Telus: Solid Earnings, Even Better Relative Value

The company suspended the planned dividend hike, not because of any fundamental or liquidity pressures, but in an act of sensitivity to workers, customers and stakeholders.

Underlying trends in both wireless and wireline segments were surprisingly strong. Wireless churn is at an all-time low, while wireline data revenue growth continues to grow at a steady pace.

Telus reported a reasonable set of earnings for 1Q20, with evidence that the business should prove more resilient than most through the challenging economic environment in Canada.

Telus (TU) reported an admirable quarter. This was despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada that materialised towards the end of March. The company's results demonstrate clearly, in my opinion, that the business has an inherent resilience that will ensure it emerges from this crisis in good shape, ready to continue along its long-term growth trajectory, and deliver attractive total returns for shareholders.

Most importantly, however, the company is leading by example with its focus on "social capitalism," and while many will be disappointed that the dividend increase has been suspended, they should in turn recognise the positive aspects of this gesture. TU continues to invest in areas of connectivity and digital health, the importance of which has only been magnified by today's crisis.

The crisis has caused me to lower my expectations for revenue and EBITDA for the next few years, and this naturally will feed into my valuation work. However, my conclusion remains the same as in my earlier report, "Telus - A Defensive Play In A Chaotic Market." TU is an attractive stock offering double-digit annualised total returns for shareholders over the long term. The attractiveness has only increased given the relative underperformance of the stock versus the broad market indices in the past couple of months.

I remain bullish on the name and see it as a stable anchor in any diversified portfolio.

In this report, I will review the quarterly earnings, see how my investment thesis has been impacted by events, and revisit valuation.

Wireless Results

Overall wireless results came in only very marginally weaker than I had been modelling. Total operating revenues declined 2% y/y, whereas I had been looking for 2% growth. However, the shortfall was entirely due to lower sales of handsets as a result of store closures and slowing consumer upgrades due to the pandemic. Network revenues was virtually bang in line with my expectations.

EBITDA grew 2.5%, 100bp slower than I had been expecting, with margins 140bp higher than I had forecast due to the lower mix of handset revenues on which TU earns a much lower margin.

What was particularly interesting this quarter was how mobile subs developed. After adjusting for a 60k reclassification from mobile to connected subscribers, the final 8,693 expanded by 20k subscribers sequentially, roughly matching my estimates for 8,699 and 26k respectively. However, TU arrived at these numbers in a different way to how I had expected, thanks to the sharp impact experienced in the final month of the quarter from the pandemic.

The forced closure of retail stores and the isolation of consumers was always going to impact gross subscriber additions. 1Q20 saw 265k new customers sign up for TU mobile services, 13% lower than I expected and entirely concentrated in the final weeks of the quarter. Ordinarily most would assume this would result in a sharp miss on subscriber count. However, churn was an offsetting factor.

Churn was much better than I would have expected, and this reflects the simple fact that the usual demand for service upgrades and switching was eradicated by the lockdown in Canada. TU's mobile monthly churn in the quarter was a record low of 0.94%, and a good 13bp better than I had expected. In fact, postpaid churn was a staggeringly low 0.73%! For those of you new to wireless telecom companies, a 1% churn rate is considered excellent.

Thus, while the gross subscriber additions were weaker, the natural monthly subscriber losses were extremely low and acted as a natural hedge. This trend is likely to last through the crisis, and as we emerge, I believe we will likely see gross customer additions start to rise alongside the churn - resulting in minimal impact to my subscriber expectations. However, the low churn also means lower customer acquisition costs, and I suspect that TU will be able to retain some of the benefits coming out of the crisis thanks to a mix shift towards digital channels.

Connected subscribers grew an adjusted 20.7%, weaker than my 21.5% estimate, but respectable to say the least. Total subscribers of 10.28 million was only 16k shy of my estimates.

Network revenue of CAD$1.51 billion was almost exactly in line with my expectations, reflecting slightly better ARPU (average revenue per user) and ABPU (average billing per user, includes contracted equipment revenues). I was modelling for -0.5% ABPU growth to C$71.83, but actual ABPU grew 0.2% to C$72.30. ARPU was expected to be down on the back of continued overage pressures (customers are migrating gradually to higher-tiered contracts with no data limits and cheaper roaming options), but at $58.60 ARPU was again marginally better than the $58.28 that I was expecting. From the 1Q20 earnings conference call:

On a reported basis, phone ABPU grew by 0.2% and ARPU decreased by 1.2%. These improving underlying trends are driven in part by the increased adoption of the attractive service offerings including our Peace of Mind unlimited data plans and easy payment device financing plans as Jim noted. As we continue, our measured transition to unlimited plans we'll continue to see data overage decline.

