General Motors: The Fastest Horse In The Auto Race

The auto industry is set for a big shake-up over the coming decade, and it's hardly a foregone conclusion that the transition to either electric vehicles or autonomous (i.e., Auto 2.0) will go smoothly. The market seems to have overweighted Tesla (TSLA) in this regard, but I feel General Motors (GM) might be the underappreciated dark horse. GM's current market cap at ~$34bn, for instance, does not, in my view, assign sufficient credit to the ambitious Auto 2.0 plan (GM's stake in Cruise alone was last valued at ~$13bn). With GM positioned to ride out COVID-19 with both its balance sheet and Auto 2.0 strategy intact, I am bullish on GM stock at these levels.

1Q20 (Ex-COVID-19) Reflects A Solid Underlying Performance

Free cash flow was a particular highlight for the quarter, with adj auto FCF of -$0.9bn (vs. -$3.9bn in 1Q19), reflecting an improved working capital position and lower capex. Taking into account GM's estimate for a $0.6bn ($0.8bn in lost EBIT and $0.7bn sales allowance partly offset by a favorable working capital swing of $0.9bn) negative impact from COVID-19, however, suggests underlying FCF of -$0.3 bn. Total 1Q20 adj EBIT came in at $1.2 billion, accounting for the $1.4bn impact from COVID-19 suggests the underlying EBIT was running strongly as well. Adj diluted EPS landed at -$0.62, but includes a -$0.28 one-off impact from Lyft and PSA revaluations.

Ample Liquidity to Ride Out COVID-19

GM is well-capitalized, ending the quarter with $33.4bn of gross liquidity, comprising automotive cash and equivalents to $32.1bn and available credit facilities of $1.4bn. Even in a zero production scenario (extreme bear case), GM's liquidity should take them to 4Q20.

Meanwhile, 2Q cash burn is on course for ~$7-9bn, mostly related to working capital (~$3-4bn) and sales allowances ($2-3bn). Thus far, cuts to discretionary spending and performance compensation, as well as employee furloughs have reduced ongoing cash costs to ~$2bn per month. Meanwhile, the 2Q20 capex is expected to be ~$1.5bn (a 25% reduction vs. plan). Note that current cash flow guidance comes in the context of a ~60%- 70% YoY decline in global production and an 8-10m US SAAR environment. In this scenario, GM sees a total cash outflow of $7-9bn for the quarter. Assuming automotive EBIT comes in at a ~$2.2bn loss in 2Q and depreciation at ~16% of property, plant & equipment (PPE), this would imply an ~$27-29bn end-2Q20 cash balance, in my view, post-bond offering.

2Q20 (Optimistic) 2Q20 (Pessimistic) Automotive EBIT & Other Operating Items -2.2 -2.2 (+) Depreciation 1.5 1.5 (-) Working Capital Swing 3.0 4.0 (+) Sales Allowance -2.0 -3.0 (-) CapEx 1.5 1.50 = Estimated Q2 Free Cash Flow -7.2 -9.2 (+) Bond Offering 4.0 4.0 (+) 1Q20 Ending Cash 32.1 32.1 = 2Q20 Ending Cash 28.9 26.9

The fact that GM's North America EBIT breakeven US SAAR level of 10-11m has only moved "slightly higher" (due to pension income and capex) was encouraging as well. Meanwhile, global breakeven FCF (ex-managed working capital) stands at a US SAAR of 13m (implying a 25% YoY reduction vs. FY19).

"We expect to generate cash in North America at demand levels only slightly higher than the EBIT breakeven, primarily due to pension income and CapEx versus depreciation levels. On a global basis, we expect breakeven automotive free cash flow, excluding managed working capital, at 25% reduced demand from 2019 levels, which generally implies the US industry sales of 13 million units." - 1Q20 Transcript

As things stand, GM's captive finance arm expects to be able to pay its planned ~$800m dividend to GM in FY20. Thus far, GM Financial has paid a ~$400m dividend in 1Q20, with the additional ~$400m dividend set to be paid sometime in 2H20. I see GMF as well-capitalized, with ~$2bn of excess capital to support higher net charge-offs (2.0%-2.5% range vs. 1.7% in 1Q20) and residual value declines (down 7-10% YoY), and expect no cash infusion needs going forward.

