.

Brazil's imports of ethanol likely collapsed in March due to a 30-50% reduction to gasoline demand in the first half of that month. That country's response to the pandemic at the national level has been quite different than in other large countries, however. President Jair Bolsonaro has publicly claimed that social distancing measures are "useless" and even joined an anti-lockdown protest in late April. Unsurprisingly, the rate of new coronavirus cases in Brazil is continuing to increase rapidly.

How Brazil responds to the worsening pandemic within its borders will be an important determinant of U.S. ethanol prices moving forward. If Brazil reopens its economy rapidly then there would be a short-term boost to imports of U.S. ethanol but likely also a longer-term reduction as a fast-rising death toll caused lockdown orders to be reimplemented. On the other hand, if Brazil rapidly takes steps to slow the spread of the virus within its borders, then demand for ethanol will likely remain strong in the second half of 2020 following weakness in Q2.

Either way, investors in the U.S. ethanol sector will want to closely watch transportation fuel demand levels in Brazil in the coming months. While the recent jump in U.S. production margins will likely be a long-term headwind to producers' earnings inasmuch as it drives production volumes higher at a time of strong inventories, continued export growth in Q3 and Q4 would do much to reduce U.S. ethanol stocks and provide longer-term support for production margins. Brazil appeared to be in the process of making that scenario happen in the first two months of the year; whether it continues to do so in H2 2020 will depend heavily on its own pandemic response.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.