EBITDA growth of 2.6% was shy of my 3.5% estimate, but management noted that excluding the impacts from COVID-19, growth would have been above 4%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at 49.4%, up 210bp over last year, and better than my 65bp target. As a result, EBITDA of $940 million fell short of my $949 million estimate. The $77 million shortfall in revenues relative to my expectations translated only to a $9 million miss in EBITDA, an incremental drop-through of only 11.6% - a low number because the miss was almost entirely due to lower equipment revenues.

Note that the mix of equipment revenues is directly correlated to the adjusted EBITDA margins, as demonstrated in the following chart:

CAPEX in the quarter was C$194 million, higher than I had expected, curtailing FCF growth to +0.8%. However, excluding the new IFRS accounting impact and the device payments, FCF would have grown 10% even in the face of the COVID-19 impacts.

Looking ahead, the company offered some useful commentary. Revenue impacts from COVID-19 will primarily be from mix issues, given subscriber trends should be relatively stable as churn improvements offset the slowdown in gross additions. Management noted that the main headwinds ahead for wireless revenues will be from lower roaming revenues, which are of course highly accretive to ARPUs and margins. Clearly, if consumers are not leaving their homes, let alone traveling out of network coverage, roaming revenues will fall off a cliff. There are some offsetting factors, for example, as customers are increasingly upgrading their contracts for more (or unlimited) data.

The following is an extract from the quarter's earnings call:

So from service revenue I think the challenge is expected with transient headwinds but not unique to TELUS and not structural. We expect temporary ARPU [to] fall off in Q2 and beginning to recover in Q3 and sort of back to pre-COVID towards the end of Q4. Revenue – roaming revenue obviously is our biggest headwind. And there's a lot of uncertainty there. I think offsetting that though we are seeing some positive trends as well. So for example the increase in voice usage is in turn driving step-ups to unlimited talk and text plans in Koodo. And we're seeing a general trend on increase in changes for more rate plans with unlimited talk and text and larger data buckets which is great.

I am now modelling wireless operating revenues to decline by -6% in FY2020, with network revenues -1.9% and equipment revenues -18%. ARPU is assumed to be -1.8% for the year, while ABPU is to be flat for the year. Subscriber growth is assumed to be +0.9%, with mobile subscribers falling around 3%, offset by growth in connected subscribers. My overall wireless revenue estimate is now just over C$300 million lower than what I had hoped for previously, now at around C$15.25 billion.

My EBITDA margin for the year is now 48.4%, up nearly 300bp y/y resulting in flat EBITDA of C$3.73 billion. Formerly I was calling for EBITDA margins of 46.8% and C$3.87 billion of EBITDA. Again, the lower mix of equipment revenues feeds through to higher EBITDA margins, helping to offset some of the lost revenues.

FCF continues to grow modestly through the year, and I have segment cash flow up 3% for FY2020, even including the IFRS accounting headwinds.

Beyond this year, I continue to see opportunity for the wireless business to continue growing steadily, driven by mid single-digit growth in total subscribers (of which mobile-only subscribers are growing 3-4% per year). With ARPU and ABPU moving back to modestly positive territory beyond FY2020 due to lower overage and roaming headwinds, this drives long-term revenue growth of around 4% per annum. With some modest operating leverage, we get wireless EBITDA growth of around 5-6% per year over the longer term.

FCF should grow at a similar pace, give or take some adjustments to equipment revenue mix in FY2021.

Wireline Results

Overall wireline segment results were also modestly below my expectations with extremely strong revenues offset by higher costs.

Subscriber growth remains robust in the face of COVID-19, reflecting the surge in demand for all things related to connectivity. The only area of weakness appeared to be on the security side, where subscriber additions were impacted by the diversion of capital to more pressing issues. Telus International, the company's global IT outsourcing services business, also suffered more than the other businesses.

Subscribers grew 15.5% in total, though organically the growth was ~4.5%. Internet and TV subscribers grew 5.6%, and residential voice subscribers shrank -3.7%, in line with trends. Overall the company ended the quarter with 4.99 million subscribers, just shy of my 5.02 million estimate.

Data revenues of C$1.44 billion grew 18.5% y/y and trounced my projected 10.6% growth rate. This growth was admittedly aided by the acquisition of Competence Call Center by Telus International, though management did not provide a breakdown of the contribution. Nonetheless, the trends in wireline remain robust on the core data side, as evidenced by the subscriber growth.