Don't Buy GM for the Dividend…

Somewhat tellingly, GM will only resume cash returns after achieving the following objectives - a pretax return >20% and a strong investment-grade rating. Now, these are lofty objectives in a post-COVID-19 world, especially with the depressed outlook for US SAAR, signaling a lower for longer capital return (dividends and buybacks) in the near-term, with a return to high-single-digit yields at least a year away, in my view. Even with taxpayer support, consumer demand for auto sales will likely take time to recover, while most auto manufacturers will be in balance sheet repair mode for at least a year, leaving little incentive for GM to prioritize a cash return.

"The first pillar is to reinvest in the business to generate an appropriate return, greater than 20% return on invested capital. We're going to continue to look for those opportunities, and I'm quite excited about the opportunities we have in front of us from an EV and from an AV perspective. So we'll continue to do that. Clearly -- and this demonstrates that it's vitally important to have that investment-grade balance sheet. And then we'll look to do what's right as it relates to our shareholders." - 1Q20 Transcript

…buy it for Auto 2.0

As GM moves away from "bond proxy" status, I think investors will begin to appreciate the strides GM has made in anticipation of the Auto 2.0 transition. Cruise, in particular, stands out. As of 1Q20, Cruise does not have much to show financially - at the current ~$0.2-0.3bn operating loss run-rate, the unit looks set to be a ~$1bn drain for FY20.

But the key lies in the long-term case - the addressable market opportunity is split into four main buckets - 1) "moving people" (~$5tn globally), 2) "moving things" (~$2tn), 3) data insights (~$0.5tn), and 4) experiences (~$0.5tn). Obviously, a large TAM in and of itself does not spell opportunity, but the continued investment to build out infrastructure and performance creates an ever-mounting barrier to entry at a time when many major auto manufacturers (e.g., Ford (F)) are firmly in balance sheet repair mode.

The fact that Cruise not only isn't as talked about as Tesla, for instance, and seems to be almost zeroed out in GM's valuation at a time when many manufacturers are being forced to cut back on their Auto 2.0 projects seems unwarranted, to me. As demonstrated by Tesla's rising, seemingly recession-proof valuation, GM's exposure to a similar thesis (i.e., a bull case ~$8tn TAM and day one profitability through robotaxis), could garner a very significant re-rating should the opportunity become tangible.

That said, I think some investor caution is warranted - though GM says its auto 2.0 investment run-rate is intact, I would pencil in some deferrals given management is already making spending cuts on mid-cycle refreshes. Nevertheless, the longer-term commitment is there - GM has room to pull back given cheap oil and loosening fuel economy regulations, but has opted to focus future-proofing its business model. Management deserves a good deal of credit for that, in my view.

The GM Bull Case Remains Intact

To illustrate why I'm bullish on GM, it helps to contrast its positioning relative to Ford, for instance, at this stage of the cycle. Assuming a bear case scenario where EBITDA numbers take a ~70% haircut in FY20 and deducting capex and interest expenses to arrive at pro-forma cash flow, GM comes out ahead, with Ford burning more than double GM's cash flow. Even accounting for the recent debt raise, GM is also best-positioned from a balance sheet perspective, with relatively low pro-forma net debt/EBITDA levels.

With GM positioned to ride out COVID-19 with its balance sheet intact, the biggest long-term opportunity, by far, remains GM's autonomous vehicle operation (Cruise), which at a ~$34bn market cap, is likely being assigned no value by the market (vs. the latest post-money valuation of its stake at ~$13bn). Looking at valuation on consensus estimates, for instance, GM is currently trading at ~6x trough year earnings - below its historical averages. Yet, Cruise is a frontrunner in the race to unlock the ~$8tn addressable market in the medium to long term.

From here, I think GM's liquidity will be sufficient to manage the cash burn, and thus, I see little probability of further capital raises. Given GM's more focused product portfolio, its robust balance sheet, as well as its unwavering Auto 2.0 focus, I think the long-term bull case for GM is very much intact. Downside risks include a second COVID-19 wave, a lower for longer auto demand environment post-COVID-19, and industry-wide price competition.