Telus International, excluding the acquisition, was actually a headwind in the quarter as service delivery centers were closed in response to COVID-19. The company has managed to enable 85% of the Telus International workforce to work and support their clients from home or a modified work location. Telus Health saw similar headwinds with the closure of the Medisys and Copeman clinics, though this was offset by a surge in use of their virtual care services. These impacts from COVID-19 amounted to a revenue headwind of $24 million in the quarter, and a $15 million EBITDA headwind.

EBITDA margin was disappointing, coming in at 28.5% versus my target of 30.7%. However, COVID-19 actually impacted margins by around 200bp, meaning margins would have been around 30.5%, closer to my expectations. Nonetheless, I think there is a clear demonstration of the dilutive margin impact from recent acquisitions.

Overall adjusted EBITDA of C$535 million was C$10 million shy of my estimate, though FCF was actually in-line at C$64 million. CAPEX was very much in line with my expectations.

TU continues to invest: behind Telus International; behind connected health services in Telus Health; and in fiber, where they have now reached 71% penetration of their population and remain on track to the targeted 80% by the end of FY2020. Such investments are not being slowed down by the pandemic, as TU prioritises its "social capitalism" agenda.

Looking ahead, my positive view of the wireline opportunity remains steadfast. I expect the wireline business to continue growing high-speed data subscribers at a 6% pace and am assuming a steady 4% growth in ARPUs, driven by pricing and upgrading of data packages. I believe overall revenues can continue growing at a high single-digit organic pace, which is very respectable indeed.

Margins should continue to expand after the acquisition-related reset this year, driven by improving profits from Telus International and Telus Health, as well as the harvesting of the fiber investments that should end this year. I see EBITDA margins rising from ~28% in FY2020 to above 30% by FY2024. This should result in EBITDA growth of 10-11% in the wireline business.

More importantly, capital intensity should fall after this year with the effective completion of the fiber build-out. I see FCF rising from around C$235 this year to as high as C$800 million by FY2024.

Consolidated Results

Putting the segments together, the consolidated results look a little below my expectations but are certainly commendable given the economic circumstances. EBITDA of C$1.48 billion was only a little below my C$1.49 billion estimate, though higher D&A led to an adjusted EPS miss relative to my numbers. This is not of much concern to me.

More important is cash flow. TU's adjusted FCF of C$545 million was solid, but I focus on GAAP cash flow numbers and the GAAP FCF of C$397 million was significantly better than my expectation of C$299 million. Higher operating cash flow more than offset higher CAPEX.

The company paid out its 29c dividend to shareholders. TU's target is to grow dividends per share by 7-10% a year from 2020 to 2022 (with a targeted payout ratio of 65-75%). However, in light of the current global pandemic the Board has decided to postpone any dividend increases this year - a sensitive move as they focus on their staff, clients and stakeholders during these challenging times. Nonetheless, the dividend this year will still represent growth of 3.6%.

Naturally, guidance for FY2020 is not being issued, though the CEO believes that they can provide some clarity in the 2Q20 earnings conference call.

Social Capitalism And ESG

Throughout the conference call, the CEO and other executives referenced their relentless focus on social capitalism many times. In simple terms, this reflects the company's goal to invest to close the digital divide, ensuring that as many of the Canadian population have access to digital services as possible.

In this vein, it is worth noting a couple of particularly interesting facts that emerged from the conference call. Firstly:

According to an independent global study, examining the impact of recent work from home measures, Canadians have recorded a 170% increase in remote work, since emergency measures began taking effect contributing to an overall increase in productivity of some 25%. By comparison, the same report found that the shift to remote work has the opposite effect in Europe and the United States, where productivity has declined by 8.2% and 7.2% respectively, since self isolation policies came into effect.

I find this an incredible piece of information, and it truly speaks to the adaptability of the Canadian economy as well as the communications infrastructure. Telus's role in all of this is clear from the following comments:

Our ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure have allowed us to effectively manage a 50% daily increase in voice traffic, 4 times the traffic that occurred on Mother's Day last year. And they've also enabled us to respond to a near doubling of our multi-messaging service, which is currently twice what we normally see on Christmas Day. To put it all into perspective, our team's efforts to sustain our network throughout COVID-19 is akin to supporting Super Bowl level traffic each and every day, hour-in hour-out. Reflecting our significant efforts to ensure network excellence during this critical time, OpenSignal analyzed 4G download speeds globally on a weekly basis from January through to the end of March 2020. The report shows that not only are Canada's networks continuing to operate exceedingly well through the COVID-19 crisis, Canada is the fastest across 45 countries tested for 4G download speeds for mobile experience. By contrast, countries like Australia and the U.K. were challenged to support the added traffic and pressure at times experiencing download speeds up to 15% and 30% slower, respectively.

Secondly, the company's Health business has also contributed significantly to relieving pressure on the health system through its various services, including remote health.

Additionally, we've experienced a tenfold surge in demand for our Babylon by TELUS Health virtual care service which is available in BC, Alberta and Ontario with other provinces across Canada, launching shortly including the French version in Québec. This provides patients with video access to a locally licensed doctor which helps keep both the patient and the doctor safe, leveraging physical distancing with video consultations to deliver the best health outcomes, in a way that's safe for the doc, in a way that's safe for the patient and delivers the Pareto Optimal health outcome.

All this does matter as the regulatory environment in Canada, particularly in wireless, is prone to boiling over. TU and their peers need to focus on investing back in society in order to demonstrate their worth as regulators wrestle over what appears to be an entrenched desire to shake up the competitive environment and break up the duopolies.

On this point, TU has very solid ethical credentials. Their ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) disclosure and strategy are some of the clearest I have seen from North American companies, and I would urge investors to peruse their website. This is important as the wave of ESG continues to rise, and in my opinion will increasingly influence market valuations of individual companies. It will pay over the long-term to back companies that are focused on the planet and people, as well as profits.

Spectrum And Balance Sheet

The Canadian government was due to auction off 3500 Mhz wireless spectrum this year. This is spectrum that TU needs for its 5G ambitions. The company will bid on this spectrum, though the figure paid could be significant. I am assuming that the company ends up paying C$1.5 billion on spectrum later in the year. This is, I believe, a conservatively large estimate. 5G is to be built out, and TU will lead the way if they can.

Encouragingly, TU enters 2Q20 with in excess of C$3 billion of liquidity (current cash on the balance sheet is C$1.0 billion). I estimate that the company may need to raise a little more debt to fund the acquisition of spectrum later in the year, if the figure is as big as I am assuming.

It needs to be noted that TU issued equity to raise C$1.5 billion in 1Q20. This has helped to shore up the liquidity on the balance sheet. Even so, I find that the company's leverage doesn't exceed 3.3x through FY2020 and drops to 2.5x by FY2024.

There is a chance that the pandemic impacts the company's appetite for the spectrum auction this year, though this is pure speculation. I have not chanced upon any regulator updates that allude to any postponement of the auctions, though I wonder if that is a possibility now. We can only wait and see.

Thesis Intact

My thesis on TU is predicated on the following drivers, all of which are looked at in some detail in my initiation report on the stock:

Telus Wireless is a solid cash generator operating in a wireless market with favourable underlying secular trends. The Canadian wireless market remains relatively underpenetrated compared to the US market, and as such offers opportunity for steady subscriber growth and data consumption for many years to come. The competitive dynamics are also favourable and speak to the long-term sustainability of profits. Telus Wireline is benefiting from growth in data consumption and increasing connectivity. This business is the broadband growth engine of the company with potential for attractive operating leverage as capital intensity declines. Telus Health, Telus International, and Telus Ag Tech offer upside optionality with their more rapid growth profiles, relative infancy, and margin opportunities longer-term. These businesses will be accretive to growth and will become less of a headwind to margins as scale continues to build. There is opportunity for Telus International to IPO as well in the medium-term, though that will likely be postponed through FY2020. With the pending completion of their fiber build-out across the wireline base, capital intensity is set to decline. This should lead to accelerated growth in FCF that will ultimately support the 7-10% target growth in dividends for shareholders. The cash flow growth will also offer alternative capital deployment opportunities. Recession Resilience - The consolidated business should prove to be relatively resilient to economic recession, and my former analysis suggested that any declines in EBITDA should be manageable, even in the current extraordinary circumstances.

I believe that all the above drivers remain valid for TU, and in fact, the 1Q20 earnings results seem to validate my view of recession resiliency. Clearly, the scale of the economic declines will not leave TU unscathed, but on a relative basis, I expect the company to hold up well.

While EBITDA growth is likely to be slower through FY2020, and conservatively into F2021, I believe that the longer-term growth rate will normalise at around 7-8%. FCF growth likely grow 200-300bp faster as capital intensity drops. From this, TU can more than fund their targeted 7-10% growth in dividends for shareholders.

Risks

The key risk for TU is regulatory, in my opinion, specifically on the wireless side.

The main risks facing the Canadian wireless space are regulatory and political. For many years now, the industry has faced the threat of new competition being introduced by the Canadian regulator, though all attempts to do so have been met with failure. This reflects the high barriers to entry for the industry, in part thanks to the geographic dispersion of the country. Furthermore, with the advent of 5G, any attempts to disrupt the industry by the government would invariably slow down the investment required to bring 5G to the nation. While I expect the noise of regulatory pressure to remain volatile, I believe the reality of any real change is minimal, as the government is keen to have its 5G network rolled out.

Another risk is the level of investment required in spectrum as TU pursues their 5G ambitions. As mentioned above, I am assuming TU will spend up to C$1.5 billion on 3500 MHz spectrum, and this appears very much to be at the upper end of expectations (if not above). But depending on the timing and structure of the auction, TU may find themselves forced to pay more than necessary, and that of course dents the company's cash flows and liquidity.

Of course, there are also plenty of near-term risks related to COVID-19 for TU to be concerned with. Customer growth will no doubt continue to slow as we progress through the crisis, but it seems the largest financial risks lie with Telus International, where many customers will likely be focusing their time and efforts on survival. Suffice to say, there is no visibility.

Valuation

My numbers have come down in the past month or so, though in the out-years my EBITDA estimates are not too dissimilar.

The shares are now trading at 20x my 2020 and 2021 earnings, and 8.3x and 8.0x EV/ EBITDA. FCF yields are currently 6.1% and 6.7%, or ~4.9% on an enterprise basis. The dividend yield stands at 5.1% based on 2020.

As in my earlier work, my preference is to look at terminal multiples to see what the compounded total return opportunity could be over the next 5 years.

I think TU could trade at a 5-6% FCF yield in FY2024 (or lower), which would point to C$32-38 in FY2024. This corresponds to an 8-9x EV/ EBITDA multiple, which is consistent with recent trading ranges for the stock.

These 2024 targets offer investors at least a 12.5% total annualised return from today, which is highly attractive in my opinion.

In fact, discounting back for a target 10% total return, we arrive at a target price of ~C$27 in FY2021 (note there was a 2-for-1 stock split in 1Q2020). This offers upside of 18% over the next 12-18 months, excluding the 5% dividend yield. The total return opportunity is therefore closer to 23%.

The downside, in my opinion, would be to 7.5x EBITDA on FY2020 or FY2021, which would imply a price of ~C$20, suggesting downside risk from today's price of around 12.5% (though the 5% dividend yield offers some cushion).

My DCF supports the above targets, but also suggests more substantial upside opportunity to the mid-C$30s. Such an outcome probably requires a market looking to pay up for stability and yield.

Finally, from a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) basis, given the market's more recent moves my former target multiples need to be updated. The following table shows the comparables:

Segment Peer Group Average EV/ EBITDA Suggested EV/ EBITDA Telus International Accenture (ACN) (13.7x); Infosys (INFY) (12.0x); WNS (16.3x) 14.0x 14.0x Telus Health Teladoc (TDOC) (153x); Allscripts (MDRX) (6.7x) 79.9x 18.0x Telus AgTech 15.0x Telus Core Wireline Verizon (VZ) (8.0x); AT&T (T) (7.5x); Comcast (CMCSA) (9.0x); Charter Communications (CHTR) (10.6x) 8.8x 9.0x Telus Wireless Verizon (8.0x); AT&T (7.5x); T-Mobile (TMUS) (7.3x); Sprint (S) (7.0x) 7.45x 7.50x

The new SOTP target based on 2020 and 2021 EBITDA, impaired by COVID-19, is C$24. This represents an 8.3-8.5x EV/ EBITDA multiple. I feel relatively comfortable with my target price of C$27, given this SOTP figure sits in between my upside and downside case.

It is also worth noting that TU has failed to participate in the market's rally since my last note on 19th March 2020. In my view, this makes the shares all the more attractive at current levels.

In summary, I see upside to C$27 with downside risk in the near term to around C$20. There is opportunity for further upside to the mid-C$30s, if the company delivers on all its objectives.

Conclusion

After reviewing the company's 1Q2020 earnings, I feel comfortable that my investment thesis in TU is intact. The stock offers investors a steady and growing stream of EBITDA and cash flows over the next several years, funding a high single-digit growth rate in dividends - all at an FCF valuation. Investors will be rewarded with double-digit total annualised returns, and the recent underperformance of the shares makes them all the more opportunistic.

TU is a buy at current levels as a result.

